Letters to The EDITOR: Scrutinise Yarlung Tsangpo mega-dam

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Scrutinise Yarlung Tsangpo mega-dam

A river does not recognise political frontiers, but an ill-considered dam can turn a transboundary lifeline into a geopolitical fault line. China’s proposed mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, therefore, warrants unremitting international scrutiny.

Reports citing a 2026 study by Chinese geologists indicate that the Paizhen Fault, an active geological fracture, lies beneath or near the proposed project area. In a seismically volatile Himalayan zone, such a colossal undertaking could imperil dams, tunnels, roads, and reservoirs. Any seismic mishap or dam-break could unleash catastrophic floods downstream, leaving India and Bangladesh to bear the brunt.

The apprehensions are not merely speculative. Sudden alterations in river discharge, sedimentation, lean-season flows, and flood management could imperil agriculture, ecology, and millions of downstream livelihoods. India’s strategic vulnerability is particularly acute because the river becomes the Siang and subsequently the Brahmaputra after entering Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

China must come clean on the project’s design, seismic risk assessments, environmental impact studies, emergency protocols, and reservoir operations. It should also resume sharing real-time hydrological data with downstream countries. A multinational expert panel comprising specialists from China, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and international institutions should independently scrutinise the project and its possible ramifications.

This is not a quarrel over water; it is a question of regional safety, ecological prudence, and human survival. Authorities must act before irreversible damage is done to people and nature across the entire downstream region, rather than after disaster washes away accountability

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

City’s unsegregated garbage

It is indeed a matter of serious regret that Guwahati's garbage crisis is deepening, as unsegregated waste reaches the dumpsite almost daily. Before blaming the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), which is responsible for waste management in the city, we must also point the finger at residents who often fail to separate wet and dry waste at the household level. As a result, several collection vehicles are forced to carry mixed waste from different wards. Moreover, some vehicles lack separate compartments for wet and dry waste, making segregation at source virtually meaningless.

Unless segregation begins at the household level and is maintained throughout collection, transportation, transfer, and processing, the city's garbage issue will remain unresolved. Guwahati also requires adequate vehicles, appropriate collection infrastructure, functioning recovery facilities, and sufficient processing capacities to address the problem.

What is more urgently needed is to bridge the gap between what the system is supposed to achieve and what actually happens on the ground, in order to check the ever-growing mountain of waste that the city will eventually have to confront. The state government must issue comprehensive guidelines for imposing and collecting environmental compensation for violations of the Solid Waste Managem.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Dangerous pothole near Bezera Chowk

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to a large pothole that has developed at the very beginning of the road leading towards North Guwahati at Bezera, under Baihata Chariali Police Station in Kamrup district.

It is particularly concerning that such a dangerous pothole exists near Bezera Chowk, where a CHC/FRU hospital is located. The road is frequently used by patients, attendants, pedestrians, and motorists, making the damaged portion a serious safety concern.

The pothole poses a particular risk to two-wheeler riders and becomes even more dangerous at night or during poor visibility. A sudden attempt to avoid it could easily lead to an accident.

I therefore request the concerned authorities to inspect the spot and repair the damaged portion at the earliest. Immediate action is necessary to ensure the safety of commuters and patients and to prevent any untoward incident.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Democratic values are not negotiable

Democratic principles are ingrained in every Indian's psyche due to the mutual trust between the government and the people. In general, the "trust" tends to hold only if the stated principles of democracy-equality, justice and liberty-are upheld by the governments in power. Inclusive governance is the key for a democratic institution to thrive. Electoral participation and government-citizen interactions contribute to the success of inclusive governance. That being said, the success of democracy also hinges on choosing wisely.

Therefore, education and awareness are non-negotiable for sustaining democracy.

"Raising hands and voices - Fostering Agency and Ownership through Deliberative Democracy" is a self-explanatory theme declared by the United Nations for the "International Day of Democracy" on September 15. On this day, it is important to remember that democracy is never a done thing; it is a continuous process. Indifference and interference are its roadblocks, and to understand the value of democracy, one only has to look at a dictatorship.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)