Letters to the EDITOR: Revisiting a teacher-writer

Revisiting a teacher-writer

Meeting a respected teacher after many years is a pleasant feeling. It's a rare opportunity to have blessings from an aged and revered teacher for a student who had been living afar for quite some years. The moments of that meeting became really memorable for the particular student. The student enjoys those godly moments from his heart and gets encouraged by the beloved teacher. As for me, the meeting of such a teacher at Tangla in the district of Udalguri the other day is something worthy of mention. On April 24, I visited a teacher of my college life, a retired professor of Tangla College, Monorama Das Medhi, in her Tangla residence, who taught us Assamese in our BA course. I could not help but touch her feet when I saw her sitting alone on a chair with her walking stick. Looking at her calm countenance, memories came back to my mind as to how she explained to us the Assamese lessons in the class in the 1990s. She used to speak so nicely and melodiously in her classes that I was attracted to her style and personality. I still cherish those soft spoken words of hers, which are lingering at the bottom of my heart today. Listening to her way of speaking Assamese, I could realize the beauty and grandeur of the Assamese language in its true sense. I never skipped her classes. I used to do all her classes besides the English honours classes at the college. Gradually, I maintained close contact with her, which made me more respectful towards her. Thereafter, I came to know that she was a good short story writer. Presently, the students of literature in our state are aware that Monorama Das Medhi is a noted short story writer of the current Assamese literature, with a number of short story books to her credit. Her books include Kathgarat Iswar, Xaponar Xonaru, Premgatha, Ranir Ga Dhowa Ghat, etc., which are worth mentioning. With Monorama Das Medhi, a galaxy of writers charmed the teaching staff of the then Tangla College, which included Arupa Patangia Kalita, Jayanta Kumar Chakrabarty, Anjali Chakrabarty, Rajen Kalita, Upen Das, Rabin Sarma, and others who contributed immensely to the field of Assamese literature.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Dedicated medical facilities for the state police force

Through your esteemed daily, I want to appeal to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Health Minister of Assam, and DGP, Assam, to think about the health service facilities of the police forces of the state who are serving the motherland. In every emergency, police forces are actively rendering their services. They don't get enough time to think about their health as well as that of their family members. Recently, the MMLSAY portal was initiated, which is a very good service. But the one thing that is lacking in the health service is dedicated health care for the police force and their family members. If the government facilitates and provides 20–30 beds in every government hospital and medical college with sufficient dedicated medical staff, it will be a revolutionary step for them and their family members. I hope soon the departments concerned will think about that.

Firdaus Ahmed

(Frdsahmed99@gmail.com)

Ensure the safety of students on school buses

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the alarming trend of negligence in implementing safety measures on school buses, as highlighted by the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam. The recent press release issued by NHRCCB president Nishant Thard sheds light on the lax enforcement of crucial safety regulations in our region, posing significant risks to the lives of our young students. It is disheartening to learn that, despite specific guidelines outlined by the Supreme Court of India, some educational institutions have failed to comply with essential safety measures. These measures, including the installation of GPS systems, CCTV cameras, and the maintenance of properly equipped first aid kits, are not mere recommendations but paramount necessities to ensure the well-being of students during their commute to and from school. Stringent measures must be initiated to hold any entities found violating these regulations accountable. The safety of our children should never be compromised, and it is imperative that all stakeholders, including educational institutions, transportation authorities, and regulatory bodies, collaborate earnestly to uphold these standards. I urge prompt and concerted efforts to address this critical issue and reaffirm our commitment to child safety. It is only through diligent adherence to the rules and regulations set forth by the Supreme Court of India that we can mitigate potential hazards and prioritize the safety and welfare of our children.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Impact rule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some add-ons over the years to make it more lively. This year, the " impact player" rule has been incorporated into the league, according to which any player can substitute anyone in the playing eleven until the game is complete, and this rule has stirred a hornet's nest. What has happened is that a team chasing big is bringing in a batsman for a bowler, while the team defending is substituting a batsman for a bowler to turn the tide in their favour. However, predominantly teams have brought in dashing batters to challenge a big total, and in the process, totals above 200 have become the order of the day even while chasing. Although cricket is a batsman's game, bowlers are facing the heat. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has lamented that all-rounders are being given a raw deal by the teams while enforcing the impact player rule by going in for specialist batsmen.

Besides, packing the team with pure batsmen and bowlers, leaving the all-rounders aside, has become the norm so that in exigencies, an "impact" player can always be added. While spectator interest is indeed important, the game cannot be robbed of its sheen just to make it entertaining. In the process, the competitiveness of matches is in danger of being affected. Moreover, as Rohit Sharma has said, this IPL has witnessed a phenomenon of all-rounders not getting enough overs with the ball, and this may affect their careers. After all, teams can only lean on their all-rounders to cast a web of magic when needed in T20 international tournaments, including the World Cup.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Accepting resilience: Handling life’s unpredictable turns with grace and inner power

Life's journey is often marked by encounters with unexpected and sometimes distressing events, etching indelible imprints on our memories, enduring long after the incidents themselves have faded into the past. These occurrences wield a formidable power over our consciousness, reshaping our perceptions and altering the trajectory of our lives in profound ways. Consider the aftermath of a tragic accident, such as a plane crash, where lives are abruptly cut short, leaving behind a trail of bereaved individuals grappling with inconsolable sorrow. Yet, the responses to such calamities vary vastly among those affected. Some manage to navigate through their grief within a matter of days, while for others, the journey towards healing stretches into months or even years. These disparate reactions underscore the deeply personal and multifaceted nature of human resilience, which is influenced by an array of factors unique to each individual.

Indeed, life unfolds as a mosaic of diverse experiences, punctuated by unforeseen twists and turns that shape the contours of our existence. Relationships evolve and grow increasingly intricate with time, mirroring the complexities inherent in human nature itself. Meanwhile, the landscape of the workplace grows more competitive and demanding, fraught with challenges that test the limits of our physical and mental fortitude. Concurrently, the prevalence of various ailments, both physical and psychological, casts a shadow over the collective well-being of society, underscoring the pervasive nature of adversity in the modern world. Moreover, the human psyche, once characterized by a sense of simplicity and contentment, now finds itself ensnared in a labyrinth of complexities. Deep-seated frailties such as anger, greed, attachment, ego, jealousy, hatred, and low self-esteem have infiltrated the fabric of our being, exacerbating the magnitude of challenges we face. In light of these formidable obstacles, the question arises: How do we navigate the turbulent waters of life with grace and resilience?

The answer lies in cultivating an inner resilience that transcends the tumultuous externalities of existence. By fostering a mindset grounded in equanimity and self-awareness, we can harness the power within ourselves to confront adversity with fortitude and resilience. Through introspection and self-reflection, we can unravel the intricacies of our own psyche, thereby gaining insight into the underlying drivers of our thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. Armed with this newfound understanding, we can chart a course towards personal growth and transformation, transcending the limitations imposed by external circumstances. Furthermore, fostering connections with others who share our struggles can provide invaluable support and solace along the journey. By cultivating a sense of empathy and compassion for ourselves and others, we can forge bonds of solidarity that serve as pillars of strength in times of adversity. Additionally, embracing practices such as mindfulness meditation and gratitude can nurture a sense of inner peace and resilience, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with grace and resilience. In essence, while life may be fraught with hardships and uncertainties, it is our response to adversity that ultimately shapes the course of our journey. By cultivating inner resilience, fostering meaningful connections, and embracing practices that nourish the soul, we can transcend the vicissitudes of life and emerge stronger, wiser, and more resilient than ever before.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta