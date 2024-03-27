Letters to the Editor: Seat-sharing sets the ball rolling

Seat-sharing sets the ball rolling

The dates for parliamentary polls have been announced, and the political parties are busy forming alliances and looking for seat sharing among them in case the alliance fights as one unit. The seat-sharing formula may be right or wrong; it sets the ball rolling for a political breakthrough. The ball is in the court of the people to elect a government with an absolute majority, as at the centre, and not to give scope for coalition politics as at present. The issues are too many, but the main one is who will become the PM from the opposition in case an absolute majority is not achieved and the need for joining hands becomes a matter of talking points. The run-up to the parliamentary polls is vital, as the political alliance should form a team to work in rural and urban constituencies apart from the major cities. With coalition politics suffering sudden break-ups, we would like to see a stable government at the centre.

C.K. Ramanathan

(ckrsoapmama@gmail.com)