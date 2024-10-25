Letters to the EDITOR: Saving culture, secure future

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Benjamin Franklin rightly said, “There are three faithful friends—an old dog, an old wife, and ready money.’’ Ready money means saving money that is immediately available or we can access easily in need. Saving money helps us a lot at the time of financial emergencies and secures a constant income during retirement. Moreover, the habit of saving serves financial safety, increases the feeling of security, and reduces worry and stress during unforeseen financial challenges. In a recent study, it reveals that people who save money for the future feel more positive, sleep well, and experience better wellbeing.

The World Thrift Day has been observed in many countries across the globe on October 31st with a vision to promote saving and managing finance. The day marked the establishment of the ‘World Savings and Retail Banking Institute’ (WSBI) on October 31, 1924. At first, the idea of the day was introduced by the Italian economist Filippo Rava during the inaugural ‘International Thrift Congress’ held in Italy in October 1924. The key purpose of this day is to emphasise the significance of saving money and achieving financial security, especially during challenging economic times. People are encouraged to save money in banks since banks are the safest and most secured place instead of keeping money in the almira or under the mattress at home. Banks provide a certain rate of interest on the deposited amount, and thus people get benefits from the bank regularly. Besides it, people can easily access their deposited amount from the bank during the time of need. The Day promotes financial literacy by inspiring people to understand the concepts of saving, budgeting, and making wise financial decisions. The habit of saving money grants us the ability to live a comfortable life with peace of mind and creates a positive impact in society. Moreover, individual savings makes society advance since it is a collective movement. And thus, individual thrift contributes a lot to the expansion of the economy.

Nowadays, saving or thrifting has become a decent culture among the people of numerous countries in the world. Like banks, thrift stores are also established in some countries where people find gently used items at discount rates. Clothes, books, furniture, etc. are some thrift items that are sold by the previous owner at a cheap rate but are generally in good condition with enough life left to be useful to a new purchaser.

It is a matter of great surprise that Americans throw away 13 million tonnes of clothing due to fast fashion and overconsumption. Therefore, the United States is the best country for thrift shopping at present, with a score of 100. Japan is also famous for the vast number of thrift stores. In Japan in 2015, there were 419 thrift stores, but it will increase to 838 stores in 2024. Like U.S.A. and Japan, thrift shopping has become very popular in Paris, Madrid, Cape Town, Melbourne, and so many other towns and cities in the world. Thrift shopping is a sustainable, environmentally sound choice to save money and the environment by reducing waste and conserving resources. Thrifty nature helps people to be financially responsible throughout life and live with less stress and fewer worries. Therefore, everyone should possess a thrifty nature while using water, fuel, electricity, etc. in daily life, as it helps in saving the national wealth as well as maintaining the balance of nature.

This year, World Thrift Day is going to be observed with the theme ‘Shared Prosperity’. The key purpose of the theme is to encourage everyone in society to save and invest for a more equitable and prosperous future. We must always remember that savings and developing a sense of monetary prudence save us in times of financial hardship.

Rupak G. Duarah

Rajahnagar, Guwahati-40

Skill holds the key

Most of us come across the life story of the eagle. Forty years ago, when most of its hunting tools became useless, the eagle went to a mountaintop and started striking its beak against a rock till it broke off completely. When the beak grows back, it is again used to strike and sharpen its claws. Finally, at the end of this long journey of self-renewal, the eagle emerges king of the sky. Change is now the new normal. So, if we cannot create updated versions of ourselves like the eagle, we will fail to keep up with this face-paced world. The editorial: 'Changing Assam's skill landscape' published in your esteemed daily on October 24 has rightly said that the UGC-recognised Assam Skilled University at Mangaldai needs to ensure that it does not become another destination for students aspiring for degrees only to join thousands of unskilled, unemployed youths standing in long queues for government recruitment. Therefore, the university needs to make sure enrollment of quality students who are really interested in skill education so that they can acquire the ability to use the knowledge, skills, and personal and social abilities to do a job well. The editorial has said that if the interest in skill acquisition can be generated among students right from school level to higher education, the students will be able to decide their priorities. Therefore, schools should give more emphasis to practical training, apprenticeship models, and vocational education to develop tech-enabled skills among students, and this has become essential to stop producing graduates without employability and clueless with the education received. Skill learning in diverse fields is the need of the hour so that there is no dearth of skilled workers to attract investments for different economic activities. The primary objective of skill development is to ensure equal access to education, training, and employment services. Assam Skill University needs to introduce multiple skill development policies and facilities through mass awareness among the masses, as it has enormous potential to prepare the budding youth of the state for the rapidly changing work landscape, as Assam is going to witness a fast work landscape after the commission of the multi-crore Tata Semiconductor facility at Jagiroad in the near future. One does not need to forget that this is the age of skill agility. Harnessing the right skills at the right time for the right work can lead one to move on to a new role.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Festival of lights

Diwali is one of the most beautiful seasons of the year. It is a time filled with light and love—a time when Indians all over the world rejoice. It is the darkest night of the darkest period, yet it is a celebration of light.

The meaning of Diwali, its symbols and rituals, and the reasons for celebration are innumerable. Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's glorious and long-awaited return to his kingdom of Ayodhya after his 14 years of exile in the forest. It commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon king Narakasura, who had kidnapped and terrorised the gopis of Vrindavan. It is also celebrated as the day Lord Vishnu married Goddess Lakshmi. Diwali is also associated with the story of the fall of Bali, a demon king who was defeated by Lord Vishnu. In general, Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil, of righteousness over treachery, of truth over falsehood, and of light over darkness.

However, Diwali is not a festival of lights in order that we may burn diyas, fireworks, and sparklers. Sure, these are wonderful ways of expressing our gaiety.

Diwali is a festival of light that dispels the darkness of our ignorance; it is a festival of the light that shows us the way on our journey through life. The purpose is not to glorify the light of the candle or the firecracker. The purpose is to glorify the light of God. It is he who bestows the real light, the everlasting light, upon the darkness of this mundane world. A candle burns out. A firework is a momentary visual experience. But the candle of a still mind and the fireworks of a heart filled with devotion are divine and eternal; these are what we should be celebrating.

We decorate our homes with lanterns, but what is the symbolism behind that? Those lanterns signify God’s light, penetrating through the ignorance and sins of our daily lives. They signify the divine light, shining its way through this mundane world. A home bathed in light is a home in which anger, pain, and ignorance are being dispelled; it is a home that is calling to God. However, too many people turn this into a domestic beauty contest, spending days and a great deal of money to purchase the newest diyas and the most beautiful candles. This is only the light of glamour. It is not the light of God.

The light of Diwali should be within us. It should symbolise the personal relationship between God and our families. Let the light penetrate inward, for only then will it have the lasting benefit. A piece of cotton soaked in ghee lit with a pure heart, a conscious mind, and a desire to be free from ignorance is far brighter than 100 expensive electric bulbs or earthen lamps.

But sadly, today people are forgetting the real meaning of Diwali. For them, it is not a festival of lights but a festival of crackers. With every household burning crackers, noise pollution and air pollution increase. It causes more sickness to the already sick and suffering people. Diwali must be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Noisy crackers and those crackers emitting a lot of toxic gases should not be burnt. People are prone to breathing problems when they inhale smoke. Those suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and hypertension suffer a lot.

Firecrackers that flood the markets constitute 75 percent of saltpetre (potassium nitrate), 15 percent of carbon, and 10 percent of sulphur. When lit, the combination of these chemicals generates poisonous oxides. Exposure to chemicals is a threat even while storing or carrying firecrackers. If we cannot refrain from burning crackers, then let us at least make Diwali safe.

Plastic sheets from the rooftops of houses should be removed in order to avoid accidental fires during Diwali, especially when burning dangerous firecrackers like rockets and atom bombs. Firecrackers create a lot of noise pollution and cause a lot of distress to birds and animals. Avoid them if possible or localise their use in a community to an open field. Do help to clear up the mess in your neighbourhood once the festival gets over.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)