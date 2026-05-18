Letters to the Editor: Riyan Parag’s crucial opportunity in India A team

Riyan Parag’s crucial opportunity in India A team

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to express my views regarding the selection of Riyan Parag as the vice-captain of the “India A squad” for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Riyan Parag has shown remarkable maturity and leadership while captaining the Rajasthan Royals during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. His tactical awareness and calm decision-making have earned appreciation from cricket enthusiasts across the country. However, despite his commendable captaincy, his batting performance has remained comparatively subdued. This upcoming tri-series will, therefore, be a significant platform for him to prove his batting ability and consolidate his position in the national setup. At the same time, the appointment of Tilak Varma as captain and the inclusion of young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflect the selectors’ emphasis on nurturing the future stars of Indian cricket.

I hope the young players will utilize this opportunity to showcase their talent and bring pride to Indian cricket.

Sankalpajit Saikia

(sankalpasaikia006@gmail.com)

Nagaon University

A burden too heavy

The recent news item in your esteemed daily, “Fuel price hike irks consumers,” has drawn the attention of every conscious citizen. Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, petrol and diesel prices across the country have increased by Rs 3, adding to the burden on daily commuters and households. The hike in fuel prices has affected everyone’s daily life, from transportation to essential food items and other necessities. The reasons are clear: rising crude oil prices, surging import costs, and the slowdown of foreign inflows following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, the burden of economic strain is being shifted onto ordinary people. Needless to say, the weakening rupee has added fuel to the fire. Therefore, there is a need to curb non-essential imports in order to stabilise the rupee.

There is no doubt that the people of the country are ready to make national sacrifices, but at the same time, the government must present a credible economic roadmap to address the country’s structural weaknesses. What is urgently needed is transparent governance, stronger domestic fundamentals, and long-term policy clarity to ease the burden on common people. Unless there are sincere efforts to bridge the gap between economic nationalism and innovation, taxation alone cannot reduce the grey market and growing social discontent.

Iqbal Saikia,

(iqbal3107saikia@gmail.com)

Guwahati

Rising crime in Assam rings the alarm bells

A society cannot truly progress when fear silently grows alongside development. The recent NCRB findings revealing that Assam recorded nearly 3,981 criminal incidents in 2024, including hundreds of offences against women and children along with a sharp rise in cybercrime cases, should deeply concern every responsible citizen of the state. These figures are not merely statistics on paper; they reflect the growing insecurity faced by ordinary people in their daily lives.

Particularly alarming is the increasing vulnerability of women and children. Crimes against them continue to cast a dark shadow over the social fabric of Assam. Despite awareness campaigns and stricter laws, incidents of harassment, exploitation, trafficking, domestic violence, and online abuse continue to surface with disturbing regularity. This calls for stronger policing, faster judicial processes, better victim support systems, and, above all, a change in social attitudes.

Equally worrying is the rise in cybercrime. As digital technology becomes an inseparable part of modern life, cyber fraud, identity theft, financial scams, hacking, and online harassment are spreading rapidly across both urban and rural Assam. Many people, especially the elderly and digitally unaware citizens, are falling prey to sophisticated online scams. The need of the hour is widespread digital literacy, stronger cyber policing infrastructure, and greater public awareness regarding online safety.

While the government and law enforcement agencies have taken several initiatives, the growing numbers indicate that much more needs to be done. Security cannot remain confined to promises and statistics alone. Preventive policing, community participation, strict enforcement of the law, and value-based education must work hand in hand to address this crisis effectively.

Assam’s future cannot be built only with roads, bridges, and infrastructure while social security weakens from within. True development is measured not merely by economic growth, but by how safe and secure citizens feel in their homes, streets, and digital spaces. Unless immediate and collective action is taken, these warning signs may soon grow into a far deeper crisis for society.

Dipen Gogoi,

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

Jorhat

Cutting of trees around Deepor Beel

I would like to draw attention to the large-scale cutting of trees in the Four-Wheel area near Deepor Beel. This is creating serious problems such as rising temperatures, increasing pollution, and the loss of natural shade in Guwahati.

Trees are very important for maintaining environmental balance. They help control heat, reduce pollution, and prevent flooding. Due to deforestation, the area is becoming hotter and more prone to waterlogging. Birds and animals are also losing their natural habitats. Development is necessary, but it should not come at the cost of nature. I request the concerned authorities to take immediate action and ensure proper replantation.

Upolobdhi Goswami

Dibrugarh University