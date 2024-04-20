Letters to the EDITOR: Securing Democracy: The Role of EVMs and VVPATs in Electoral Integrity

Securing Democracy: The Role of EVMs and VVPATs in Electoral Integrity

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to commend the recent report regarding the Election Commission of India’s affirmation of the reliability and integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. In an era where electoral transparency and accuracy are paramount, such reassurances are invaluable.

The Election Commission’s declaration that over 4 crore VVPAT slips have been verified without any instance of mismatch is a testament to the robustness of our electoral process. This reaffirms the trust that millions of voters place in our democracy.

Furthermore, the detailed responses provided by the Election Commission to the queries raised by the Supreme Court shed light on the meticulous procedures and safeguards in place to ensure the sanctity of our elections. From the deployment of EVMs to the counting of VVPAT slips, every step is rigorously monitored and conducted in a transparent manner.

It is also heartening to learn about the role of independent technical experts in vetting the designs of EVMs and VVPATs. Their inclusion underscores the commitment to continuously enhance the credibility and integrity of our electoral system.

In light of these revelations, it is imperative that we, as citizens, repose our trust in the electoral process. While constructive scrutiny is essential for the healthy functioning of democracy, baseless allegations and unfounded doubts only serve to undermine the pillars of our democratic foundation.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

Unveiling Assam’s UPSC Challenge: Exploring factors behind lower representation

Assam’s educational landscape reflects a rich tapestry of cultures, yet its representation in the UPSC examinations paints a different picture. The disparity begs a closer look at the underlying factors shaping this phenomenon. Assam grapples with infrastructural inadequacies, hindering educational access and quality. Sparse schools, limited resources, and inadequate exam preparation facilities create barriers for aspiring civil servants.

Economic constraints and a lack of UPSC awareness contribute to Assam’s underrepresentation. Traditional livelihoods and familial obligations often overshadow aspirations for civil service careers, leaving many aspiring candidates at a disadvantage.

The UPSC’s English-medium format poses a significant hurdle for Assam’s predominantly Assamese-speaking population. Limited proficiency in English presents a formidable barrier, impacting performance in the exams. Diverse cultural identities shape educational priorities and career aspirations. The perception of civil services as a prestigious career may vary across regions, influencing Assam’s youth differently and impacting participation in UPSC exams.

To rectify these imbalances, targeted interventions are imperative. Investment in educational infrastructure, the provision of quality coaching, language support initiatives, and heightened awareness campaigns can level the playing field for Assam’s aspirants.

Fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates diverse aspirations and empowers youth to pursue civil service careers will not only enhance Assam’s representation but also enrich the civil service with a broader range of perspectives. As Assam’s youth are equipped to compete on an equal footing, the promise of a more representative and effective civil service beckons.

Darshana Nath

Gauhati University

T20 team debate

The selection of the Indian team for the T20 Cricket World Cup is around the corner, and all interest centres around a few contentious spots. Since Rishabh Pant is said to make the cut without a doubt, the choice of the second wicketkeeper has become a bone of contention. As per reports, Sanju Samson, who has been given a raw deal on more than one occasion, is the frontrunner for the slot, although leaving KL Rahul out may be a tough call for the selectors and the captain. ShivamDubey, who is having an excellent run in the IPL, has made things difficult for the hugely talented Rinku Singh, who has not had enough chances to excel in the IPL. Dubey, an all-rounder in his own right, may be picked along with Rinku. However, if that happens, the beleaguered HardikPandya may find himself in the lurch. But, not surprisingly, both Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid seem inclined towards Pandya, who, on his day, is a sure-shot match winner.

Then there are other names too who would walk into the test and ODI team any other day, but obviously the T20 format demands horses for courses. Moreover, not all players can fit the stipulated number of 15. Senior player ViratKohli, with all his experience and form, appears to be a certainty. Considering their spinning prowess, both KuldeepYadav and YuzvendraChahal are all set to bamboozle the opposition batsmen. However, the biggest disappointment will be if either of the two—Shubman Gill or YashasviJaiswal—is asked to pack his bags for the US and Caribbean. But considering the huge pool of cricketing talent in India, this is indeed the reality.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com

The joys of Bihu

Bihu, a festival celebrated by the Assamese people who are living worldwide, especially in the north-eastern state of Assam, is one of great joy and amusement. Generally, people understand bihu to be of one type, but in reality, there are three types of bihu celebrated throughout the year. They are: Bohagbihu, or Rongalibihu; Maghbihu, or Bhogalibihu; and Kati bihu, or Kongalibihu. Bhogalibihu is celebrated during the month of January, Rongalibihu during the month of April, and Kati bihu is celebrated during the month of September or October. The Rongalibihu coincides with the Assamese new year as well as the new year in other regions of the Indian subcontinent.

Husori is sung by both old and young people. Husori is a type of amusement activity that gives immense pleasure for the enjoyment of people. In Husori, the people move in a group from house to house and sing and dance to bihu songs, or bihunaam, which is very pleasant or peaceful to hear. Husori is performed in the courtyard of villagers, a practice that may have started during the Ahom rule. Initially, it was performed in the courtyard of the Rang Ghar in Sivasagar to entertain the Ahom king, and then they moved to the courtyards of officials, and finally, it gained popularity with the villagers as well. During the period when Vaishnavism was dominant, husori assimilated the flavour of spirituality into its repertoire.

Husori is often referred to as the indomitable part of the Rongalibihu; it is one of the several functions celebrated in the Rongalibihu festival, and the singing of husori starts on the very first day of the gorubihu (cow bihu). During the performance of husori, one of the whole group is regarded as the leader, and he or she sings the bihu songs. The others just accompany the leader in singing or dancing to the foot-tapping music. Husori is sung for about a week, and the money or donation amount collected is at the end sometimes used by the people to go for a feast, or sometimes the people use that money for the expenses of the husori group for their future needs. On the whole, husori makes the air alive with the sounds of dhol, taal, pepa, gogona, etc. On the various dates or days of Rongalibihu, the husori sung is said to be different because on gorubihu, the song sung by husori is different than on the day of manuh (people) bihu. Husori is also considered a type of exercise because when people clap their hands or make rhythmic movements in the bihu dance, they can become more habituated to regular exercise. This also helps us stay healthy.

Manish Kashyap

Guwahati