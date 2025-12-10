Letters to THE EDITOR: Rising Air Pollution and Urban Stress

Rising air pollution and urban stress

Assam is witnessing a noticeable rise in air pollution this winter, a problem once linked mainly with big cities. Recent observations show declining air quality in Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh, with pollution levels at times crossing the safe limit. The increase in vehicles, construction works, industrial emissions and the burning of waste are major reasons behind this change.

In rural areas, the burning of paddy stubble after harvest is adding to the winter haze. This year, doctors have reported more cases of asthma, respiratory discomfort and seasonal allergies. Climate change is making the situation worse by trapping pollutants close to the ground, turning foggy mornings into smog-filled ones. The government has taken steps such as installing more air quality monitoring systems and issuing dust control guidelines. Several citizen groups are also raising awareness about cleaner practices and discouraging open burning.

However, public participation remains crucial. Choosing public transport, avoiding waste burning, reducing vehicle use and planting trees can make a real difference. Air pollution is no longer a distant concern. It is a growing public health challenge that Assam must address with urgency to protect the well-being of its people.

Sohanee Phukon

(suhaniphukan11813@gmail.com)

Drug-related

accidents in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities and the public to the alarming rise in drug-related accidents across Assam. In recent years, the state has witnessed a disturbing surge in cases where individuals—especially youths—fall victim to accidents caused either directly or indirectly by drug abuse.

Many young people are becoming addicted to harmful substances such as heroin, brown sugar, and various synthetic drugs. As a result, their physical and mental health deteriorates, leading to poor judgement, reckless behaviour, and tragic accidents on roads, in public spaces, and even within homes. Several incidents reported from Guwahati, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other districts reflect how deeply this issue has penetrated our society. The easy availability of drugs, lack of awareness, peer pressure, and unemployment are some major factors contributing to this crisis. While the government and police have been carrying out anti-drug operations under “Drugs Free Assam”, the situation demands stronger community involvement, strict monitoring, and more rehabilitation centres to save the youth from this deadly trap.

It is high time that parents, teachers, local communities, NGOs, and authorities come together to fight this menace. Ensuring awareness programmes in schools and colleges, counselling support, and strict legal action against drug traffickers can help reduce such avoidable accidents. I hope this matter receives urgent consideration, and the concerned authorities take effective measures to protect the people of Assam, particularly the youth, from further harm.

Rishika Ligira

Gauhati University

Concern over

unemployment

in Assam

I wish to draw attention to an issue that affects almost every household in Assam today. Recent data on unemployment presents a mixed picture and calls for deeper reflection from both policymakers and citizens. The Directorate General of Employment reported in May 2025 that the overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above has dropped to 3.9 per cent in 2023-24. This is an improvement from the 7.9 per cent recorded in 2019-20, and on the surface it suggests progress. However, when we look beyond the broad figures, a more troubling reality emerges.

Urban youth unemployment has seen a sharp rise. Data from the first 3 quarters of FY25 shows that the rate increased from 23.9 per cent to 27.5 per cent. This growing gap between opportunity and aspiration among young people living in towns and cities is a matter of genuine concern. Many who complete their education with the expectation of securing employment now face uncertainty.

The situation becomes clearer when we consider the number of registered unemployed youth. In February 2025, over 21.31 lakh educated young people were officially listed as unemployed in the state. Such a large number of unemployed youth points not just to job scarcity but also to a mismatch between skills possessed and skills demanded in the job market. Adding to this confusion are differing claims from the government. The Honourable Chief Minister stated that unemployment had dropped to 6.1 per cent in late 2024 owing to economic growth and rising investments. This claim does not fully align with other reports and ground realities. When official statements and published data tell different stories, it becomes difficult for citizens to understand the true condition of the state’s labour market.

Assam stands at an important juncture. We need clarity, transparency, and urgent attention to skill development, job creation, and youth-focused policies. The young people of our state represent its future, and their frustration today can easily turn into disillusionment tomorrow. I request that the concerned authorities take note of these contrasting figures and address the unemployment challenge with honesty and seriousness. A prosperous Assam can be built only when its youth are given the chance to move forward with dignity of work.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College

Civic awareness

When we travel beyond the borders of our country, one question always comes to mind: are we really gentlemen and gentlewomen or lacking in civic awareness? Let us make a few observations from our own city—of the recently inaugurated world-class Uzanbazar riverfront park in Guwahati. The inauguration day saw it littered with empty and half-eaten food boxes, water bottles, plastic cups, etc. Now, one can see that the beautiful exercise equipment inside the park has been broken. Streets/roads and walkways thereon are littered with rubbish and dog excrement, which is left behind by well-clad attendants of the pets. In addition to these are gutka stains and household garbage dragged in and left within the premises by stray dogs, either knowingly or unknowingly. After seeing all these uncivil acts, we continue to blame the state for falling in its duties towards us. Is it correct on our part to do so? Absolutely not. It is time now we looked seriously inward for maintaining our own public spaces, at least to the extent that we do not destroy any public infrastructure that exists for our own benefit. Let us take a pledge from the coming New Year that we will rid ourselves of our apathy towards the system and remind ourselves of our moral duties before pointing fingers at the state, which has been making sincere efforts to shape the city with better infrastructure and is slowly beginning to bear fruit. We ought not to forget that civic awareness is the requisite qualification of responsible citizens.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Bridge construction causing hardship

Through the pages of your respected newspaper, I would like to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities the serious inconvenience being caused to the people of Silpukhuri and nearby areas by the continuous construction of the flyover. Every day, people suffer because the flyover at Silpukhuri is still incomplete, and the roads have become extremely narrow. Due to the ongoing construction work, only a small part of the road is open for vehicles. This causes traffic snarls during school and office hours. Vehicles move very slowly, and long traffic jams have become a daily problem. The situation becomes worse as autos, buses, and bike taxis stop anywhere to pick up passengers. Since the road is already narrow, even a small stoppage blocks the entire area. Pedestrians also find it difficult to walk because there is no safe space for them. Students, officegoers, elderly people, and even ambulances face great difficulty because of this. If the construction continues without proper planning, the problem will only get worse. I request the authorities to speed up the construction work, ensure proper management of the construction area, and employ more traffic police to control the situation. These steps will give much-needed relief to the people of Silpukhuri and the nearby localities.

Sanjukta Rudra

(sanjuktarudra.hs.50.prag@gmail.com)

Remembering the legends of Bollywood

The year 2025 will forever remain etched in the heart of Indian cinema as a year of silence when laughter, melody, and heroism lost their living echoes. One by one, Bollywood legends who had defined eras took their final bow, leaving the screen dimmer than before.

It began with Rakesh Pandey, the gentle face of realism, whose performance in 'Sara Akash' gave voice to a new kind of cinema. Then came the thunderous heartbreak of losing Manoj Kumar, the man who taught India to see itself through the lens of love and patriotism. His 'Upkar' and 'Purab Aur Paschim' are not just films — they are emotions carved into our collective soul.

Whether he stood silently with deep intensity or delivered a heartfelt dialogue, he had a way of touching the audience. His patriotic cinema shaped an entire generation.

In May, we lost Mukul Dev, whose versatility spanned languages and generations, and Madhav Vaze, a quiet yet dignified artist. He was followed by Dheeraj Kumar, a man who bridged the golden era of cinema with the age of television, inspiring countless storytellers.

When Achyut Potdar departed in August, it felt like a beloved grandfather leaving home — the kind who made every scene feel real.

In October came a storm of eternal departures — Pankaj Dheer, the noble 'Karna' of our screens; Asrani, the eternal jailor of 'Sholay' who made millions laugh; and Satish Shah, whose humour was pure warmth. Each departure tore a thread from the fabric of Hindi cinema.

Finally, November dimmed the stars even further — Sulakshana Pandit, Zarine Khan, Kamini Kaushal, and the mighty Dharmendra, our “He-Man” and the soul of the silver screen.

They were not just artistes; they were memories, emotions, and moments that stayed with us long after the screens turned dark.

Asrani brought laughter that healed. Manoj Kumar stirred a nation’s spirit with his patriotic grace. Sulakshana Pandit’s voice carried the ache of love and the purity of prayer, and Dharmendra lived like a storm and loved like a soft breeze — strength wrapped in gentleness. Today, we imagine them together in heaven — smiling, peaceful, timeless — reunited in a world where legends belong. And yet, they are only a few among many more beloved artists who left us in 2025. Each departure felt like losing a page from the golden book of Indian cinema. But their art, their work, their magic? That will live forever.

They may have left this world, but in every flicker of the projector, in every echo of old songs, their spirit lives on—eternal, luminous, and forever part of India’s cinematic sky.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)