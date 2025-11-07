Letters to the Editor: Significance of the ongoing Raax Mahotsav

Significance of the ongoing Raax Mahotsav

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the multifarious significance of the ongoing Raax Mahotsav, which is currently transforming places like Majuli and Nalbari into a vibrant hub of spirituality and art.

Spiritually, the festival is a beautiful depiction of Raax Lila, the divine dance of Lord Krishna with his devotees, symbolizing the individual soul's (Jivatma) quest for the union with the supreme being (paramatma). This spiritual essence is the cornerstone of the celebration, rooted in neo-Vaishnavite philosophy propagated by Mahapurukh Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev. It's more than just a religious event; it's a living tradition where the life and the teachings of Lord Krishna are brought to life through Bhaona (dance-drama), folk dance and devotional songs (Nagara Naam).

Socially, Raax Mahotsav fosters community spirit by bringing people from all communities and walks of life together, transcending social barriers. This collective participation fortifies communal bonds and underscores the intrinsic unity present within Assam's populace. Culturally, the festival is a magnificent exposition of Assam's rich heritage, during which the xatras become hubs of artistic expression, featuring traditional Xattriya dance, folk music, mask-making and local handicrafts. This provides a vital platform for local artisans and performers, ensuring the transformation of these traditional art forms to the younger generation. The festival is a holistic experience that enriches our lives at multiple levels and deserves our collective appreciation and preservation.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Nalbari Hari Mandir Raax Mahotsav

The 92nd Nalbari Raax Mahotsav is currently underway, having started on November 5, 2025, and will run until November 17, 2025. The festival's speciality lies in the extensive and intricate use of clay idols and figurines to depict various stories and scenes from the life of Lord Krishna and the Raax Lila. The 91st edition of the festival in 2024 featured special appearances and a play by Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, the actors who portrayed Ram and Sita in the classic "Ramayana" TV series. The current 92nd edition (2025) includes a special tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, featuring large installations in his memory. In a mega tribute to the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, over 8,000 artistes will be performing his songs on November 7. A huge Zubeen Garg tribute was unveiled during the 92nd Raas Mahotsav at Sri Sri Harimandir in Nalbari. The tribute is a large installation featuring a 52-foot-tall guitar and a hat, alongside a statue of the late singer.

This year everyone is paying tribute to the late Zubeen Garg through all the Raax festivals.

Violina Garg

Pragjyotish college.

Music legends Bhupen

Hazarika and Zubeen Garg

Both Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg are our beloved sons of the soil. Both strove their best to immortalise Assamese songs to the zenith of the world, and all Indian people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, are proud of them, as both of them penetrated their hearts. We are not in a hurry to compare each other; rather, if we deliberate on them individually, a real picture of each will emerge, and that'll be the best tribute to them. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was an everyday voice of yesteryear, and we spent not a single day without listening to his songs, and the same thing is happening to the present generation, who are so immersed in the songs of Zubeen Garg, as he is their heartthrob. Lakhs of people of all ages thronged his funeral procession. Both of them are geniuses, and though similarities are perceived between them, they are famed for their performances with individual qualities in the field of culture. Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg will be remembered for their originality in their own ways in the creative journey of writing lyrics and composing and singing songs in different languages of Assam and from outside Assam, and they crafted the name of Assam in the cultural history of the world.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati-No.2, Barpeta

Blowing hot, blowing cold

Since taking over as the President of the USA for the second time, there appears to be a sea of changes in Trump’s personality and thinking. It was particularly visible in his approach to India and his personal relationship with PM Modi. One day he considers Modi as his good personal friend, and the next day he punishes Modi by raising the trade tariff with India by 50 per cent. One day he considers India as a trusted ally, and on the very next day he has lunch with Field Marshal Munir, the boss of Pakistan, assuring him of help with all arms, if needed, against India. Trump is a very unpredictable character who believes in the Blow Hot, Blow Cold theory. Very recently, he was censured by the newly elected New York mayor.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Child victims

Every passing day in Gaza reminds the world that the true victims of this conflict are its children. Thousands of innocent boys and girls have been killed, injured or orphaned, their homes reduced to rubble and their dreams buried beneath the debris of war.

However, despite the horror unfolding before our eyes, the world remains disturbingly numb. Gaza needs accountability, not sympathy. If the world truly desires peace in Gaza, it must begin by demanding justice.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Digital lending gaining momentum

Digital lending refers to the process of extending credit or loans via digital channels (mobile apps, websites, and online platforms) using automation, analytics, and minimal manual intervention. It typically involves customer acquisition and onboarding entirely online, credit assessment using digital data, algorithms, alternative scoring, digital disbursement of funds, digital servicing, repayments and collections, reduced physical paperwork and branch visits. Because of these features, digital lending promises speed, convenience and broader reach, especially for underserved borrowers. In summary, digital lending is transforming retail credit in India, making it faster, more accessible and scalable.

At the same time, the regulatory landscape is tightening to protect borrowers and ensure sound growth. For lenders and fintechs, the message is clear: master both the technology/process side and the regulation & risk side. Embrace digital lending with innovation, but build it on a foundation of transparency, compliance and customer-centricity. Digital lending in India is a rapidly growing sector, set to become a $350 billion market by 2025, driven by high smartphone penetration, the India Stack digital infrastructure (Aadhaar, UPI), and increasing demand for instant, accessible credit. The market is actively regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through comprehensive guidelines aimed at consumer protection and transparency. The digital lending landscape in India continues to evolve, with a strong emphasis on balancing innovation with robust consumer protection and regulatory compliance to foster a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem.

C. K. Subramaniam

(cksumpire@gmail.com)