Letters to THE EDITOR: Significance of BRICS 2026 summit

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With New Delhi hosting the 18th summit of BRICS, all eyes are on the outcomes of this high-level international meet, since the countries are now dealing with a new world order that is being shaped by wars, sanctions, tariffs and environmental concerns. Ever since the BRICS formed, its members have increased from four to eleven today, revealing its growing outreach, especially among the developing nations. But whether it's expanding architecture to capture the international market, hedge the ongoing war crisis and act as a separate bloc against Western hegemony, it has become central today. The circumstances under which BRICS was formed have changed significantly. Today, critical minerals, AI technology, green energy, global warming, and carbon emission control targets have become significant in international deals. It is necessary now to see how the member nations of BRICS understand the changing global priorities and converge their capabilities and resources in building concrete supply chains, securing sea routes, increasing maritime transactions, reducing climatic hazards and developing cyber security.

Whether resolutions could be found for securing a continuous Russian oil supply despite US sanctions, whether China will extend reasonable negotiation on its rare earth extract, and whether India's skilled workforce will find a way to fill the labour deficiency of the member nations remain prime in this BRICS summit. Equally important is whether this summit could deliver the message to Russia to stop the war with Ukraine by raising the humanitarian, economic and environmental concerns. Since it is true that in this "post-ideological era", it is the strategic necessity rather than ideological asymmetries which is bringing the nations together. But multilateralism will sound hollow by continuing cooperation with countries situated far away and killing innocent people in the neighbouring nation. Initially BRICS was formed as an anti-Western body to counterbalance the dominance of global bodies like the IMF and World Bank, reducing dollar dependency and securing alternative financial routes. But today, the situation has evolved significantly since the establishment of financial bodies like the 'New Development Bank'. Today superpowers like the US have adopted wars and coercive measures as a part of their normal diplomacy; supply routes are disrupted due to blockage of international transit points like the Strait of Hormuz, jobs are shrinking due to the emergence of new technologies like AI, climate is deteriorating rapidly due to unchecked effects of industrialisation and urbanisation, and alliances are changing according to economical needs. There is an overall global uncertainty. Whether the BRICS summit of 2026 reflects an understanding of the current global circumstances and fosters closer cooperation and connectivity among its members will be crucial. India has already demonstrated its will for greater regional connectivity by inviting neighbouring nations like Nepal and Bangladesh in the summit's outreach session; other giants like Russia and China should also open the diplomatic space for collective dealing of national and global concerns. This BRICS summit of 2026 is now seen not just as an annual meeting for signing financial agreements and MOUs, but as how nations tend to react in a changing geopolitical order.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

BRICS summit

It is indeed a matter of immense happiness for every Indian that India is hosting BRICS for the first time under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM once again encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin on peace and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts, and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts ahead of the two-day BRICS summit. China, along with Russia and India, is a founding member of BRICS. The grouping got its current name when South Africa joined. Brazil had signed up earlier. Today, the grouping is 11-member strong, represents nearly half of the world's population and accounts for forty per cent of the world's GDP and over 25 per cent of global trade. This is the first time INNOPROM – a large-scale international industrial exhibition annually held in Russia – has been staged in India. No doubt, the BRICS Summit in Delhi is evidence of India's growing global influence under the dynamic leadership of the PM, who described the BRICS as 'larger to date'. The 'theme of India's BRICS chairmanship for 2026 is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.' India has made this mantra the foundation of economic and trade policies over the last decade.

It is a result of this resilience that, even amidst global uncertainties, India today offers the assurance of growth and stability. China advocates a common, comprehensive and sustainable approach to security to promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue. BRICS taking place in India signifies immense prestige for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Keeping Zubeen Garg's ideals alive

The announcement of a week-long cultural programme to honour the memory and vision of the late Zubeen Garg marks an important step for our society. It demonstrates our community's strong dedication to preserving the rich artistic legacy of an icon who impacted millions of hearts throughout Northeast India. This initiative should not stay limited to stage events; it must actively inspire our youth to embrace his path of humanism, social commitment, and deep love for our roots.

However, keeping a legend’s memory alive requires more than just holding yearly tribute functions. True honour means ensuring that our local music, cinema, and indigenous folk arts are systematically supported by the state. We must build creative institutions that help upcoming generations train, thrive, and stay connected to our cultural identity.

The state government and local cultural bodies must use this moment to create a permanent foundation for regional arts. Let us protect our rich heritage with complete dedication.

Jubail Hussain

Kalaigaon, Udalguri