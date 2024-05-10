Letters to the EDITOR: Saving forests

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Saving forests

It is indeed a matter of great regret that a fairly high percentage of the state's overall forest cover continues to suffer from neglect and absence of protection. In this regard, your May 9 editorial titled ''Conservation of unreserved forests'' has triggered fresh hopes for the protection of unrecorded forests in the northeastern region. The Supreme Court's recent directive to the Central Government and the state government to revert to the old broad and all-encompassing definition of forest will give unreserved forests the legal protection status that protected forests (wildlife sanctuaries and national parks) enjoy. Even the RFs lack stringent legal protection status. As a result, these have suffered wanton destruction. They have been converted into the happy hunting grounds of the timber mafia, encroachers, and poachers. Many of these forests still constitute ideal wildlife habitats. They serve as a vital link among different habitats essential for the long-term survival of any wildlife. It is pertinent to mention here that several illegal activities are going on inside the Charduar Reserve Forest and Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary under the very nose of the Forest Department. As per reports, schools are functioning and people are indulging in non-forest activities here. The irrigation department is constructing a sluice gate at the Siloni River within Charduar Reserve in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Surprisingly, a tea garden has been set up within the Charduar Reserve Forest, and a 5-kilometre road has been constructed within the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary. All these developments have taken place without any permission from the competent authorities. The authorities' sustained intervention is a must to check such unlawful activities. The loss of dense forest cover, which accounts for much of the region's famed biodiversity, has been alarming across the state. What is urgently needed is preserving and enhancing this huge carbon sink in the form of forests, as this can play a critical role in climate change mitigation. Adequate checks and balances will definitely make our movement for the conservation of unrecorded forests successful in the near future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Requirement of a flyover at Satmile

I am writing to express my request to find solutions to various issues and problems arising from the lack of a flyover at Satmile Junction. Living in this area, I have witnessed firsthand the chaotic traffic and frequent accidents at this intersection. It is clear that urgent measures are needed to address these issues and ensure the safety and efficiency of our roads. Satmile Junction serves as a link between several important destinations, including residential areas, educational institutions, and commercial centres. However, the existing infrastructure is woefully inadequate to handle the upcoming traffic volumes, resulting in significant traffic delays during peak hours. Furthermore, the absence of a flyover compounds safety concerns, with vehicles scrambling for space and pedestrians facing many difficulties in navigating this busy road intersection. Therefore, I urge the authorities concerned to give priority to the construction of a flyover at Satmile Junction. This will not only correct traffic problems and improve traffic flow, but also enhance road safety for all road users. Investing in infrastructure projects like this is crucial for the continued development and prosperity of our society. I hope the authorities will look into this issue and find a solution in the coming days.

Munmee Roy

Gauhati University

Modernizing library services in Sivasagar

Through your esteemed daily columns, I write to you with great enthusiasm to highlight a remarkable initiative undertaken by the Sivasagar District Commissioner, Aditya Vikram Yadav, in collaboration with Numaligarh Refinery Limited. The endeavour to modernize the Sivasagar District Library is indeed a commendable step towards enriching the intellectual landscape of our community. The Sivasagar District Library has been a cherished institution for book lovers, providing essential facilities since its inception. However, as times evolve, so do the needs of our readership. Recognizing this imperative, DC Yadav's proactive approach in initiating a project to modernize the library at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, under the Corporate Social Responsibility activity of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, is both visionary and pragmatic. During his recent visit to the library for spot verification of the project, commissioner Yadav meticulously assessed the proposed study room, adjoining thinking room, and multimedia center. It is heartening to note that this project aims not only to upgrade the infrastructure but also to foster the intellectual development of the people of Sivasagar. By enhancing access to modern amenities and resources, the modernization of the District Library promises to empower readers and scholars alike, laying the foundation for a more vibrant and informed community. The initiative spearheaded by commissioner Yadav is rightly hailed as a significant stride towards modernizing library services, setting a precedent for progressive governance and community engagement. I urge all stakeholders to extend their wholehearted cooperation towards the successful completion of this project. Together, let us celebrate this milestone in our journey towards a more enlightened and empowered society.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University