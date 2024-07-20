Letters to the EDITOR: Scientific war against flooding...

Scientific war against flooding...

The tea city of India, Dibrugarh, a scenic town in upper Assam, has been experiencing artificial floods in recent years, causing significant disruptions to the daily lives of its residents.

An artificial flood refers to a man-made disaster or gross negligence of men or ill will of men that occurs when water from various sources, such as rivers, lakes, or reservoirs, overflows into nearby areas due to human activities or infrastructure failures.

The recent flood in Dibrugarh has affected a significant number of people in Assam. Here are some details of the information that I have received from various sources:

1) Over 6.71 lakh people have been affected in 20 districts in the second wave of flooding this year.

2) 13 fishermen were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the severely-hit Dibrugarh district.

3) 6,71,167 people were affected in 67 revenue circles in 20 districts.

4) Dibrugarh district has been severely affected, with this major town in Upper Assam inundated for the sixth consecutive day.

5) At least 13 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at different places.

6) An alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts has been issued.

7) 8,142 people are taking shelter in 72 relief camps in different affected districts.

The main causes or factors of artificial floods in Dibrugarh are:

1. The destruction of natural forests, the beautiful creatures of God, and wetlands in the region has led to soil erosion, reduced water absorption capacity, and increased runoff, contributing to artificial floods. The recent flood in Dibrugarh is considered to be one such factor.

2. Inadequate drainage systems, improper or incomplete drainage systems, and clogged waterways in Dibrugarh have exacerbated the flooding issue, as water is unable to flow freely and accumulates in low-lying areas.

3. The Brahmaputra River, which flows through Dibrugarh, has been experiencing heavy siltation due to deforestation and soil erosion, reducing its water-carrying capacity and causing overflow during monsoons.

4. The construction of dams upstream has altered the natural flow of rivers, leading to water accumulation and flooding in downstream areas like Dibrugarh.

5. Rapid population growth and increased household construction in Dibrugarh have led to artificial flooding due to inadequate drainage systems and reduced natural water absorption areas.

Remedies for Artificial Floods in Dibrugarh:

The following remedies may help to get rid of artificial flooding in our most beloved district of upper Assam:

1. Planting trees and restoring wetlands can help increase water absorption, reduce soil erosion, and mitigate flood risks.

2. Improving drainage systems, desilting waterways, and constructing new canals can enhance water flow and reduce flooding. The DTP drain should be properly maintained, made two times wider so that more water can be carried at any time, and also cleaned scientifically at regular intervals.

3. Strengthening riverbanks and constructing embankments can prevent overflow and erosion, reducing flood risks.

4. Encouraging sustainable land use practices, such as agroforestry and ecotourism, can help maintain ecological balance and reduce flood vulnerability.

5. Establishing early warning systems and flood forecasting mechanisms can help evacuate people and minimize damage during floods.

6. Educating local communities about flood risks, causes, and remedies can foster collective action and cooperation in flood mitigation efforts.

At last, I can say that, from my own experience as a common citizen, artificial floods in Dibrugarh require a multi-faceted approach that involves both short-term and long-term solutions. By understanding the causes and implementing effective remedies, we can work towards reducing flood risks, protecting the environment, and ensuring a safer and more sustainable future for the people of Dibrugarh. To make people aware not to use plastic packaging for food items, which may cause pollution and also play a crucial role in blocking the drainage systems of our town or city.

Indrajit Sarma Chiring Chapori,

Dibrugarh

Dog bites

Mindless urban planning has led to an increase in the stray dog population in India. Uncleared, overflowing garbage has provided street dogs with an with an excellent opportunity to thrive. Hence, dog bites and rabies are now very common in the country. On average, India accounts for 35 percent of the rabies deaths that occur across the world. However, neutering is not a panacea for stemming the street dog population and, hence, rabies. The significance of anti-rabies vaccination for dogs cannot be overstated. An initial dose at the age of 3 months followed by revaccination, preferably at the age of 3, in endemic areas is advised. Be that as it may, it reflects poorly on our authorities that only 10 percent of about 50 million dogs have been sterilized and immunized in India.

Since both bites and scratches can infect an individual, it is vital to stay away from street dogs. Moreover, 40 percent of those infected with rabies are under 15 years old, so this age group needs heightened vigilance. The importance of post-exposure prophylaxis by way of vaccination for the victim cannot be overstated. Once the nervous system is involved, rabies is almost always fatal. Also, the pre-exposure anti-rabies vaccine is preferable for those who frequently come into contact with dogs due to the nature of their occupation. Therefore, round-the-clock availability of anti-rabies vaccines in government hospitals should be ensured.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rein in high inflation

Unable to combat the rising price of tomatoes – they cost Rs 120 per kg in Mumbai – McDonald’s has stopped using tomatoes in its burgers across India. While there can perhaps be no replacing tomatoes in a burger, the vegetable now ubiquitous in Indian meals was only imported to this country in the 16th century by the Portuguese. There are several native alternatives to tomatoes, which can create a more layered flavour profile. Yoghurt would be the most commonly available replacement. There are regional alternatives too, like raw mangoes in Bengal, ambatchuka in Maharashtra, kokum along the Western Ghats, thekera in Assam, and so on. Cooking with local ingredients can help ease the pressure on the domestic budgets of the middle class.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Reels tragedy

The tragic death of Instagram influencer and travel vlogger Aanvi after falling into a gorge in Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad while shooting a video for an Instagram reel once again sadly reminds us how today's youth ignore all precautions and lose their precious lives in their craziness for publicity through social media.

A study conducted on selfie and reel deaths globally reveals that India is one of the nations with the highest number of selfie and reel deaths, and most of the victims are just in their teens and twenties!

The present-day youth love high adventures, challenges, and conquests and also love to set their foot on new horizons, but of late it is shocking to see that in their quest and craving to cast an imprint on the ventures, they have gone crazy after reels and selfies (or "killfies," as they are called now), and that too most often risking their lives by attempting superhuman feats on mountain cliffs, waterfalls, sea rocks, deep rivers, railway tracks, and carriages for a mere passion to self-click and portray themselves on social media and display their courage in front of the world.

It is high time we have sign boards at places where our younger generation is prone to getting tempted to take selfies and reels. What our teens and youth forget is the fatal risk of taking and indulging in such fatal "self-clicks" and reels, forgetting their very lives and their families. Parents and teachers have a big role to play in safeguarding them, and they have to be advised often to avoid such life-risking challenges.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)