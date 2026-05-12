Letters to THE EDITOR: Rising concern regarding the flood situation in Guwahati

Rising concern regarding the flood situation in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the severe flood situation in Guwahati after recent heavy rainfall. Many areas of the city get waterlogged within a few hours of rain, causing major inconvenience to the public. Roads become inaccessible, traffic congestion increases, and people face difficulties in reaching schools, colleges, offices, and hospitals. Overflowing drains, a poor drainage system, and rapid urbanisation are some of the major reasons behind this recurring problem.

Residents also suffer from health issues due to dirty, stagnant water, which increases the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria. The condition becomes even worse for daily wage workers and students.

Therefore, I request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to improve the drainage system, clean blocked drains regularly, and implement proper flood management measures to prevent such situations in the future. I hope this issue will receive proper attention through your newspaper.

Smriti Patar,

Gauhati University

Boosting development through innovation

A country's scientific temperament and all-round progress largely depend on the culture of learning and innovation. India has gone that extra mile to be technologically self-sufficient over the years.

The significance of a sustainable future through innovation cannot be stressed more. National Technology Day is observed on May 11 to celebrate the successful conduct of the Pokhran-2 nuclear tests under Operation Shakti. The maiden flight of the indigenous Hansa-3 was another major milestone on May 11, 1998. Stalwarts APJ Abdul Kalam and R Chidambaram were behind all these fantastic achievements that laid the foundation for amplifying India's military capabilities.

Prime Minister AB Vajpayee was the guiding force for these great men. Boosting development through innovation and research are unstated goals of the national technology day. Despite India's consistent advocacy for peace through strength, successive governments have always prioritised strategic readiness.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rising dumper deaths

Over the past couple of months the state has witnessed a disturbing rise in fatal road accidents involving dumpers. The heavy bulky trucks transporting earth, sand and construction materials passing through the city's narrow and crowded roads are a common sight. We quite often hear news of morning walkers being crushed in a hit-and-run, a two-wheeler mowed down by a speeding dumper, or a pedestrian run over while crossing a poorly lit road, especially at night or in the early morning hours, when enforcement is weakest and consequences are fatal. What is most surprising is that many such vehicles do not stop after hitting someone. Either drivers flee or abandon the vehicles altogether at the accident site. Then what follows is investigations drag on and families struggle for justice and compensation. Now, here a question arises: what makes these cases common and so devastating? Their sheer size, high blind spots, poor manoeuvrability and heavy loads make them dangerous even at moderate speed. The simple fact that dumpers are not designed to operate in densely populated city spaces and semi-urban areas across the state. As immediate solutions, we can suggest the need for enforcement of strict limits on dumper movement, restricting their operation during peak hours, specifying and designating safer routes away from residential areas, etc. Another very important task is mandating speed governors and GPS tracking for all such killer vehicles. The deeper truth is that dumpers are not killing people because of fate or bad drivers. They are killing people as we have allowed a reckless system to thrive. Let us stop this thoughtless and foolish system and apply scientific and modern technology to make our roads accident-free and safe for all types of commuters.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Concerns after BJP wins in West Bengal

The reported sweeping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has generated intense debate across the country. While electoral success is an integral part of democracy, such a decisive shift also calls for scrutiny rather than unqualified celebration.

West Bengal has long been known for its pluralistic ethos, cultural diversity, and strong regional identity. Many citizens now express concern about whether this political change could alter the social fabric of the state. The growing centralization of political power and the increasingly polarized nature of electoral campaigns raise questions about the long-term implications for democratic balance and social harmony.

Moreover, past election cycles in the state have witnessed instances of political tension and violence. It is imperative that the new leadership ensures peace, protects civil liberties, and avoids any form of governance that sidelines dissenting voices. A strong mandate should not be interpreted as a licence to weaken institutions or diminish the role of opposition parties.

There are also pressing developmental challenges that demand immediate attention—unemployment, economic growth, infrastructure gaps, and public welfare. The electorate will ultimately judge the government not by its electoral margin but by its ability to address these issues effectively and inclusively.

At this juncture, what West Bengal needs is not triumphalism but responsible governance rooted in accountability, transparency, and respect for democratic values. The true test of leadership lies not in winning power, but in exercising it with restraint and fairness.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)