Letters to The EDITOR: Saving Assam’s Dying Wetlands

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Saving Assam’s dying wetlands

A grim irony is that wetlands in Guwahati and other parts of the state continue to degrade at a rapid pace, even though there is massive intervention on paper. On the ground, however, officials and activists point to a far more complicated question: How do we conserve a wetland when we do not yet have complete and undisputed information about its boundaries, area, ownership and encroachment?

The question is particularly important in urban Assam and nowhere more so than in Guwahati, the gateway to growth. Although the state has a legal framework specifically intended to protect urban water bodies, sadly, it cannot automatically recreate a wetland that has already been filled, built upon, divided into plots or swallowed by years of urban expansion. The biggest challenge, therefore, is finding the wetlands, establishing their boundaries, identifying who has occupied them, determining who owns the land and, finally, reclaiming what has already been lost. The project framework must envisage nature-based restoration, better fisheries management, improved infrastructure, livelihood diversification and stronger community institutions. Efforts should also be made to sensitise the people living near wetlands. Only then can we realise the worth of this priceless natural bequest and contribute towards its preservation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Indian soccer

yesterday/today

On October 3, 2026, the soccer-crazy Kolkata crowd had the opportunity to enjoy Brazilian soccer calypso when they saw Brazil play India at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. The outcome was a foregone conclusion, as Brazil outplayed India 4-0 without breaking a sweat. India, once a powerhouse in Asian football that won the Asian football title with stars like Lt Chuni Goswami, Lt Peter Thangaraj, Lt Jarnail Singh, Lt P.K. Banerjee, Lt Tulsidas Balaram, Arun Ghosh and others, is now a dead horse. The parent body, AIFF, did not have the guts to send the national soccer team to participate in the recently concluded Asiad. We have the capacity to enjoy Brazilian football but do not have the capacity even to take part in the Asiad. We enjoy watching soccer, but it appears we don’t enjoy playing the beautiful game.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

A fair road for

livelihoods

Sir,- When a livelihood is squeezed between debt and official high-handedness, silence becomes an accomplice. The owners and drivers of Magic and Maximo passenger vehicles in Jorhat are reportedly facing persistent hardship due to alleged harassment by traffic personnel and municipal authorities. For many unemployed youths, these vehicles are not merely means of transport; they are their economic lifelines. Owners must support their own families, sustain drivers’ households and repay loans incurred to purchase the vehicles.

Ironically, the municipal board reportedly collects Rs 50 per vehicle every month, yet has not earmarked adequate designated spaces for these vehicles to halt and pick up passengers. When they stop briefly to allow passengers to board, fines are allegedly imposed. This contradictory arrangement deserves immediate administrative scrutiny. Collecting fees without providing corresponding facilities can give rise to legitimate public grievances.

There are also allegations that some owners or drivers are summoned by the traffic branch for evening discussions, while extra payments are allegedly demanded even when the requisite vehicle documents are valid. If substantiated, such practices require impartial investigation and corrective action. The constitutional guarantee of equality before the law under Article 14, along with the broader principles of fairness, transparency and non-arbitrariness, demands that enforcement agencies operate within clearly prescribed legal parameters. Traffic regulation is necessary, but enforcement must not become an instrument of intimidation.

The district administration, municipal board and traffic authorities should sit together, sort out the anomalies, designate proper stopping points and establish transparent procedures for fines and complaints. Authorities must remember that behind every steering wheel is a family depending on that daily income. Let the law clear the road, not obstruct it.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat

Human beings are both teachers & students

Experts have bemoaned the lack of interest in the teaching profession, which was once revered. One need not look beyond some private primary schools to understand their lament. Operating schools is now a flourishing business—the mushrooming of schools all over the country provides ample proof. The lack of emphasis on creative learning and self-employment is turning children into dependent citizens, unable to take calculated risks later in life. Additionally, it is time to review our classroom methods of teaching; it cannot wait. Service-learning can effectively go hand in hand with traditional teaching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in one of his Mann Ki Baat episodes, urged eminent public personalities to find ways to take time to teach at least one period to students. After all, there can be no better way for men and women of repute to express their gratitude to schools. And yes, teachers can never retire—all human beings are both teachers and students. They have to periodically recenter their wavering minds and also learn methods to regulate their emotions.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Reflections on the CPJ protests and democratic accountability

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my views on the ongoing demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the wider discourse surrounding public accountability, governance, and the right to peaceful assembly.

Recent events—ranging from youth-led mobilizations concerning examinations and institutional transparency to discussions on public gatherings in major cities—highlight a growing demand for transparent dialogue between citizens and the administration.

While civic groups have the democratic right to voice their concerns, authorities face the ongoing challenge of balancing public order, safety regulations, and residential zoning laws. It is crucial that administrative bodies handle permission requests and public demonstrations with consistency and clarity, avoiding heavy-handed crackdowns that often amplify public discontent and turn it into larger movements. At the same time, organizers must respect local regulations and designated public spaces to ensure that civic life is not unduly disrupted. A healthy democracy relies on responsive governance and peaceful, lawful expression by the public. I hope the administration and citizen groups engage in constructive dialogue to address the core issues at hand, rather than allowing friction to overshadow genuine grievances.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai