Letters to the Editor: Seats for women in defence entrance exams

Seats for women in defence entrance exams

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the need for increasing opportunities for women in defence entrance examinations such as NDA, CDS and AFCAT.

Although women are allowed to appear, the number of seats for their selection remains very low. Providing equal or at least half the number of seats for women, compared to men, would be a progressive step towards true equality. Women today are not only physically capable but also intellectually strong and determined to serve the nation. Increasing their representation will strengthen the armed forces with diverse talent and dedication.

It is important to note that increasing seats does not mean compromising the strict standards of training, discipline or selection. Women who qualify are fully capable of meeting the same rigorous demands.

I hope this issue receives due attention and reaches the concerned authorities for necessary consideration.

Sneha Das

(sneha872494@gmail.com)

The untold numbness felt by writers

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of readers to a silent struggle that many writers experience but rarely speak about—the emotional numbness that often accompanies the creative process.

Writers are often regarded as mirrors of society. They observe, feel deeply, and transform emotions into words. People often assume that writers are always overflowing with thoughts and ideas. However, there are times when the mind turns numb, words refuse to flow, and even the deepest feelings become impossible to express. This emotional blockage can make it difficult for writers to cope with their everyday lives. While many eventually overcome it, the journey is far from easy. To outsiders, it may seem like a minor issue, but only those who have experienced it truly understand its weight.

There are many reasons behind this numbness. One of the most common is the pressure writers place upon themselves. They constantly strive to write more beautifully, more meaningfully, and more accurately. Yet, despite their best efforts, they often remain dissatisfied with their own work. During difficult phases of life, this self-doubt and emotional exhaustion can gradually create a deep sense of emptiness, making them appear detached from the world around them.

Creative minds also deserve rest, understanding, and encouragement. Society should remember that writers are human beings before they are storytellers. Like everyone else, they need support and reassurance. As the saying goes, "The one who listens also needs someone to listen to them." Writers often carry countless emotions within themselves. Ironically, while they can beautifully express the feelings of others, they sometimes struggle to express their own. The poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge also explored emotional numbness and inner emptiness in his works, reminding us that such experiences have long been a part of the creative mind.

Therefore, I hope readers will recognise the worth of writers and the silent battles they fight. Sometimes, a few sincere words of appreciation are enough to bring a smile to a weary heart. Let us value those who give voice to our emotions through their words.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam