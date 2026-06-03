Letters to the Editor: Safeguarding indigenous rights and identity in Assam

Safeguarding indigenous rights and identity in Assam

With NDA 3.0 in Assam under the stewardship of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the dynamic Chief Minister, the indigenous people of the state have found in him a ray of hope and a potential saviour at this crucial moment of their survival in a state that has rapidly lost much of its socio-economic, cultural, and political space.

The much-talked-about NRC calls for early rejuvenation through a comprehensive review. The percentage of the review exercise should be in the range of 50% in border districts and 20% in the rest of the state so as to identify undesirable illegal migrants who may have clandestinely got their names included in the NRC with the help of some traitorous individuals and officials. A dangerous game plan to create an irreversible and unmanageable demographic change in Assam by 2050 remains menacingly alive and active.

The eviction drive against illegal migrants must continue until all government land is fully cleared and secured. The Centre and the states are equally responsible for border management and preventing demographic invasion in the interest of national security. However, the wrong and apathetic handling of such issues by governments on both sides over the years has caused irreparable damage in Assam and, to a large extent, in West Bengal, as recent developments have shown. The government must move ahead with the twin objectives of implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and maintaining the development trajectory at a rate and pace in sync with the leading states of the country.

Only a courageous government with widespread public support can ensure the safety and security of the indigenous people, who are slowly and silently being edged out in their own homeland.

Tanuj Goswami

Jorhat

Census concerns and the future of the Assamese language

As the census is underway, an apprehension grips Assamese-speaking people that they are likely to become a minority if the Bengali-speaking Muslim population does not mention Assamese as their mother tongue. In this context, the recent controversial statement of the president of Axam Xahitya Xabha cannot be ruled out. At a time when parents of Assamese children are choosing to enrol them in English-medium schools, and Assamese-medium schools are being shut down or amalgamated one after another, many Assamese-medium schools are functioning well in minority-dominated areas. Moreover, students of these schools are passing out with flying colours, to the surprise of some Assamese students who fail in the Assamese subject, as revealed in the statement of the president of Axom Xahitya Xabha. His appeal to the minority community to mention Assamese as their mother tongue is praiseworthy rather than being termed appeasement. This appeal is not detrimental to any indigenous community, as his intention is not to divide people on the basis of caste, creed, or religion. Rather, it reflects his ardent love for the Assamese language, and our aim should be to ensure a hassle-free census.

Benudhar Das

Barpeta

The future of journalism in the age of AI

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on journalism. AI has transformed news gathering, content creation, and information dissemination. It helps journalists analyse large amounts of data quickly and improve efficiency in reporting. However, the increasing use of AI also raises concerns about misinformation, job security, and the loss of human judgment in news production. Journalism is not only about delivering information but also about ethics, accuracy, and public accountability. Therefore, AI should be used as a tool to assist journalists rather than replace them.

I request media organisations, educational institutions, and policymakers to promote the responsible use of AI in journalism while preserving the core values of the profession.

Rishika Ligira

Gauhati University

Hair Industry

"My mood depends on how good my hair looks," thus said an anonymous thinker. India is the largest exporter of raw human hair in the world. Globally, around a 200-million-dollar trade is involved in the "hair business." Hair collected in temples and from barber shops, for example, is of the best quality because it comes directly from human scalps. Hair from showers, waste bins, combs, among others, collected by rag-pickers, is non-remy. The Indian hair industry is valued at upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore and, due to its tensile strength, smoothness, and shine, is considered "top class." However, rampant smuggling of hair across the borders to China and Myanmar has been reported. Nefarious elements are known to mix animal hair with human hair. Everybody desires a wig or hair patch that looks natural, like a weave or a toupee. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in India has made prior permission mandatory for the export of raw or unprocessed hair.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)