Letters to the Editor: Soaring Temperature

Soaring temperature

I am writing to express my concern regarding the recent spike in temperatures experienced in Guwahati. The recorded high of 37.8°C on April 7 marks the first instance of such heat in 2024, and it’s alarming that this occurred so early in the year. With humidity levels reaching 61% and winds blowing at 30–40 km/hr, it’s evident that climate patterns are becoming increasingly erratic in our region. This serves as a reminder of the urgent need for action to mitigate the impacts of climate change. As citizens, we must prioritize sustainable practices and advocate for policies that address environmental challenges. The failure to do so further risks exacerbating the already significant consequences of rising temperatures. The government’s intervention is imperative to mitigate the adverse effects of rising temperatures in Guwahati. Immediate action is needed to safeguard the well-being of our city's residents. Also, it's imperative that we take proactive measures to safeguard our city and its inhabitants from the adverse effects of climate change.

Ankita Dutta

Dibrugarh University

Eid ul Fitr: A beacon of hope and unity

As we embrace the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr, we extend our warmest wishes to all those celebrating. May this Eid serve as a beacon of peace, health, and prosperity, casting a light of joy and serenity on everyone's life. In this moment of jubilation, let's also spare a thought and a prayer for the marginalised and overlooked, with hopes that this Eid marks the beginning of an end to their prolonged sufferings.

We earnestly pray that Allah Azza Wajal showers His boundless mercy upon you and your loved ones, recognising your fasts, prayers, charity, and all forms of worship. May He grant us the honour of being among those forgiven and empower us to sustain our acts of kindness throughout the coming year.

Eid ul Fitr is not just a celebration but a moment for gratitude, reflection, and a renewal of our commitment to the values of unity, compassion, and solidarity. As we celebrate, let us not overlook our brothers and sisters facing adversity around the globe, including those in Palestine. May the Almighty bestow His blessings upon them, easing their burdens and ushering in an era of peace. Our unwavering support for them persists today and always.

Let this message of hope and togetherness spread far and wide, reminding everyone of the strength found in compassion and collective support. This Eid, let's come together to herald a new chapter for humanity, one where everyone is included in our circle of kindness.

Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

(akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)

Fake doctors

The news regarding the issue of fake doctors responsible for the deaths of 11 percent of patients in the state (April 9) is indeed a matter of serious concern. In the recent past, many fake doctors have been identified, but still, a majority of them have been operating when it comes to tea garden areas of the state. It has been possible because of the tea garden authorities’ lackadaisical attitude towards verification of the documents of the so-called doctors at the time of appointment. Our most qualified doctors’ unwillingness to serve in such areas for a lesser amount of salary forces the management to appoint such doubtful doctors in a hurry. Recently, a fake doctor practising for around 40 years was apprehended in the heart of the city. This is not a single example. Many such fake doctors are found practicing in pharmacies in small towns. The common patients unable to verify their credentials get trapped in their clutches. Although IMA's state branch has been actively conducting drives against fake doctors, without the state government's direct intervention, the operation cannot be successful. What is now urgently needed is a proper mechanism by the state government to put an end to the menace. At the same time, a public helpline number should be circulated through social media so that patients can report such cases immediately before the matter takes a serious turn. One has no right to play with the lives of patients with fake degrees and the wrong treatment.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Music bands

Music bands have been formed in the villages here and there to perform entertainment programmes. It seems that the popularity of music bands is increasing day by day. In wedding ceremonies, they play a pivotal role in providing entertainment to the invited guests. The music performed by the bands in wedding ceremonies provides special feelings to the attendees. For the bride or the bridegroom, the sound of the music band led by trumpets is both loving and heartbreaking. To conquer the hearts of the audience or to attract attention, bands nowadays also present local singers. Music bands have become a good source of entertainment and income for some artistes.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Minimum wages for employees in shopping malls

As per the Minimum Wages Act, union and state governments periodically revise the minimum wages to be paid to labourers, daily wage workers, employees, etc., depending on their skill sets. The Government of Assam also periodically revises the minimum wages for various categories.

However, in Assam, this Act seems to be more broken than followed by the employers, especially the well-established shopping malls, etc. Alongside the minimum wages, provision is also to be made for gratuity, Provident Fund (PF), ESIC., etc., for the employees, labourers, and others. Many local youths are employed in shopping malls, cinemas, reputed quick-service restaurants, MNC outlets, etc. These local youths are deprived of the benefits of the Minimum Wages Act, ESIC, gratuity, etc. This is in spite of the fact that there is a full-fledged labour department in the state government to enforce the applicable laws, and this is extremely unfortunate.

D Bhutia,

Zoo Road, Guwahati

World Homoeopathy Day

World Homoeopathy Day is observed annually on April 10 across the world to highlight the importance of the field of medicine. The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician best known for creating the pseudoscientific system of alternative medicine called homoeopathy.

The day offers an opportunity to explore and discuss this alternative medicine system. Homoeopathic healers and supporters celebrate this day to spread the word about this complementary medicine and its possible advantages. Homoeopathy medicines are safe to use because they rarely cause side effects. It is based on the principle of 'like cures like'. It means that a substance in a small amount, if taken, will cure the same symptoms it causes if taken in large amounts. The word 'homoeopathy' is derived from the Greek words 'homeo', which means similar, and 'pathos', which means suffering or disease. The theme for World Homoeopathy Day this year is “Homeoparivar: One Health, One Family.".

Jubel D'Cruz

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)