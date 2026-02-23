Letters to the Editor: Shameful Act

Shameful Act

The ignoble ‘shirt-off’ protest by a group of Youth Congress workers during the AI summit at the Bharat Mandapam was disgraceful and despicable. At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already changing the global business scenario and about to impact us in many ways, its deliberation and India-centric efforts should be supported and encouraged by all, irrespective of political difference. The ongoing India AI summit is showcasing the country’s approach to AI adoption and India-focused innovation to the world, and global leaders were complimenting our efforts with appreciation and encouragement. But the Congress chose to stage an unscrupulous protest, which is highly contemptible.

The spontaneous reaction by the participants and delegates, booting out the protesters from the scene, is a clear sign of the common people’s anger and rejection of the Congress’ iniquitous theatrics. They protest so often during every parliament session for almost all matters that one doubts if the members themselves remember for what they protested the previous day!

Congress’ shameless act and intention to derail and disrupt a significant global event deserve severe condemnation and are rightfully denounced by many political parties, including some of its own political allies.

Monoj Kumar Hazarika

(mkhazarika11@gmail.com)

When exams spiral out of control

The HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations are currently underway across the state. Yet, almost every year, some disturbing incident crops up during these crucial exams. The issue dominates the media for a few days, igniting tempers and raising questions about the credibility of our education system. Although authorities step in and roll out stricter measures, such problems keep popping up, gradually wearing down public trust. Recently, during the ongoing Higher Secondary examinations, an unfortunate clash broke out at an examination centre in Dhubri district. The trouble reportedly started when teachers tried to crack down on unfair means. What began as a routine attempt to maintain discipline quickly spiralled out of control. Arguments flared up, chaos set in, and violence followed. One life was reportedly lost, several teachers were injured, and the police had to move in to bring the situation under control.

The aftermath saw anger spilling out onto the streets. Students, guardians, and locals gathered in large numbers. Protests intensified, people threw stones, and the atmosphere became tense. Once again, the spotlight fell on the fragile state of exam security. But this is not an isolated episode. Invigilators have repeatedly faced criticism for confronting malpractice. Even with stricter regulations and increased monitoring, instances of cheating persist. It appears that we are only addressing surface-level issues rather than addressing the underlying causes.

Education is meant to build character and shape values. When students lash out instead of owning up to their responsibilities, it signals a deeper moral slide. If teachers face intimidation or attacks for fulfilling their duties, how can they continue without fear? How can fairness hold up in such an environment?

Security can be beefed up, and stricter action can be handed down. But unless society steps up, guardians speak out against shortcuts, and students buy into the value of honesty, such incidents will keep dragging the system down.

This incident should serve as a timely reminder. It’s time to clean up the cracks, stand by our educators, and work together to build back trust in the sanctity of examinations before the foundation gives way completely.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Dust and our health

Today everyone is exposed to dust in some form or other. It is true that the human body has various defence mechanisms to deal with the dust we breathe in. In some cases it can become overwhelmed if dust particles are small enough or in insufficient numbers. It can increase a person's risk of dying from heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lower respiratory infection. In Sunday's editorial, 'Beware of dust', it has been rightly said that dust is inescapable. We deal with dust every single day, and we usually are not even aware of it while it is happening. In fact, we inhale a whopping fifty billion dust particles every hour. Some dust, especially at construction sites and manufacturing plants, has the potential to become extremely hazardous if one is regularly exposed to it. Inhaling dust over a prolonged period carries serious health complications, which include symptoms like irritation to the eyes, nose or throat and allergic reactions. There is a need for proper control for dust. Dusty operations need to be done in separate areas by enclosing them, using barriers or using ventilation systems. While everyone is exposed to dust, public awareness is a must to combat this invisible and dangerous health hazard. It is of imperative need to implement dust suppression techniques which include using wet methods, improving ventilation and providing proper protective respirators for the wellbeing of the workers at the site. After all, wearing face masks, especially close-fitting filter masks, is a must for all, as it can help filter out dust particles and prevent us from inhaling airborne allergens while in and out of homes.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Cricket legends’ appeal for Imran Khan

Kudos to the 14 former greats of international cricket (comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Clive Lloyd, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, David Gower, John Wright, Belinda Clark and others) for coming up with a joint appeal to the Pakistan government to provide proper prison treatment to Imran Khan by expressing concern about his failing health due to an alleged lack of proper treatment affecting his eyesight also. As fellow cricketers, these legends have also appreciated the values of play, honour and respect that transcend the boundary rope. The heartfelt request made in the spirit of sportsmanship and shared humanity has urged the relevant authorities to prioritize decency and justice by respecting dignity and basic human rights.

I hope the Pakistani authorities will act conscientiously and humanely enough to at least ensure basic rights to the World Cup-winning captain as entitled to human beings.

Kajal Chatterjee

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)