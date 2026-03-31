Letters to the Editor: Saving Deepor Beel, Guwahati’s soul

Saving Deepor Beel, Guwahati’s soul

Flyovers and "smart" corridors increasingly dominate the skyline as Guwahati races toward its 2026 infrastructure milestones. However, this progress feels hollow when viewed from the banks of Deepor Beel. Deepor Beel isn't just a lake; it’s the city’s only natural stormwater reservoir and a vital biological oxygen source, and our city’s only Ramsar site is currently being choked by the very "development" meant to modernize us.

The proposed expansion of the railway line and the persistent encroachment for "urban extension" are more than just environmental concerns—they are a threat to the city’s survival. Deepor Beel acts as the primary sink for the city's stormwaters; by encroaching upon its buffer zones, we are essentially inviting the "artificial floods" that paralyze our streets every monsoon.

While the elevated railway corridor is marketed as a solution to elephant fatalities, massive construction in a fragile eco-sensitive zone risks permanent damage to the hydrogeology of the wetland. We are replacing a heritage ecosystem with a concrete bypass. A "smart city" should coexist with its natural assets, not pave over them. The government must prioritize the eco-restoration of the Beel, stop the inflow of treated and untreated sewage from the city, and ensure that any infrastructure project undergoes a transparent, community-led ecological audit. If we lose Deepor Beel to the "glory" of infrastructure, we aren't just losing a lake; we are losing our flood protection and our identity. Let us build a Guwahati that breathes, not just one that moves.

Rahul Kumar Thakur

Pragjyotish college