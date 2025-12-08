Letters to The EDITOR: Russia–India Pivot: A new industrial lifeline for Assam

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Russia–India Pivot: A new industrial lifeline for Assam

Russia’s renewed outreach to India, amid its isolation from Western markets, opens a narrow but strategic window for Assam’s industrial resurgence. Assam’s energy, tea, agro- and petro-based sectors are vulnerable to global tariff churn and need diversified partners beyond the traditional West-centric supply chains.In this context, the Assam government should urgently establish a dedicated Russia desk at the Industries Department to identify concrete projects in petrochemicals, ethanol blending, tea, rubber, oilseeds and agro-processing. These desks can coordinate with central agencies and Indian missions to fast-track MoUs, technology tie-ups and credit lines tailored to Assam’s needs.

Strategic connectivity must be anchored to the Brahmaputra. Integrating Brahmaputra riverine logistics with the proposed Chennai–Vladivostok maritime corridor can position Assam as a petro-logistics and GI-tagged agri-export hub, instead of a peripheral supplier. Simultaneously, Indian Oil Corporation officers and Assam’s engineering graduates should be deputed to Russian oilfields and technical institutes for training in advanced exploration, safety engineering, robotics, heavy industry and semiconductor design, backed by joint centres in Assam’s universities.

Shahin Yusuf

Guwahati, Assam

Private school preference

In recent times, more parents are choosing private schools instead of government schools. The main reason is the increasing demand for quality education. Private schools often provide better facilities, modern classrooms, and advanced teaching methods. They maintain smaller class sizes, allowing teachers to give individual attention to students. Parents also feel that discipline, communication skills, and extracurricular activities are stronger in private institutions. Although government schools offer affordable education, many families believe private schools prepare children more effectively for future competition. As a result, the shift toward private schooling continues to grow in today’s fast-changing world.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam

Drug abuse needs urgent attention

I am writing about a serious and visible problem in Guwahati: the growing substance abuse among our youth, especially near railway tracks and in quiet, isolated places. It is disturbing to see young people, sometimes children, using cheap drugs and inhalants like glue right in public view.

This crisis is pushing our younger generation toward a dark future of poor health, crime, and poverty. When our youth lose their potential to the danger of addiction, the future of Assam is directly harmed. It is a social disaster that requires immediate action. I must ask why the Assam government is not paying enough attention to this rising threat. We need more than just simple police checks. The government must step in with strong, consistent support. We need strict laws to stop shops from selling harmful substances to minors. We also need more accessible and well-funded rehabilitation and counselling centres near high-risk areas. Our children's future depends on the government taking decisive action today, before it's too late.

Uddiyan Kumar Nath

(uddiyannathofficial@gmail.com)



‘Pride cometh before the fall’

Yes, the team which "does not merit" a Test series of more than 2 to 3 matches against India has again shown its mettle, this time right on the spin-friendly pitches which were supposed to be the forte of the Indians! Not to forget the class of the Proteas in their own backyard, thanks to which the "mighty" Indians are yet to win a Test series in South Africa! So it's a wonder how BCCI could dare to treat the Proteas as "inferior species" of sorts!

Perhaps thanks to the eternal truth of "Pride cometh before the fall", the Indians had acted so haughty, not only on the part of the BCCI, but also through the audacity of 2 much overhyped cricketers who had taunted the Proteas captain as "Bauna" (Dwarf) right in the field while the first Test was on at Eden Gardens!

However, in deeds, the individual and his team have dwarfed the "Giants" (actually "Paper Tigers" in the highest tier of the game) and have already got established in front of our eyes as well as in the record books!

So after beating India in the first Test at the Eden Gardens, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas have handed the Indians a massive 408-run drubbing (the biggest margin of defeat for the home team in terms of runs) in Guwahati along with the "gift" of a "black and white wash" in the series, with the "dwarf" Temba Bavuma leading from the front with both bat and intellect! Yes, none other than the skipper Bavuma had set the tone of the series by coming up with an excellent match-winning innings of 55 not out in the first Test at Eden!

So this Indo-Proteas Test series reflects "Fall of Pride and Audacity" and "Victory of Dignity and Perseverance" (led by the "Dwarf" who remains unconquered as Test captain with 11 wins and 1 draw).

Test cricket being the pinnacle of the game, winning the World Test Championship forms a far greater sporting achievement than winning a mere T20 or one-day World Cup, so the recent success of the Proteas in the WTC has added a further colourful feather to the captain's hat of Temba Bavuma! In contrast, despite the completion of 3 cycles of WTC, the "economic giants" of the cricketing world are yet to lift the Test Mace!

However, when the selection process of none other than the Test team gets based upon the performance of that farcical IPL, indeed there lies no provision of surprise behind India's disastrous performance in Tests even at home, with the whitewash handed by the Kiwis still haunting the minds of the Test admirers!

But there lies no reason to worry! India's next Test series is not arriving before August 2026, so we can remain content by beating our own trumpet through victory in inconsequential bilateral ODI series and white-ball tournaments in the upcoming months and thereafter attain heaven of joy through that greatest circus of all - IPL!

Kajal Chatterjee,

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)