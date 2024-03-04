Letters to the Editor: Senior Citizens

Senior citizens

In your Sunday's editorial, 'Senior Citizens,' you have correctly said that although the elderly people's life expectancy in the state is increasing, the majority of them don't get pensions after retirement, and as a result, elderly males living particularly in rural areas are financially and economically dependent on others. The initiative by the state's Social Welfare Department to provide them support to lead a respectable life deserves to be appreciated. A society that doesn't value the contributions of senior citizens to nation-building and keeps their welfare a paramount concern is an intrinsically regressive society. It is indeed a matter of great regret that, while progressive countries provide social security to elderly people, such a provision is not present in India. It is a fact that in the twilight phase of their lives, elderly people are more susceptible to life-threatening illnesses. Today, the younger generation shows no respect or assistance that is due to them, aggravating the plight of the senior citizens not only in Assam but in the country. An awareness drive can be a game-changer for senior citizens to come forward, get their grievances addressed, and lead a life with dignity. The suggestion of strengthening the social security mechanism through proper identification and enlistment of all senior citizens will prove socially, economically, and medically beneficial to them. One advantage that all senior citizens do possess is the right to vote. They can unitedly play a part in bringing down a government that remains unconcerned about their welfare.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Harassment

of applicants

It has become a regular practice by a section of employees and officials of the District Commissioner’s office in Jorhat to cause delays in issuing N.C.L./Caste certificates every year just before the submission of applications for N.C.L., C.U.E.T., J.E.E., etc. Many applicants are being harassed by being forced to reply to the various objections raised by the section at different times and on multiple occasions. Objections, if any, on any application should be raised in a single slot instead of being raised multiple times. This is considered to be corruption, as per the rules. On the other hand, the government of Assam has published an advertisement with a few contact numbers to report to if any government officer or employee demands any bribe money. In fact, few officers or employees dare to make such mistakes. Instead, corrupt employees or officers nowadays have adopted this new tactic of raising various objections multiple times. They don't raise all objections at once and reduce the time for the settlement of a proposal.

Therefore, the Jorhat District Commissioner should monitor such practice of harassment prevailing at the offices under his control. Common people have no way out but to curse the harassing officers or employees in the name of God, because there is no way to approach the District Commissioner directly to apprise him of such grievances. The District Commissioner should look into the matter seriously to settle all the applications urgently since the last date of submission of applications for N.E.E.T. has already been fixed by NTA on March 9, 2024. The government of Assam should launch a website or email to upload various grievances by the respective citizens of all districts directly to the District Commissioners concerned.

B.K. Borgohain

Jorhat

International

Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to renew the pledge to achieve the goal of gender equality for women by nations all over the globe. The day celebrates the achievements of women in different areas of life. These achievements include their social, political, economic, and cultural contributions across the globe. The day also recognizes the struggle of women against gender disparity and the fight for equality in our socio political world order. People across the globe come out in support of women, and recognize their contributions, struggle with them, and rally with them, promising to fight along with them to break the unjust shackles and stereotypes. This day has historical significance dating back to February 28, 1909, when more than 15,000 women marched through the streets of New York, demanding better salaries, voting rights, and shorter working days.

Jubel D'Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com