Letters to the Editor: Security risk posed by police reels

Security risk posed by police reels

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the urgent attention of the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, and the Home Department of Assam to a growing and troubling trend: police personnel filming social media reels while in uniform, often featuring service weapons and sensitive battalion premises. While the digital age encourages self-expression, the "reel culture" within a disciplined force like the Assam Police poses two significant threats. First, it is a grave security breach. Filming inside battalion campuses and restricted areas reveals the internal layout, gate security, and operational infrastructure of sensitive sites to the public—and potentially to undesirable actors.

Secondly, the use of arms and ammunition as "props" for entertainment trivializes the gravity of the profession. A uniform represents the authority of the state and the protection of the law; using it for viral fame undermines public confidence and borders on professional misconduct. This year, it was seen that many so-called social media influencers (police personnel) filmed the annual range classification practice and uploaded it to social media.

Several other state cadres and central paramilitary forces have already implemented strict social media policies. It is high time the competent authorities in Assam issued a formal warning and a comprehensive social media policy for all ranks, prohibited the filming of videos inside high-security zones and battalion campuses, and initiated departmental proceedings against repeat offenders who disregard the dignity of the uniform and the safety of their units. The Assam Police has a proud history of bravery. Let it not be overshadowed by a lack of digital discipline.

Firdaus Ahmed

Dhubri

Ticketless travel

Recently I had travelled on a train for a short distance, but it was strange enough that there was no Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) seen in the entire journey, and it is an unpleasant truth that most of the passengers don't purchase tickets for their train journeys, and thus the government loses a heavy amount of revenue. Moreover, there was no guard at entry and exit points of the train station to check the offenders. If additional staff are required, the remunerations paid to them will be less than the revenue lost due to the passengers travelling without valid tickets. A similar trend to train journeys is seen during bus journeys also; many passengers are not issued tickets in the middle of the trip, for which the only state bus service (ASTC) is heading towards shutting down. If this trend is allowed to happen, in the near future all public sector units will likely be closed down, leading to a walkover for private sectors, and it's a call of the time that more stringent rules will have to be introduced to curb such malpractices. The sooner the better, and work ethics in addition to the mindset of the people must be upgraded for the greater interest of the public.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati- No.2, Barpeta

Rising cybercrimes in Assam

I am writing this letter with a sense of unease – by dint of cybercrimes in Assam, it is no longer a distant or abstract issue. It has quietly entered our phones, our homes, and our everyday conversations, especially those of young people. Almost every other day, students receive WhatsApp messages promising easy “work from home” jobs. The message looks harmless and even professional. A stranger introduces himself as an HR executive, assigns a small online task, and pays a modest amount. Just enough to build trust. And that is where the danger begins. Once confidence is gained, fake payment links or UPI requests follow. A single click, a moment’s distraction – and the money disappears. No noise. No warning. Just a blank screen and a sinking feeling. Another pattern is equally worrying. Young students are offered free professional courses – hotel management, aviation, skill training – with promises of transport and guaranteed jobs in Assam or outside. At first, it sounds like an opportunity. Later, personal documents are demanded: Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details. Most students do not realize that no genuine institution asks for such information so casually. I nearly fell into one such trap myself. The message sounded convincing. For a moment, I hesitated. Then instinct took over, and I blocked the number. Many others may not pause in time – and the price they pay is often heavy, both financially and emotionally.

So what can be done?

Firstly, we need awareness – not fear. Colleges and universities must talk openly about cyber fraud, not as a technical subject, but as a lived risk. Second, people must learn to slow down and question offers that arrive too easily. If it sounds too good to be true, perhaps it is. Finally, cybercrime cells must act swiftly and visibly. Silence only emboldens fraudsters. Through your respected newspaper, I urge readers to stay alert, verify before trusting, and speak up when something feels wrong. I also appeal to the authorities to strengthen monitoring, improve reporting systems, and ensure that cybercriminals face real consequences. In a digital age, convenience should not come at the cost of security. Our youth deserve opportunity, not exploitation.

Rashmi Rekha Borah

Cotton University