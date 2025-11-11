Letters to The EDITOR: Sidewalk Encroachment: A public safety crisis

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Sidewalk Encroachment: A public safety crisis

Through your esteemed daily, I want to highlight the issue of vehicles parked on pavements obstructing pedestrian movement. If people park their bikes or cycles on the footpath, several consequences, ranging from legal penalties to significant safety issues, can occur. Parking on footpaths is a pervasive urban issue that poses significant safety hazards and legal problems by forcing pedestrians, including those with disabilities, to walk on busy roads.

The primary issue is safety. When sidewalks are blocked, pedestrians are forced onto the carriageway, significantly increasing the risk of accidents with moving traffic. Parked vehicles act as physical barriers, obstructing the free movement of all pedestrians and making areas particularly inaccessible for people with disabilities, the elderly, or those with strollers.

Careless manoeuvring of vehicles while parking and departing on sidewalks can lead to specific "parking accidents". Pedestrian fatalities in India have more than doubled from 2016 to 2022, a trend strongly linked to inadequate and encroached pedestrian infrastructure.

I want to request the government to develop more multi-level parking structures and designate specific on-street parking zones. Stricter, more consistent enforcement using technology (CCTV, e-challans, licence plate recognition) and higher fines. Improving the reach, reliability, and affordability of public transportation to reduce private vehicle dependency.

Addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach combining effective policy, smart technology, and a shift in civic behaviour to reclaim footpaths as safe and accessible public spaces for all.

Violina Garg

(violinagarg25@gmail.com)

From Discovery to Destiny: Science leads the way

Every invention we hold in our hands today — from smartphones to solar panels — began as an idea born from curiosity. Science has always been the quiet force shaping our world, but today, it’s at the very heart of our survival and progress. As countries move towards digital and green economies, science and technology are no longer just tools for convenience; they are the lifelines of our future.

We live in an age where discoveries emerge faster than ever before. From artificial intelligence to renewable energy, every advancement has the potential to transform lives — but also to disrupt them. The question isn’t whether science will shape our world; it’s how we choose to use it.

Every year on November 10, the world celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development. It’s more than just another date on the calendar—it’s a reminder of the vital role science plays in building a fairer, safer, and more sustainable world. Established under the UNESCO banner in 2002, this day brings together governments, educators, researchers, and citizens to discuss how science can serve humanity better. The aim is simple but profound: to keep the public connected to scientific progress, to make sure that knowledge is not locked away in labs but used in classrooms, communities, and policies, because science only truly matters when it reaches people’s lives.

In August 2023, the United Nations declared 2024–2033 as the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development — a global call to make scientific knowledge work for both people and the planet. The message is clear: progress must not come at the cost of nature.

Science can no longer be just about innovation — it must also be about intention. Whether it’s developing clean energy, improving healthcare, or finding smarter ways to grow food, every step forward must bring us closer to a greener and more equal world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most powerful tools of our time. It can predict diseases, analyse data faster than humans ever could, and even help combat climate change. Yet, it also raises deep ethical questions — about privacy, bias, and the future of human jobs. The challenge before us is to use AI wisely — to make it a bridge between humans and progress, not a wall between them.

The UNESCO Science Report reminds us that science is not just a profession—it’s a partnership between knowledge and humanity.

The future we dream of will require not only innovation but empathy; not only intelligence but integrity. As we look ahead, one truth stands tall: the science we need for our future must be the science that serves life. It must unite people, not divide them. It must protect our shared home, not endanger it.

Only then can we build a future that is not just advanced but alive, inclusive, and sustainable for generations to come.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University

World-class

Riverfront

The recently inaugurated, much-awaited iconic Brahmaputra Riverfront Project, named Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan, has reimagined the city's connection with the mighty Brahmaputra. The transformative urban initiative, which was developed as a blend of nature, culture and modern design, is really praiseworthy. The state CM deserves wide applause for taking a wonderful initiative to create a beautiful riverfront, which was earlier a stinking stretch of riverbank, shamelessly used by the floating population for open defecation. The fifteen-metre-wide boulevard and landscaped walkways with Assamese-themed gateways, apart from other facilities, have given a tremendous facelift to the city's riverfront. No doubt, Guwahati is an ancient city from the mythological period, and it deserves more development. But, it is sad to say that the new riverfront park was littered hours after inauguration with plastic bottles, food wrappers and other waste strewn around the area, exposing the citizens' poor civic sense. It is highly condemnable. One ought not to forget that rivers, parks and places of entertainment also mirror the mental make-up of a society. Just as beautiful roads and sky-high apartments indicate a civilised society, a dying park is invariably suggestive of a decaying, insensitive society. Let us all pledge to preserve the city's majestic grandeur with a sense of collective responsibility.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati