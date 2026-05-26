Letters to the Editor: Significance of Putin’s China visit

Significance of Putin’s China visit

The recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing represents both economic necessity and diplomatic strategy. Facing sanctions and isolation from the US and the EU, Russia has sustained itself through extensive trade with countries like India and China. Under such circumstances, it cannot allow a US-China alignment that could reduce its space for economic maneuvering in the international market. Moreover, China has played a major role in helping Russia maintain its anti-US stance. Therefore, this visit serves as a reassessment of Beijing’s mood after President Donald Trump’s bilateral talks with Xi Jinping.

It should be noted that China has emerged as a superpower within a short period of time. From being an impoverished nation, it has become the world’s second-largest economy, with a nominal GDP exceeding 20 trillion US dollars. Through economic reforms, massive infrastructure investments, affordable labor availability, and a hyper-efficient manufacturing ecosystem, China has not only become the “world’s factory” but has also positioned itself at the center of the geopolitical landscape by achieving economic resilience and possessing abundant rare earth resources. Its ideological and economic alignment with any powerful nation like the US or Russia could completely alter the balance of power in global geopolitics, which China understands very well.

As the largest purchaser of Russian oil, China has become Russia’s economic lifeline, helping it counter global ostracism. Since the Russia-China axis has consistently opposed Western hegemony and prevented the concentration of global authority within a single bloc, Moscow cannot afford to lose Beijing’s cooperation at any cost in the changing global order. Every transaction between the two countries strengthens their relationship, which can be highly effective for both in dealing with US sanctions.

Therefore, Putin’s visit to China carries deep significance for maintaining Russia’s influence as a global power capable of shaping the geopolitical order, especially at a time when countries like the US have initiated bilateral talks with the Red Dragon.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat

Need for better job opportunities for the third gender

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to an important social issue — the lack of proper job opportunities for the third-gender community. Even today, many people from the third-gender community face discrimination in workplaces despite having talent, education, and the willingness to work.

Although our country legally recognizes the third gender, acceptance in society and equal employment opportunities are still very limited. Many companies hesitate to hire them, which forces a large number of third-gender individuals into insecure and informal jobs. This not only affects their dignity but also prevents them from living stable lives.

I sincerely request the government, private organizations, and society to create inclusive policies, provide skill training, and offer equal job opportunities to the third-gender community. Everyone deserves a fair chance to work and contribute to society.

Kritismita H Das,

Gauhati University

Strict laws required

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern regarding government doctors openly engaging in private practice at different hospitals and clinics across the city.

If any other government employee is found doing private work, strict action is taken immediately, and suspension often follows. However, I fail to understand how government doctors continue their private practice openly in private nursing homes and hospitals without fear of any action.

Nowadays, patients are becoming scapegoats for some doctors and hospitals. It has also been observed that certain doctors prescribe unnecessary investigations merely to earn money and refer patients to specific diagnostic centres according to their preference. Why is this happening? Poor patients are selling their belongings for the treatment of their loved ones, yet some doctors fail to understand the suffering of ordinary people.

It is very unfortunate that the media is not highlighting such serious issues, which directly affect society and common people.

We often consider doctors to be like gods, but are they truly serving humanity in that spirit?

The Government of India is introducing many welfare schemes for poor and needy people, but why is proper attention not being given to the healthcare sector, which, in many cases, has now become a money-making business? In this matter, our Honourable Chief Minister of Assam should intervene and take strict steps to stop such practices so that poor and needy patients may receive proper and affordable treatment.

Samar Deb,

Guwahati

Reschedule

workplace timings

This Indian summer has been quite harsh. Office-goers, labourers, children, and homemakers have all been affected to varying degrees by the sizzling heat. The month of May has been particularly severe for the common man. Government authorities and private players should join hands to revise workplace timings from next summer. A 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. schedule would be convenient for most people, especially in May. This would make commuting easier, and individuals could dedicate more time to their families.

Productivity also stands to improve because, according to the World Health Organization, for every one-degree Celsius increase in external temperature above 20 degrees Celsius, work productivity falls by 2 to 3 percent. Work from home is definitely an option. All offices can do away with the "dress culture," if any, to enable workers to wear summer-friendly clothes. Continuous availability of cool and clean water, air conditioners, and fans should be ensured. Special care needs to be taken for elderly employees with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)