Letters to The EDITOR: Say no to junk food for a healthier tomorrow

Say no to junk food for a healthier tomorrow

In recent years, the consumption of junk food has increased rapidly among children, teenagers and even adults. Fast food products, sugary drinks and packaged snacks are replacing homemade, healthy meals. Although these foods appear tasty and convenient, they contain excessive oil, sugar, salt and preservatives, which slowly damage our health. Doctors are already reporting a rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart problems, obesity and vitamin deficiency at a very young age, which is a matter of serious concern. Healthy eating is not about giving up delicious food; it is about making wise choices. Fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, milk, eggs and nuts build strong immunity, improve mental focus and increase energy levels. Schools should conduct awareness campaigns on nutrition, and parents must encourage home-cooked meals instead of frequent fast-food deliveries. Media and influencers should also promote a positive food culture, as young people easily follow online trends. Excellent health is the best investment for the future. If our food is healthy, our mind and body remain strong. Let us say “no” to junk food addiction and “yes” to a healthy lifestyle, for the well-being of our families and the future generation.

Bivro Chowdhury,

Gauhati University

Poor condition of

hospitals in rural Assam

Through your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the increasingly worrying condition of government hospitals in rural Assam. For many families in remote areas, these hospitals are the only accessible source of healthcare. Yet, despite their importance, they continue to suffer from severe shortages of doctors, nurses, and essential medical staff. In several districts, entire health centres are run by one or two doctors who struggle to meet the needs of large populations.

Another major concern is the long distance patients must travel for even basic treatment. Villages often depend on hospitals located many kilometres away, and in emergencies this delay can cost precious lives. Pregnant women, elderly patients, and children face the greatest risk. The lack of proper ambulance services makes the situation even more difficult.

Emergency care facilities also remain inadequate. Many rural hospitals still do not have functioning ICUs, trauma units, or reliable diagnostic services. As a result, patients are frequently referred to district hospitals or private clinics, which increases both travel time and financial burden.

At a time when healthcare should be strengthened at the grassroots level, rural Assam continues to suffer from neglect. I urge the authorities to increase medical staffing, improve infrastructure, ensure availability of emergency services, and monitor these hospitals regularly. Strengthening rural healthcare is not only a necessity but also a responsibility towards those who rely on the public system the most.

Dikshita Hazarika

Pragjyotish College,

Guwahati.

Rainfall deficit

in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express deep concern about the alarming rainfall deficit in Assam this year. Assam, referred to as the "Rice Bowl of India" and traditionally known for its fertile plains and abundant rainfall, is currently facing a severe deficit in rainfall.

This unusual shortfall has disrupted agricultural activities and threatened the livelihood of thousands of farmers who depend on timely rains for paddy cultivation. Over the past few months, the state has experienced a significant reduction in rainfall compared to the long-term average, a situation that is causing widespread concern among farmers, environmentalists and residents, as well as raising serious socio-economic and ecological challenges.

The impact is visible across the state – fields are parched, rivers and ponds are drying up, and water scarcity is becoming a serious concern for both farming and daily life. The most immediate impact of the rainfall deficit is visible in agriculture. Assam’s economy is heavily dependent on farming, with paddy, tea and other crops forming the backbone of rural livelihoods. With irrigation facilities limited in many regions, farmers rely primarily on rainfall to sustain their crops. This year, delayed and insufficient rains have left paddy fields parched, forcing farmers to invest in costly irrigation or face total crop failure. Reports indicate that farmers in districts such as Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar are already experiencing substantial losses, which could have long-term consequences for both food security and rural incomes. The deficit also affects fisheries, a major source of nutrition and income for many communities, as shrinking water bodies cannot support aquatic life adequately.

The environmental consequences are equally worrying. Reduced rainfall leads to lower water levels in rivers, wetlands and groundwater tables, affecting not only agriculture but also drinking water availability for both humans and livestock.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries, lifelines of Assam, are showing declining water levels in certain stretches, impacting riverine ecosystems. Additionally, the state’s rich biodiversity, including its wetlands and forests, is vulnerable to changing rainfall patterns. Reduced water availability can exacerbate soil degradation, increase the risk of forest fires and disrupt the delicate balance of Assam’s unique ecosystems.

Experts attribute this deficit to changing climate patterns, delayed or erratic monsoon activity and rising temperatures that disrupted traditional rainfall cycles. Deforestation in catchment areas, unplanned urbanization and soil erosion have further reduced the land’s ability to absorb and retain rainwater.

These factors combine to create a situation where even a slightly weaker monsoon can have disproportionately severe consequences for the state. Without proactive measures, Assam could face recurring rainfall deficits, each with progressively graver socio-economic and environmental implications.

Addressing this crisis requires a multi-pronged approach. Immediate steps like rainwater harvesting, sustainable irrigation and land-use patterns, reforestation and stricter regulation of deforestation and urban encroachment. Public awareness campaigns can encourage citizens to conserve water and adopt sustainable practices, while scientific monitoring can help predict and prepare for future rainfall anomalies. Government agencies must also ensure timely assistance and financial support to affected farmers to prevent widespread distress.

It is high time that the government, communities and individuals work together to mitigate the impacts of changing rainfall patterns and secure a sustainable future for Assam.

Navangkur Sharma

(navangkursharma082006@gmail.com)