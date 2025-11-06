Letters to the Editor: Role of Assamese cinema in preserving cultural identity

Films are often described as the mirror of society. This mirror has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting the cultural identity of Assam. From Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s Joymoti (1935) in the black-and-white era to the modern digital age of Village Rockstars and Boomba Ride, Assamese cinema has established itself as a powerful medium of storytelling that reflects the life, emotions, and aspirations of the people of Assam.

Assamese cinema is not merely a source of entertainment; it serves as a living archive of the state’s heritage. Through the depiction of folk music, traditional attire, local dialects, and indigenous customs, Assamese films have kept alive the rich cultural fabric of the region. Festivals like Bihu and other traditional customs, along with the deep bond between humans and nature, are skilfully portrayed in Assamese films. In the early era, filmmakers like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Phani Sarma, and Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia used cinema as a tool for cultural awakening. Their works reflected the simplicity of rural life, the daily struggles of ordinary people, and the moral and human values that define Assamese society. In the contemporary period, directors such as Jahnu Barua, Rima Das, and Bidyut Kotoky have carried this legacy forward, gaining national and international recognition while continuing to promote local culture and identity.

Films like Village Rockstars have brought the dreams and resilience of rural Assam to the global stage. Similarly, movies such as Halodhiya Choraye Baodhan Khai touch upon themes of social change and moral values, keeping modern audiences connected to their cultural roots.

Despite challenges such as a limited audience base, lack of funding, and competition from Bollywood and OTT platforms, the passion of local filmmakers and viewers continues to keep the Assamese film industry alive. Regional film festivals, digital platforms, and government initiatives are now opening new avenues for growth.

In recent times, Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale has captured the hearts of the younger generation by beautifully blending Assamese music and social themes. The film reflects the melody, poetic essence, and aesthetic beauty of Assamese culture, reconnecting today’s youth with the rhythm of their own land.

Sharmistha Gogoi,

Gauhati University

I would like to bring into light through the columns of your esteemed newspaper a growing concern of today's society—absence of genuine listening. In our fast-moving world, everyone seems to want to speak, post, and have someone hear their opinion, yet very few take the time to genuinely listen.

With the rise of social media and constant digital distraction, communication has become louder, not deeper. Conversations turned into monologues where people listen to reply, not to understand. Consequently, relationships suffer, misunderstandings start to grow, and eventually, empathy slowly fades away. True listening is more than just hearing the words; instead, it deals with understanding the feelings and thoughts beyond them.

If we want to create a more empathetic and connected society, then the culture of attentive listening has to be brought back. Schools, families, and workplaces must foster meaningful dialogue where everyone's voice is heard. Sometimes the most powerful thing we can offer someone is not advice, but our full attention.

I hope this small reminder encourages readers to pause, put distractions aside, and listen more deeply to the people around them. In a world full of noise, listening can indeed be an act of kindness.

Aditi Devi

Bamunimaidam, Guwahati

Residents forced to buy water from tankers

I am writing to highlight the serious issue of irregular water supply in many areas of Guwahati. Due to frequent pipe leakages, low water pressure, and delayed maintenance, residents often do not receive sufficient water for daily needs. This problem affects households, schools, and businesses alike, causing immense inconvenience. As a result, many families are forced to buy tanker water regularly, which adds a significant financial burden. This situation also reflects poorly on the management of the city’s water distribution system. I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action by repairing damaged pipelines, upgrading old water infrastructure, and ensuring a steady supply of clean water. Proper planning and timely maintenance will save both water and money for the citizens of Guwahati.

Kuki Uzir

(uzirkuki@gmail.com)

A tribute to Jajabor

Bhupen Hazarika

This is in response to Dipak Kurmi's article titled "Bhupen Hazarika's humanistic ode to universal values" (November 5). Dr Bhupen Hazarika might not be with us in physical terms any more, but, through his immortal songs, the maestro will continue to reside in our hearts as the beloved Jajabor as long as Burha Luit, Ganga and Padma flow through our land. All music lovers should definitely commemorate the upcoming birth anniversary of the legendary artist with utmost respect, but as we approach the birth centenary year of the Humanitarian Bard, it simultaneously remains the duty of the state apparatus and the citizens to follow the path and thought as envisaged by him.

Never, never should we forget the helplessness of Durbol Manuh, who form the overwhelming majority in our society. Through welfare schemes and the cooperative attitude of Manuhe Manuhor Babe, the authorities and the fellow citizens, respectively, should lend assistance and a helping hand for the hapless billions who remain starved and illiterate in the Bistirno Parore of Sutlej to Cauvery and Narmada to Burha Luit.

The musical gems of Dr Hazarika cried not only for the hungry and the exploited souls (like the bearers of Dola, or palanquin), but also for those tortured refugees who are forced to "sleep" under the merciless sky after getting barbarically evicted from their homeland.

If we really try to imbibe the thoughts as propagated by him right through his life, perhaps society will learn to tolerate the cultural and religious diversities and make the world a peaceful one, thereby unifying it through the bond of humanity only. The death and birth anniversary of the immortal Jajabor will remain relevant and gain more lustre only if we traverse his path of compassion, love and brotherhood. Another aspect of Bhupenda deserves serious mention today. To remain true to his Asomiya roots, he did not shun the country and the world. And to embrace all things national or international; he did not forsake his indigenous identity, language and culture as well. All things in Assam, India and the world were embedded within his Himalayan personality. Had the world emulated Dr Bhupen Hazarika's ideals and liberalism, the society would have indeed turned into a peaceful place worth living.

Kajal Chatterjee

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)

City’s ineffective

zebra crossings

The city's perennial road safety crisis has shown no sign of abatement; rather, the menace has worsened in recent times, following the rapid disappearance of zebra crossings. It is known to all road users that these road crossings ensure pedestrian safety, but, sadly, they have been rendered ineffective by motorists' apathy, lax enforcement and fading public awareness. At major junctions like RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Ambari and other arterial routes, vehicles often block or speed through zebra crossings, posing hazards to the pedestrians, especially unregulated traffic streams at Commerce College point, making students feel unsafe crossing frequently. Pedestrians, particularly children, the elderly and daily commuters, are compelled to weave through moving traffic or climb over dividers, risking their safety in the absence of the white lines for crossing roads. The situation calls for immediate intervention. There is a need for collective will from both administration and citizens for reviving zebra crossings with proper signal coordination and strict enforcement, as these are urgent civic priorities, but without a sustained awareness campaign, the symbolic lines will remain lost across the city.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.