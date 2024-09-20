Letters to the EDITOR: Sanitizing job in recruitment exams

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Sanitizing job in recruitment exams

The vocal Congress leader Mira Borthakur has roundly criticized the state government for unprecedented security measures taken in the recently held public examinations for recruitment of Grade III posts. According to media reports, 11,23,204 candidates had appeared in 2305 test centres spread over 28 districts in Assam for 7650 posts. A cut throat competitive exam of this huge scale is said to be the first of its kind in the history of Assam. The Congress leader was particularly critical of the internet shutdown for three and a half hours from 10 a.m. on the day and duration of the exam, reasoning that such harsh measures only end up harassing citizens and hence uncalled for. She even went to the extent of comparing the times when such extensive and intrusive strictness were absent.

Coming from a leader of her stature, it is very difficult to buy her argument against strict measures to prevent adoption of unfair means. The times and periods she referred to were when even landlines were few and far between, let alone the ubiquitous mobile phones. Honesty and ethics in society were prevalent to a large extent then. Mass copying in exams was unheard of, and adoption of unfair means in exams by candidates was limited and localized. Now, in this age of smartphones and smartwatches where Googling anything can produce instant answers, Internet interruption is one means to curb malpractices in such intensely competitive exams. It will definitely lead to some inconvenience, but the price is worth paying by society to uphold the integrity and sanctity of a recruitment exam. Moreover, it is a reassurance to the hard-working candidates who had burnt the midnight oil that non-serious candidates cannot get jobs by cheating. The government had previously indicated its intentions to resort to internet restrictions to enable citizens to make contingency arrangements. Such sacrifice will have a beneficial impact on society in the long run as it conveys a strong message of purity in recruitment exams.

When we are okay with intrusive frisking in airports where nowadays shoes, belts, mobiles, etc. are all subjected to scanners, why this ado about frisking in an exam. What fundamental right of a citizen has been violated in frisking.

It is ironical that such criticism has emanated from a Congress worker during whose rule rampant corruption in recruitments was regularly reported in the media, making a mockery of such recruitments. Such irresponsible statements will only embolden those who want to perpetuate a cash-for-job culture. Excepting a few inappropriate frisking incidents for which the government has already contemplated corrective measures by way of a SOP, the process prima facie appears flawless. The government only has to maintain impartiality and fairness till the final stages so that only meritorious and deserving candidates are appointed to government service.

Rajib Sarma

Guwahati

India not safe for women

When we flip through the pages of a newspaper, we come across many incidents of sexual assaults, molestation, sexual harassment, rapes, trafficking, ill treatment of women, violence against women in remote areas, etc. The crime comes amid heightened concerns about sexual violence in India.

It seems that criminals are no longer afraid of the law. It is also evident that many cities in India can no longer claim to be safe for the growing number of working women. We must have remedial or curative measures, such as fast-track courts, especially dedicated to dealing only with these offences and crimes.

These can be made responsible for clearing the cases on a day-to-day basis with a fair trial as its core principle. The law should be strong enough so that nobody could ever imagine doing such things. It is time the government undertakes drastic measures to put an end to crime against women. I would like to quote that a country that does not respect women cannot become a developed country.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)