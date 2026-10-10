Letters to THE EDITOR: Significance of the world mental health day

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Every year, when we celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10, we are reminded of the importance of mental well-being. The definition of good health is not confined to physical fitness; mental fitness is equally important for living a good life and maintaining overall balance. Just as physical exercise is necessary to keep the body fit and functioning, freeing the mind from overwhelming emotional stress is also vital for rejuvenating the inner spirit. No matter how physically strong a person may be, if they are depressed and emotionally broken inside, they may never be able to perform their job well. Our ability to focus depends substantially on our mental well-being. Just as a physical injury or disease can reduce our ability to concentrate and prevent us from achieving our goals, mental stress can also affect our performance.

There can be many factors that adversely affect mental health. Examination stress, deadlines and targets, financial losses, excessive social media use, the death of a loved one, or living away from family are common causes that often lead to anxiety and emotional breakdowns. The factors affecting a person's mental health may be the same, but their severity can vary from person to person, depending on their age and circumstances. Medical science is continuously addressing mental health issues through medication, therapy and counselling, but problems arise when individuals hesitate to speak about their suffering due to the fear of being judged or facing stigma. It is difficult to recognise the symptoms of mental illness or anxiety in a person unless the situation reaches an extreme stage. A person may appear fit and fine on the outside but might be battling a storm within. Sometimes, it happens that a person who spoke to us pleasantly just a few days earlier is suddenly reported to have died by suicide. The reason for taking such a drastic step may not be an immediate event but the result of a prolonged inner struggle to which the person has eventually succumbed. Such incidents often occur when people try to deal with their mental health issues in isolation, without seeking help from anyone.

Therefore, there is a great need for awareness programmes on mental well-being in schools, communities and health centres to encourage people to seek proper counselling. Apart from medication and psychiatric support, other activities, such as travelling, spending time with friends, watching movies, listening to songs or even reading a book, can provide considerable relief from stress and anxiety. Talking about a problem may not solve it immediately, but it can provide a sense of relief. An expert's opinion can help identify emotional triggers and correct behavioural patterns. After all, seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a mature step towards achieving mental well-being.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Jorhat

Recognition or ruin?

When schools operate in the shadows of illegality, it is children who ultimately pay the price. The rejection of applications for administrative recognition from nearly 200 private educational institutions across 25 districts of Assam exposes a disquieting chasm between educational aspirations and regulatory compliance.

The Administrative Recognition Committee reportedly found these institutions wanting in terms of the prescribed norms under the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation and Management) Act, 2006, as amended in 2018. While regulatory scrutiny is indispensable, the predicament also calls for a nuanced, equitable approach. Recognition cannot be reduced to bureaucratic red tape; it is a statutory safeguard against pedagogical malfeasance, infrastructural inadequacy and institutional arbitrariness.

The authorities must crack down on wilful defaulters who flout regulations, yet distinguish them from institutions genuinely striving to fulfil the stipulated requirements. A transparent, time-bound compliance roadmap, coupled with technical guidance and periodic inspections, could help deserving schools meet the prescribed standards. Simultaneously, parents must be apprised of the recognition status of schools before enrolling their wards, lest they find themselves caught between misplaced trust and academic uncertainty.

Most importantly, the government must ensure that students do not become collateral damage in this regulatory impasse. Abrupt closures, indiscriminate punitive action or admissions undertaken despite explicit warnings could jeopardise children's educational continuity. The department should publish verified lists of recognised institutions and facilitate safe alternatives wherever necessary.

Education is too consequential to be left to administrative laxity or institutional impunity. The government must tighten the screws on non-compliance without tightening the noose around innocent learners. After all, regulation should bring schools up to the mark, not leave children's futures hanging in the balance.

Dipen Gogoi

Jorhat

Mental disorders: Shed stigma

Anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders dominate the mental health landscape in India. However, very few Indians seek professional help for mental health challenges, with stigma and ignorance being major obstacles. Many symptoms are brushed off as "tension". It is imperative to distinguish between "social drinkers" and "alcohol addicts" because alcohol is an important trigger for, as well as a consequence of, many mental disorders. Women and the elderly need special attention, as they are particularly vulnerable to drug abuse and dementia, respectively.

Though India's psychiatrist-to-patient ratio is hardly encouraging, unless society undergoes a sea change in its attitude towards psychiatric patients, an increase in the number of psychiatric institutions will come to naught. "Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change", the theme for World Mental Health Day on Saturday, aims to engage people with lived experience of mental health conditions so that they can use their experiences to help others facing similar challenges.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Akola