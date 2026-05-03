Letters to THE EDITOR: Rethinking Urban Design

Rethinking urban design

In India, extreme temperatures have become a predictable part of every season. This reality demands that cities rethink how they approach keeping residents cool, going well beyond simple warning systems. Emergency alert methods, though vital, fail to address a core problem: the architectural design of cities contributes to increased heat. Dense clusters of glass towers and concrete structures absorb and hold heat, while shrinking patches of greenery leave little natural relief. The situation is made more unequal by how cooling is currently handled. Most urban areas depend almost entirely on air conditioners, which creates a troubling cycle. These machines push hot air outside while cooling the interiors, raising the temperature on streets where labourers, vendors, and low-income residents spend their days without access to the same relief.

Breaking this cycle means changing the way cities are designed from the ground up. Buildings should have light-colored rooftops that reflect sunlight rather than absorb it. Natural water bodies within city limits should be protected rather than filled in for development. Streets and public spaces should offer covered walkways that shield people from direct sun exposure. Treating heat as something individuals must personally manage through purchased appliances is no longer a sustainable approach. Cities belong to everyone, and their design should reflect that— creating environments where staying cool does not depend on how much money a person earns.

Angshuman Thakuria

Pathsala, Assam

One can’t

outshout identity

The moment a journalist starts competing over identity on national television, the debate is already lost. The recent confrontation between Arnab Goswami and Kirip Chaliha, former MP from the Gauhati constituency, was not just a clash of opinions—it was a troubling display of how easily journalism can slip into spectacle.

To claim being “more Assamese” than someone else is not just an overreach; it betrays a shallow understanding of what identity truly means. Assam is not a label to be claimed in a moment of provocation—it is a lived experience shaped by its struggles and its spirit. From the relentless floods that cripple Guwahati every year to the emotional resonance surrounding figures like Zubeen Garg, the state’s realities demand sustained attention, not occasional rhetoric. If these pressing issues rarely occupy a place on the very platforms that claim national influence, then declarations of belonging begin to sound less like conviction and more like convenience. Journalism, at its best, does not assert—it listens. It does not humiliate—it holds power accountable with dignity. Because identity cannot be claimed in the heat of an argument—it is earned in the quiet consistency of concern. And no matter how loud the studio gets, truth has a way of exposing the difference.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Exit poll results

in Assam

As the second phase of the Bengal election is over, exit polls now dominate the present political discourse. Though they are not the final results, they shape the perception before the winner raises the trophy. While the forecasts of all the pollsters are synonymous with each other, in Assam the projection now seems to reflect the preference for stability rather than any change. Axis My India has predicted 88-100 seats for BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for Congress and its partners in Assam. Anything above 85 will be a sweeping victory for the BJP, and if the opposition fails to reach the mark of 30, it will not only mean a complete fiasco but will also raise questions about their leadership. Though the election rhetoric was filled with claims and allegations, the current exit polls in Assam insinuate that all the developmental measures—the establishment of the semiconductor industry, completion of the emergency landing facility, and providing welfare checks to women—have helped the ruling dispensation build a narrative, and whether the opposition has succeeded in wrecking that support will be disclosed only on the result day. However, these analyses are based on sampling methods that reflect the mood of voters but not the margins of victory, which is important for interpreting the closeness of the contest. As the election season in Assam has remained highly charged, the exit polls are now increasing both hopes and stress. The result will not only declare who will rule Assam for the next five years, but it will also represent the final decision of the people regarding their understanding of the election campaign clamours and the messages they have conveyed to both the leaders and the turncoats. It will be a statement about whether the people of Assam have chosen development or they have bet on new faces at places where promises were not met.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Fuel and LPG price hike realities

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw public attention to the misdirected outrage regarding fuel prices in our country. When LPG cylinder prices rise, it is largely a global market issue. India imports roughly 60% of its cooking gas, which falls under a minimal 5% GST bracket. We should not hold the administration accountable for these international supply fluctuations.

However, the escalating cost of petrol is a deliberate administrative choice. The government intentionally keeps automotive fuel outside the GST regime. Consequently, over half of what citizens pay at the pump consists of pure state and central taxes, functioning as a massive profit engine. It is time we stop confusing global inflation with domestic taxation. Let us excuse the LPG fluctuations but hold the government absolutely accountable for the petrol tax trap.

Jitpol Kataki

Guwahati

Malignant ulcer?

Middle East Asia comprises countries, namely Syria, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar. All the nations are Islamic and wealthy in oil. Due to their profound oil reserves, they are very rich in dollars, which makes them live a luxurious life.

Since their inception, these above-mentioned nations have mostly been at war among themselves, posing a threat to global peace very often; because of the petrodollar they earned, they have become very arrogant. Sadly, these nations are lagging behind in science and technology, education, etc.; as a result, they have become pampered nations of the western world, the USA in particular. The ongoing war between the USA and Iran has once again threatened global peace. Once the substitute for oil is invented/discovered, the people of the Middle East will once again have to move in deserts on camels, and eat date palms. That day does not seem to be far off. The Middle East is a malignant growth of the globe.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

A for Akashvani

In our childhood, our home used to wake up with the sound of the radio. My grandmother would turn on the radio early in the morning, and devotional songs from Akashvani Dibrugarh started our day. Our daily routine was almost set according to the timing of Akashvani.

As the "Gitanjali" program started, we got ready for school. At that time, the radio was our main source of news and socio-political information. On Sundays, we eagerly waited for the children’s program 'Xeuji Sora', which was our main source of entertainment along with books and magazines. Monday nights were always exciting because at 8 o’clock, Akashvani Dibrugarh broadcast dramas. All of us gathered in the drawing room and listened to the radio with deep concentration. I still remember the fascinating dramas of Xapunjyoti Thakur, especially "Madhurattam Samay," which was my father's all-time favourite. We also listened to programs like 'Yuva Vani', 'Surar Mandakini', and 'Barnali'. Now, I am a regular participant in the 'Yuva Vani' program of Akashvani Dibrugarh, and I can understand the uncertain future of this medium. Nowadays, people rarely listen to the radio. The new generation is slowly moving away from this valuable cultural medium.

Can we not revive the prosperity of Akashvani again? Is it not our duty to protect this treasure of golden nostalgia? Akashvani is not just a medium of communication; it is an emotion. We should start a revolution to revive radio listening. Its slogan can be ‘A for Akashvani'.

Akashpratim Sensua,

Sivasagar University

Call for restraint in Middle East tensions

The recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East has become a matter of grave global concern. A region already weighed down by decades of instability now appears to be entering yet another perilous phase. Reports of joint military strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. Such developments risk destabilising not only the Middle East but also the wider global political and economic landscape. Iran's pivotal role in regional geopolitics means that any significant escalation involving the country could have far-reaching consequences. The loss of key leadership figures and the possibility of retaliatory actions threaten to push the region into prolonged instability.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that conflicts in the Middle East lead to severe humanitarian crises, mass displacement, and enduring economic damage. In light of this, the international community must prioritize diplomacy and dialogue over confrontation. Global leaders bear the responsibility to act with restraint and pursue de-escalation. Peaceful negotiation remains the only sustainable path to resolving such complex geopolitical tensions. The world cannot afford another large-scale conflict in an already volatile region. Stability, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence must remain the guiding principles of international relations.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)