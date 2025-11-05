Letters to the Editor: Rising drug use in Guwahati’s slum areas

Rising drug use in Guwahati’s slum areas

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the readers and the concerned authorities towards the increasing drug consumption in the slum areas of Guwahati. Near the railway station, children can be seen taking injections containing drugs and using other harmful substances. This situation is alarming, as it highlights the easy availability of drugs. A study found that about 80.9% of street children aged 5–18 are substance abusers. Poverty, unhygienic living conditions, lack of education, and absence of supervision make them highly vulnerable. This issue harms not only the users but also those around them, as they often lose control of their senses. I sincerely request the authorities to take immediate steps to solve this grave problem.

Adity Subedi

Cotton university.

Bihu and Beshoma in Western Assam

When we talk about lower Assam, what generally strikes our minds are the four most powerful shaktipiths, of which the Ratnapith is one of the most important ones. It is still an area of importance in the undivided Goalpara district. The Koch Rajbongshi community is composed of various groups of people, and its people are mostly concentrated in the middle and lower parts of Assam. The day of Beshoma, or Bihu, is very important because it welcomes the Assamese New Year with great joy and fervour. Various functions take place in various areas. The word 'beshoma' is derived from the word 'bishom-aa', which means similarity. During Beshoma or Bihu time, various diseases can be seen in humans, such as dryness, wounds, indigestion, etc., so the intake of bitter during this season may lead to its cure. The neem tree leaves are very good during this season. The welcoming of this season is generally done by the intake of 108 types of vegetables for keeping us healthy. Hence, Bihu and Beshoma are celebrated across the whole of Assam, but certain differences in the rituals make them unique. Moreover, we come to see that Beshoma is celebrated for 7 days. They can be named as follows: first day Garu Beshoma, second day Manshi Beshoma, third day Gosti Beshoma, fourth day Sat Shaki Beshoma, fifth day Baho Beshoma, sixth day Sikar Beshoma, and seventh day Deo Beshoma. As we can see, many people on the day of Bihu or Beshoma wake up early in the morning and do the work at their house, like cleaning utensils and the front side and backside of the house with cow dung. On Beshoma Day, bhang or ganja water is generally spread across the corners of the house on clothes and then dried in the sun, and with the same water, people wash their hair.

Charak mela is also an important part of Bihu or Beshoma. The charak is very dangerous because two people are laid down, and a hook is attached to the backside of the people. So it seems to be very dangerous. The Charak Mela seems to celebrate the success of the Hindu goddess Durga and god Shiva. The people believe by satisfying Shiva the festival will bring prosperity to them, eliminating the sorrow and sufferings of the previous year. Rongali Bihu and Beshoma are almost similar, but only some rituals are different, which makes the festival a unique one.

Manish Kashyap

Tezpur

Framework needed to restrict online pornography

The Supreme Court’s recent observation on the petition seeking a ban on pornography has once again brought to light the urgent need for a nuanced approach to online content regulation. While a blanket ban may be impractical and potentially counterproductive, as seen in Nepal, the exposure of minors to explicit material remains a grave concern that cannot be ignored. The Central government must frame a comprehensive Digital Safety and Awareness Policy that focuses on technological regulation, digital literacy, and parental empowerment. Mandatory content filters on devices used by minors, AI-driven age verification systems, and partnerships with ISPs to restrict access to explicit content are crucial. Moreover, digital education must be integrated into school curricula to help children differentiate between healthy information and harmful content. Rather than punitive censorship, India needs preventive governance, a system that safeguards minors while respecting adult freedom and digital rights. The goal should not merely be prohibition, but protection through awareness, accountability and innovation.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)

Our valiant girls in blue sing a song of glory!

November 2, 2025, will forever be remembered in the nation's history for years and years to come. As the clock struck the midnight hour, our valiant girls in blue sang a song of glory, grandeur and greatness. They scripted a true story, a story stuffed with struggles, odds, pain, perseverance and resilience. A true tale that carried a mantra: hard work, commitment, dedication and determination never go in vain. Each and every girl in the blue jersey recited a message: dream big, and those dreams come true when you pursue them, braving all odds! The glorious win is a new dawn, the beginning of an era that shall see more Indian girls sprint to more triumphs and victories. The World Cup victory is definitely a milestone in the Indian women's success story, a starting point for the new Indian women to sprint fearlessly to more glories and feats. Kudos to Harmanpreet Kaur and her super brave girls, coach Amol Muzumdar and every member of the team who made a big dream come true.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)