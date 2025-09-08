Letters to the Editor: Save Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve

Save Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve

At a time when dense forest cover in the state is alarmingly low at some 13 per cent, Dehing Patkai happens to be our last remaining rainforest stretch that shelters wide-ranging flora and fauna, apart from being prime elephant territory. But, sadly, today, it continues to be offered on a platter to the highly polluting oil and coal industries, resulting in the permanent destruction of the biodiversity-rich rainforest. The recent video clip showing a herd of elephants confronting a solar fence in its old path only highlights how we are going out of our way to erode our greenery instead of enhancing it. It is true that our unmindful and thoughtless intrusive model of development will be disastrous and irreversible. When we realise it, it will be too late. Presently, the timber mafias’ free run inside the national park and their audacity with which trees are being felled inside it in a routine manner have made the matter worse. Unfortunately, the Assam Forest Department has failed to discharge its mandated role as custodians of the state’s priceless natural heritage. The sooner steps are taken to protect these forests from further destruction and fragmentation, the better it will be to stop the blatant assault on our remaining vestige of invaluable rainforests. Creating mass public awareness against the oil companies engaging in drilling activities inside the national park will greatly help reclaim lost elephant habitat and corridors, and it is the urgent need of the hour.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

The price game

The government has set the stage for its “Next Gen GST” after September 22. But before this rollout, we see a strange economic phenomenon—prices of essential goods are being deliberately inflated. After the reform date, they will be lowered slightly, and the government will claim victory. In economic terms, this is nothing but price manipulation and fiscal optics.

For the common citizen, there is no real relief. The inflationary burden remains the same. What is taken away from the people today through higher prices is only “returned” tomorrow in smaller doses, while the government takes credit for policy success. In the end, the indirect tax regime ensures that the state benefits, not the consumer. The so-called reduction only creates an illusion of consumer surplus, but in reality, households continue to pay the same overall.

This cycle of artificial inflation and temporary correction does not strengthen the economy; it only weakens public trust. When reforms are reduced to clever accounting tricks, they stop being reforms.

The truth is simple—whether old GST or Next Gen GST, if policies do not reduce the real cost of living, they are hollow. People understand this game. They are not fools, and no amount of political celebration can hide the fact that this system is designed to benefit the government first, not the people.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Change of

district name

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my concern regarding the recent change of the name of Karimganj district. In my humble opinion, this alteration was not needed. The previous name carried historical and cultural significance, and the community was already familiar with it.

Changing names without strong reasons not only creates confusion but also affects the identity and heritage of the people. Instead of spending resources on such changes, attention should be given to the real issues of the district, such as education, health, and infrastructure.

I hope the concerned authorities will reconsider this decision in the larger interest of the public.

Kamrul Hussain Qasmi

Karimganj