Letters to the Editor: Rethinking Buffalo Fights of Assam

Rethinking Buffalo Fights of Assam

The traditional buffalo fights of Assam, historically associated with rural festivals such as Magh Bihu, deserve protection under the constitutional framework of cultural rights, subject to reasonable regulation ensuring animal welfare. Buffalo fights, as a long-standing rural practice tied to agrarian cycles, form an integral part of Assamese intangible cultural heritage. Courts have, in various contexts, recognized that traditional practices cannot be dismissed outright merely because they differ from modern sensibilities; rather, they must be evaluated in their socio-cultural context. Seasonal festivals involving buffalo fights generate local economic activity—benefiting farmers, breeders, and small vendors. A complete prohibition disproportionately affects rural communities whose livelihoods are intertwined with such events. Therefore, a calibrated regulatory framework would better balance economic rights with ethical concerns.

While the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, prohibits unnecessary pain or suffering to animals, it does not mandate a total ban on all traditional human–animal interactions. The law allows the State to regulate practices to minimize harm. Instead of prohibition, authorities could impose safeguards such as veterinary supervision, limits on duration, prohibition of harmful stimulants, and penalties for mistreatment. Judicial precedents like Animal Welfare Board of India vs. A. Nagaraja emphasize animal dignity but also leave room for legislative and cultural balancing. In later developments concerning similar traditional events like Jallikattu, courts and legislatures have explored regulated exceptions, demonstrating that cultural practices can coexist with welfare protections if properly controlled.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Say no to US hegemony

There was a time when America had advocated to the whole world about liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation (LPG). A set of market-orientated reforms termed the "Washington Consensus" became the global economic model by 1990. So much hype due to its effectiveness that India adopted the model in 1991 when facing a balance of payment crisis, during the Narasimha Rao government. And the rest is history. India changed from a debt economy to the fastest-growing nation. International banks, brands and companies penetrated the domestic Indian markets and influenced the production policies and marketing dynamics. Its FDI inflows increased from USD 130 million (1991-92) to USD 80 billion recently.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall and dissolution of the Soviet Union, globalisation and liberalisation have not only helped the nations to recalibrate their economies but also interlinked them. A deal signed between two countries started to affect their alliances too. Blocs like BRICS were formed to not only facilitate the economic goals but also to strengthen the defence capacities of the nations. But globalisation lost its shine and withered after the global financial crisis of 2008. So much chary the US has become today that it has adopted a policy of protectionism. Themes like MAGA (Make America Great Again) have been introduced, and the globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation model which America promoted to the world four decades ago has now been repudiated partially. From a policy of cooperation it has adopted the strategy of coercion. Either choose its offers or face sanctions and military aggression like Russia and Venezuela. The US made the nations open their doors for free trade and is now charging higher taxes for products entering its own country. By targeting the heads of nations, dropping bombs on schools, unleashing tariff terror and violating international war norms, the US is a complete rogue state today. The question here for the countries is not only about managing their economic ordeals through the policy of trade diversification, but also about when they will stand up in unison to say ‘no’ to US hegemony remaining prime. The US is currently acting like a bull, attacking everyone in its path, and no one knows who will be the next target.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Books: The Lamp of Life, The Bridge to Solutions

As a student of library and information science, this idea feels deeply personal to me: books are not just objects on shelves; they are living bridges between knowledge and human growth. In a world filled with quick information and constant distractions, books still offer something rare: depth, patience and clarity. They don’t just inform us; they shape our thinking, refine our values and quietly guide us toward becoming more aware and responsible individuals. From ancient manuscripts to modern digital resources, the essence remains the same: books preserve the wisdom of the past while preparing minds for the future. As someone studying this field, I see libraries not merely as spaces but as gateways where curiosity meets opportunity. They are places where a confused mind can find direction and a silent reader can discover a powerful voice within. To me, this message is a reminder that promoting reading culture is not just an academic duty but a social responsibility. Deep reading not only imparts knowledge but also fosters perspective, empathy, and the capacity to think beyond oneself. And that in today’s world is the most powerful transformation of all.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Where there is a will, there is a way

It is widely acknowledged that middle-class families face significant challenges in providing adequate support to children with special needs. But when one comes to learn about two students from Assam, who have scripted inspiring success journeys in this year's CBSE and HSLC Class 10 examinations, overcoming significant developmental and learning challenges, it has become clear that nothing is impossible to beat the odds to achieve success in life. Both the students, beyond their marks, stand out as examples of resilience, sustained parents' support and medical intervention. Whatever early life challenges there may be with the children, what is most important for such children is consistent therapy and early intervention, which play a crucial role in gradual and noticeable progress for Special Needs Children (SNC). It is true that many parents today are navigating similar situations in the state, but unfortunately they succumb to the odds, but now their triumphant academic journey over adversity offers a message of hope to such desperate parents that with patience, perseverance and adequate emotional support, SNC can achieve meaningful progress in life.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.