Letters to the EDITOR: Shameful act, noble response: CJI Gavai sets an example

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Shameful act, noble response: CJI Gavai sets an example

In an unprecedented and deeply disturbing incident, an advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice B.R. Gavai, during the court proceedings on Monday morning inside the Supreme Court of India. The act, which has shocked the legal fraternity and the nation at large, is being widely condemned as an attack on the dignity and sanctity of the highest judicial institution of the country.

The act of maligning the dignity and status of the Supreme Court by a practising lawyer is utterly condemnable. It is both shocking and deeply surprising that a member of the Bar could resort to such an attempt. I deeply appreciate and greatly value the remarkable composure and magnanimity of the Chief Justice of India, who chose to forgive the lawyer despite the provocation. Reports indicate that despite the incident, the Hon’ble Chief Justice continued to discharge his judicial duties with unwavering focus, a conduct truly unparalleled in the history of India’s judiciary.

It is learnt that Advocate Kishore allegedly threw a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, citing displeasure over a recent hearing concerning the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. The CJI Gavai had stated that nothing landed on his body or desk. The lawyer reportedly said, “Maine Gavai saab ke taraf pheka” (“I had thrown it at CJI Gavai”), while attempting to explain that the object may have landed elsewhere. This incident, while distressing, underscores both the gravity of the disrespect shown and the extraordinary restraint exhibited by the Chief Justice, setting an example for the entire legal fraternity.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) swiftly took cognizance of the matter and suspended Advocate Kishore from practice with immediate effect, terming his conduct “inconsistent with the rules and dignity of the court.” The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, condemned the act as “most unfortunate”, while the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressed “profound shock, outrage, and unequivocal condemnation of the reprehensible act”.

As members of the legal fraternity, we cannot help but feel ashamed and deeply saddened by such an unbecoming act from one of our own. The incident not only maligns the dignity and status of the Supreme Court of India but also tarnishes the collective image of the legal community. At the same time, the exemplary forgiveness and magnanimity shown by Chief Justice Gavai serve as a powerful reminder of the virtues that define the judiciary—restraint, compassion, and unwavering dedication to justice.

I strongly endorse the action taken by the Bar Council of India and urge the concerned advocate to offer an unconditional apology before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. Let this incident serve as a call for introspection within the legal fraternity—to uphold the sanctity of the courts, preserve the noble traditions of the profession, and raise a united voice against any act that seeks to defile the majesty of justice.

Subhash Chandra Biswas,

Member, Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.