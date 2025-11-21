Letters to the Editor: Safety of girls in e-rickshaws, other public transport

Safety of girls in e-rickshaws, other public transport

I am writing to express my deep concern about the safety of girls and women in Guwahati, particularly those who use e-rickshaws as a mode of transportation. The recent incidents of sexual assault during e-rickshaw rides have sent shockwaves throughout the city, and it is imperative that we take immediate action to ensure the safety of our girls and women. The incident took place at Lamb Road at 8 pm on Nov 15, and this type of incident is increasing day by day, because of which women are not safe, especially the college student girls and school student girls, because they take e-rides daily to go to college or home. And not only this, but such a type of incident already occurred so many months ago with a woman during the bus ride, and this incident is not a small thing. I have a humble request to the citizens of Guwahati and all over Assam to raise their voices and to let their daughters know some self-defence training.

As a concerned citizen, I urge the authorities to take the following measures:

1. Regulate E-Rickshaw Operations: Implement a registration system for e-rickshaw operators and drivers, ensuring they undergo background checks and training on passenger safety.

2. Install Safety Features: Make it mandatory for e-rickshaws to be equipped with GPS tracking devices, panic buttons, and CCTV cameras to deter potential offenders.

3. Increase Patrols: Deploy more police personnel in areas with high foot traffic, especially during peak hours, to provide a sense of security for passengers.

4. Public Awareness: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate passengers, particularly girls and women, about their rights and the importance of reporting incidents.

By working together, we can create a safer environment for girls and women in Guwahati.

Rahul Kumar Thakur

Pragjyotish college

Guwahati

Save Assam’s

iconic bird

The White-winged Wood Duck, lovingly known as the Deo Hanh, is one of Assam’s most treasured species and a proud symbol of the state’s rich natural heritage. Yet, its population has been declining rapidly, placing it among the world’s most endangered waterfowl.

The primary cause of this decline is the loss of habitat. Assam’s forested wetlands and swampy lowlands—crucial breeding and feeding grounds for the species—are shrinking due to encroachment, deforestation and drainage of wetlands. As these ecosystems degrade, the bird struggles to survive in the few remaining patches of suitable habitat. Illegal hunting and poor awareness further endanger this already vulnerable species. Although its status calls for strong protection, conservation efforts remain scattered and insufficient. Urgent action is needed. Restoring wetlands, protecting forested areas, enforcing anti-hunting laws and involving local communities can significantly help revive the population. Public awareness is equally important to ensure long-term protection.

Safeguarding the White-winged Wood Duck is essential not only for biodiversity but also for preserving Assam’s ecological identity. Now is the moment to act before this iconic species disappears forever.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Urgent need for

UNFCC reforms

To stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was adopted at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, and it entered into force on March 21, 1994. It hosts annual Conferences of the Parties (COPs), where countries negotiate climate agreements and review progress. The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) is going on in Brazil amid concerns over its weak implementation, insufficient finance, and procedural inefficiencies, and therefore calling for reforms of UNFCC by world citizens.

Despite over three decades of negotiations, global emissions continue to rise, putting the 1.5°C target increasingly out of reach. The Paris Agreement’s reliance on voluntary, non-binding Nationally Determined Contributions has proven inadequate. As of May 2025, only 21 countries – just 11% of the total countries – have submitted their 2035 NDCs, many of which lack credible implementation plans or adequate funding.

The consensus-based decision-making structure of the UNFCCC, though inclusive, often results in diluted outcomes to appease all parties. This has frustrated civil society groups, and therefore they are advocating for majority-based decision-making. The least developed countries, though contributing less than 1% of emissions, face existential threats while receiving insufficient adaptation finance. The failure of developed countries to meet emission reduction and finance commitments has eroded trust and stalled progress. Moreover, the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has undermined the credibility of the UNFCCC. Past experiences like the loopholes of the Kyoto Protocol and the weak enforcement of the Paris Agreement underscore the urgent need for reform of the UNFCCC.

Therefore, it is recommended that COP30 must prioritize legally binding emission targets, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, ensure equitable climate finance, and reform decision-making to enhance accountability and inclusivity.

Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti

Asst. Professor, PDUAM,

Dalgaon.