Letters to the Editor: Security or Excuse?

Security or excuse?

It is still uncertain whether Pakistan will play their group match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board have reportedly refused to play against India, citing security concerns. The match is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

This decision appears unjustified and illogical, as the same Pakistani team is playing its other group matches in the same host country, Sri Lanka. The India–Pakistan rivalry on the cricket field enjoys an unparalleled global following. If the match does not take place, fans across the world will be deeply disappointed, and it will also result in a huge commercial loss for the organizers and broadcasters. Bilateral cricket series between the two countries have already been suspended for more than a decade due to political reasons. Moreover, another subcontinent nation, Bangladesh, has already been ruled out of the tournament due to security concerns. Should the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash not materialise, it begs the question: where does the "world" stand in the ICC World T20 Cup?

Arshad Ali,

Guwahati