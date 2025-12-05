Letters to the Editor: Rising Cases of Cyberbullying

Rising cases of cyberbullying

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the alarming rise in cyberbullying cases among students and young internet users in our society. With increasing access to smartphones and social media platforms, many children and teenagers are becoming victims of online harassment, threatening messages, and misuse of personal information.

Cyberbullying not only affects a person’s mental health, leading to anxiety, fear, and low self-esteem, but can also push vulnerable individuals towards severe emotional distress. The anonymity offered by the internet encourages offenders to target victims without facing immediate consequences.

It is high time that parents, teachers, and authorities work together to monitor online activities and educate youngsters about safe internet practices. Schools must create awareness programmes, while strict cyber laws should be enforced to punish offenders. Most importantly, victims should feel encouraged to report such incidents without fear or shame. I hope this issue receives the attention it deserves and that necessary steps are taken to ensure a safer digital environment for all.

Pritirekha Borah

Gauhati University

Cities losing their green lungs

Green spaces such as parks, gardens, and open fields are rapidly disappearing in many cities due to growing urbanization. As more land is used for buildings, roads, and commercial complexes, very little space is left for trees and natural areas. This loss of greenery affects the environment as well as the quality of life of people living in cities.

Without enough green spaces, air pollution rises, temperatures increase, and cities become hotter and more congested. Children lose safe places to play, and adults have fewer areas for walking, relaxing, or exercising. Wildlife that depended on these green patches also disappears. To make cities healthier and liveable, it is important to preserve existing parks and create new green areas. Urban planning must include tree planting, community parks, and eco-friendly development. Green spaces are not just decorative; they are essential for clean air, mental well-being, and a balanced urban environment.

Uddiyan Kumar Nath

(uddiyannathofficial@gmail.com)

Disappearance

of sparrows from urban areas

Sparrows, once a very common sight in cities, are disappearing rapidly from many urban areas. These small birds used to live close to humans, build nests in houses, and fill mornings with their chirping. But today, their numbers have declined sharply, and this has become a matter of concern for environmentalists and citizens. One major reason is the loss of nesting spaces. Modern buildings made of glass, cement, and metal leave no small holes or corners where sparrows can make their nests. Earlier, old houses and tiled roofs provided perfect shelter for them.

Another important reason is the lack of food. Sparrows feed on small insects and grains. With the increase in pollution, pesticides, and packaged food culture, their natural food sources have reduced. Even home compounds and small gardens where they used to find grains and insects are now disappearing. Radiation from mobile towers is also believed to disturb their navigation and breeding patterns, making survival even tougher. Pollution, high noise levels, and constant construction activities further push them away from city life.

The disappearance of sparrows is a warning sign that our urban ecosystem is becoming imbalanced. Communities can help by installing bird feeders, keeping pots of water, planting native plants, reducing pesticide use, and creating sparrow-friendly spaces in homes. Saving sparrows is not just about protecting a bird; it is about protecting the health of our environment.

Sharmistha Gogoi,

(sharmisthagogoi700@gmail.com)

Growing threat of deepfake videos

Deepfake videos are digitally altered videos created using artificial intelligence to make someone appear to say or do something they never actually did. While the technology can be used creatively, it has become a serious threat because it can easily spread misinformation and harm people’s reputations.

Today, deepfakes are becoming more realistic and harder to identify. Criminals misuse them to create fake speeches of political leaders, false news clips, or even personal videos to blackmail individuals. This can mislead the public, create confusion, and damage trust in digital content. Social media has made the problem worse because deepfake videos can spread within minutes. Ordinary people often cannot tell real videos from fake ones. As a result, deepfakes can influence opinions, manipulate emotions, and even cause social and political unrest.

To control this threat, it is important to create awareness so people learn to verify information before believing or sharing it. Governments and tech companies must develop tools to detect and remove deepfakes. Strong laws and digital literacy programmes are also needed to prevent misuse. If we do not act quickly, deepfake technology may become one of the biggest challenges to online safety and truth in the digital world.

Anushuya Das

(anushyad68@gmail.com)

Remarkable act

of humanity

A recent incident in the Sribhumi district in Assam has reminded the entire nation that humanity stands above religion and identity. When a car carrying seven passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a pond, the local imam used the mosque loudspeaker to alert the villagers. People rushed immediately, broke the windows of the sinking vehicle, and saved all seven passengers belonging to the Hindu community.

This act of courage and humanity shows that compassion knows no boundaries. Such examples must be highlighted to strengthen harmony, trust, and unity among all Indians. Our society needs more stories that inspire cooperation rather than division.

Omar Faruque,

Goalpara, Assam