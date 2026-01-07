Letters to the Editor: Severe cold wave

Severe cold wave

I am writing to highlight the stark disparity in how Assam's district administrations are addressing the severe cold wave. While some districts have prudently declared holidays, offering relief to young learners from the freezing temperature, others remain indifferent, forcing children to attend classes in harsh conditions. This uneven approach worsens the plight of the vulnerable groups, particularly poor students in government schools who lack proper winter attire or insulated classrooms. These learners endure lessons while shivering, which impairs their health, focus, and education.

It is absurd to think the cold discriminates, yet the administrative response suggests otherwise—favoring some areas over others. I implore the state education department and district officials to implement a uniform policy for school closure during extreme weather, prioritizing children's safety regardless of location or socioeconomic background.

I think the result will spur prompt action and dialogue.

Hitesh Chandra Kalita

Pathsala, Nityanand

Screen time

It is becoming increasingly rare to come across members of the younger generation who are in the habit of reading newspapers. Most of them are glued to screens, clocking up maximum screen time and drifting away from serious reading, a trend that does not bode well for the growth, health, and well-being of society. This shift in habit has slowly but surely taken a toll on the culture of informed reading. What adds fuel to the fire is the fact that many government offices and schools have done away with newspaper subscriptions altogether, treating them as dispensable rather than essential. The once-common sight of people eagerly waiting for the morning hawker, eyes fixed on the road and ears tuned to the rustle of fresh pages, has now become few and far between. Yet, the role of newspapers in human society goes without saying. They have always been part and parcel of intellectual growth, sharpening critical thinking, enriching language, and sparking creativity. Newspapers help readers keep their feet on the ground while staying in touch with the wider world, something endless scrolling often fails to achieve.

In such a scenario, the government cannot afford to turn a blind eye. Making newspaper subscriptions mandatory in government offices and educational institutions would be a step in the right direction. It would not only bring back a healthy reading habit but also pass on the torch of informed citizenship to the younger generation. Such a move would go a long way in strengthening the social fabric and would pay rich dividends by contributing to the overall prosperity of society, while also sustaining a medium that has long stood as a pillar of public awareness and democratic discourse.

Dipen Gogoi

Teok, Jorhat

A sinister move

Waging a sudden attack on Venezuela and abducting its president without declaring a war heralds a putrefaction of the global order established after World War II and exposes that the sovereignty of nations now depends on the conditions set by the US. This military aggression demonstrated America's unrestricted hegemony to interfere in other countries' matters, which now risks galvanizing other powerful nations to emulate and exercise the same on the weaker parties.

Even if the allegations of narco-terrorism against the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro are true, it still doesn't meet the criteria set by the United Nations charter for the use of power against a sovereign nation. A stench of avarice to capture the oil-rich economy of Venezuela comes out from this sinister move made under the garb of changing regime by the American president. Moreover, the selected aphonia of the UN displayed in this matter reveals that it is now no longer a global body that can hold nations accountable for violating the principles of international law but rather functions as a ceremonial actor in the matters of international warfare. Apart from showing deep concerns in this matter by India, it will be prudent if it develops more camaraderie and diplomatic ties with Russia and other nations so that they can jointly act as a separate axis to protect their sovereignty from falling prey to the whims and vagaries of a mercurial US president and impede America from acting like a judge, jury, and executioner of other nations.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

(kabirsaikia040@gmail.com)

Ragging is a punishable crime

I wish to express my deep anguish and concern over the tragic death of a 19-year-old college student from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, who reportedly suffered severe mental and physical trauma due to ragging and harassment within her educational institution. Her untimely death during medical treatment is not merely a personal tragedy but a serious indictment of our failure to ensure safe campuses for students. Ragging is a punishable criminal offense, yet this inhuman practice continues unchecked due to institutional negligence and silence. Educational institutions are meant to nurture young minds, not terrorize them. When complaints are ignored or mishandled, they push vulnerable students towards irreversible consequences. I strongly urge the authorities to conduct a transparent and time-bound investigation, ensure strict punishment for all those found guilty, and enforce anti-ragging laws without compromise. Justice in this case is essential not only for the grieving family but also to restore faith in our education system.

Md Noori

(mdnoori2001@gmail.com)

Parole laws need a revisit

Notorious godman Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim, languishing in jail for a series of serious offenses including rape and murder, has been granted a 40-day parole again: in August last year the same largesse was shown to him. A 20-day furlough and another 30-day parole were granted to him the same year. In 2024, he came out of the prison twice. Ram Rahim has walked out of the prison 15 times since he was convicted in 2017. In the past, a famous film personality was known to obtain parole as if it was his royal, personal right.

The Bitti Mohanty case, where the accused released on parole absconded for good six years, was an eye-opener for all involved in handling and controlling parole to convicts in Indian jails. Parole is a conditional freedom. It is a ‘promise’ given by the convicts that they would return after the parole period. In India, the Prison Act of 1894 and the Prisoner Act of 1900 govern parole rules. Though it is usually given for a short duration, special provisions may apply. Many times, powerful accused tend to misuse them, though many ordinary criminals still respect the laws of the land. Following a Delhi High Court verdict, the government strictly bars serious offenders posing a threat to the country's security and those who are not Indian citizens from being granted parole.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)