Letters to The EDITOR: Rising temperatures in Assam

Rising temperatures in Assam

I’m writing to express my deep concern about Assam’s rising temperatures, especially in the summer. We have seen a notable rise in temperatures in recent years, which is growing more concerning. Assam has experienced record-breaking temperatures this year, which have made daily living intolerable and negatively impacted our agriculture. Extreme heat is threatening food security and farmers’ livelihoods by increasing heat-related illnesses, lowering crop production, and increasing water shortages due to the rapid drying of rivers and reservoirs. Both local environmental degradation, such as pollution and deforestation, and global climate change are to blame for the rising temperatures. In order to address these issues, we must act immediately. Reducing carbon emissions, managing water resources effectively, and planting new trees are examples of sustainable practices that are vital. To further aid in our adaptation, the government must fund the construction of better irrigation systems and medical facilities, among other infrastructure projects. Additionally, community involvement and public awareness are essential. The effects of rising temperatures can be considerably reduced by educating people about the need to preserve natural resources and adopt eco-friendly habits. The rising temperature in Assam calls for concerted action to prevent climate change and protect the environment.

Nikimoni Kachari,

Gauhati University

Prevention is better than cure

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the poor healthcare facilities and dismal conditions of hygiene and sanitation in the state’s tea gardens. The recent disturbing development, in which 11 people in Tongonagaon Tea Estate in Tinsukia district died of cholera and diarrhoea, has laid bare the lack of preparedness on the part of the health authorities to meet an emergency situation, allowing it to degenerate beyond control. The appalling sanitary conditions of our tea garden workers’ ‘bastis’ are at the root of the outbreak, extracting unwarranted tolls in the tea garden areas. Even more shockingly, neither the tea garden management nor the government health authorities have shown any interest in sensitizing the workers about basic health and hygiene over the years. Safe drinking water, clean surroundings, and personal hygiene are the keys to the prevention of epidemics. Some knee-jerk measures, like routine checks, cannot ease the distressing situation unless they hit at the root of the problem. What is needed is to ensure better sanitary conditions for checking outbreaks of epidemics like diarrhoea, cholera, malaria, etc., in tea gardens across the state. The state government’s much-hyped slogan of ‘Health for all’ will be successful only when there is a change in the mindset of those entrusted with the upkeep of public health. The complacent attitude and lack of work culture must be given up, as they hamper an effective delivery system. The tea workers are the greatest asset to the development of the state’s tea industry. Therefore, there should be no compromise with their health issues. The setting up of sound health infrastructure in all tea gardens in the state is the need of the hour. There is also a need for a sustainable campaign aimed at educating the tea workers on these crucial aspects in order to minimise the recurring incidence of such diseases.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Tips to avoid heatstroke

The summer in India has been notably hotter than usual this year, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels.

The scorching heat has posed significant challenges for people across the country, leading to concerns about heat-related illnesses and the impact on agriculture. As the mercury continues to rise, it’s essential for individuals to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during this exceptionally hot season.

The prolonged heatwave has not only made daily life uncomfortable but has also raised serious health concerns. The elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible to the dangers posed by the extreme heat. The frequency and intensity of these heatwaves have been alarming, making it very difficult for people to cope with the extreme conditions.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke are becoming more prevalent, particularly among the elderly and young children. Additionally, the extreme heat has adverse effects on agriculture, leading to drought conditions and affecting crop yields.

In response to this heatwave, it is crucial for individuals to take proactive measures to protect themselves. Staying hydrated is paramount, and it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and staying indoors during the hottest part of the day can also help prevent heat-related illnesses. Furthermore, it’s essential to be mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and seek medical attention if necessary. In addition to personal precautions, it’s important for communities and authorities to provide support and resources to vulnerable populations, such as the homeless and the elderly, during this challenging time. Access to cooling centres and regular check-ins can make a significant difference in ensuring the well-being of those most at risk. As the heatwave persists, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise their health and take the necessary steps to stay safe in the face of this extraordinary weather. Here are a few things you can do to avoid getting a heatstroke during the summer season:

Drink plenty of water and keep your body hydrated. Drink cool drinks like coconut water, lemon juice, fresh fruit juices, and buttermilk. Wear light and loose cotton clothing to remain cool, and cover your head from direct sunlight. Save your skin from severe sunburns by generously applying broad-spectrum sunscreen every 2–3 hours. Use an umbrella when going out in the hot sun, and avoid direct sunlight whenever possible. Have a lot of fresh fruit and vegetable juices with your meals and consume a plant-based diet. Keep the doors, windows, and curtains of your house closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in. Spicy foods should be avoided altogether.

Jubel D’Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Negative impact of tourism

Undeniably, tourism can offer great opportunities for emerging economies and developing countries. But it also impacts popular tourist spots in various negative ways. Tourists cause a depletion in local water supplies, creating scarcity for the full-time dwellers of the locality. Tourism can contribute to environmental pollution too. Even when trash like food containers, water bottles, cosmetic packaging, etc. is discarded properly, the waste left behind can still be harmful for the environment. Besides, tourism can leave a large carbon footprint. It’s a fact that global tourism accounts for 8% of the earth’s total carbon emissions. Most importantly, the local economy, culture, and community have to suffer tremendously because of tourism. In the pursuit of profit, the hospitality sector has to make room for luxury resorts and major chains with a view to attracting tourists. Boating by thousands of tourists in a river can also harm river health.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Heavy rains and trees

The monsoon has not yet arrived, but some of the southern states, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have been witnessing heavy torrents for the past few days, putting day-to-day life completely out of gear, and, along with it, problems created by sudden rains, floods, and diseases are making life disastrous. Precautions taken can mitigate rain woes. Along with flash floods on the streets, falling trees also cause sudden mishaps and even turn out to be life-takers.

Trees no doubt offer shade and do function as “ oxygen givers,” but at the same time they pose a heavy disaster risk and are a menace to the public if their growth is left unchecked. Planting and saving trees is good, but when they turn out to be a threat to human life, the same protectors turn out to be killers. Definitely, the authorities concerned or the organization that took the job of planting them will have to either prune or cut them to avoid mishaps. Organizations and departments while planting trees must definitely bear in mind that with the planting of saplings in the name of celebrations and functions, their work is not over; actually, it is their task to see that the growing saplings do not turn out to be ‘’death-causing green monsters’’ especially during the rainy season, as most of these green giants fall down partially or fully during heavy downpours, causing severe damage to life and property. The lackadaisical attitude of the authorities to check the growth of trees ends up causing severe destruction to the lives of citizens, vehicles, and property. Let us not turn shady trees into ‘shady green monsters’.

M Pradyu

pradyumukund22@gmail.com

Kejriwal’s bail

The Supreme Court happens to be the ultimate temple of the judiciary. In the past, many historic judgements were delivered by the learned justices of SC, making common people have immense faith in the verdicts of SC. Time has changed. The SC is now overburdened with many PILs and criminal cases against the political bigwigs of the nation.

Recently, in such a scenario, one Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, who has allegations of economic offences, was granted interim bail with certain conditions, which he brazenly defied, publicly casting doubts among common people about the authenticity of bail to Kejriwal, who once claimed to be the crusader against corruption. Even his mentor, Anna Hazare, is rueing his mistake. Now, common people have to think twice about going to even the lower courts seeking justice as an alleged criminal caught in the act is promptly given bail.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.