Letters to the EDITOR: Safeguards needed for indigenous people

Safeguards needed for indigenous people

Your 17 August news headline, 'Acts soon to protect lands of Assam's indigenous people' is worth reading, as the right to self-determination of peoples is the fundamental principle in international law. The Assam government's firm determination to introduce a few revenue bills to protect the lands of the state's indigenous people will act as a strong safeguard to protect their own identity for the welfare and all-round development of the people. During his address to the people of the state on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the CM has rightly pointed out that the state's demographic situation has become such that unless strong acts are framed and implemented effectively, there will be existence problems for the indigenous people every moment. Since the indigenous tribals are considered to be the original settlers of Assam in the ancient state of Kamrupa, the state government's plan to introduce the micro-tribal belt concept will help them claim ownership rights to their lands outside the notified tribal belts and blocks in the state.

Today, the gravity of the problem of unauthorised occupation has assumed a serious nature, and the creation of belts and blocks will not only protect the lands of the tribals and other downtrodden people of Assam, but also the interests of the scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, which will be protected from social injustice and all forms of exploitation. Once the acts come into force, the state government can initiate various flagship programs and welfare schemes to reach the poorest of the poor. Awareness about the Acts among the indigenous population of the state is the need of the hour.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.