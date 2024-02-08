Letters to the Editor: Solar energy

Solar energy

Solar energy presents a crucial opportunity in the face of rising consumption and costly electricity. With its potential to alleviate the burden of high utility bills while promoting environmental sustainability, it stands as a beacon of hope. The commendable strides towards solar energy, evidenced by our rapidly growing capacity of 73 GW, mark a significant milestone. Despite the looming increase in electricity demand, solar energy remains a cost-effective and readily available alternative to coal and hydroelectric power. By harnessing this abundant natural resource through appropriate means, both urban and rural areas can bask in a 24-hour electricity supply. However, realizing this potential requires not only government support but also widespread adoption by individuals. Through concerted efforts, solar energy can significantly reduce reliance on traditional power sources, making it the most indispensable energy solution of our time.

Mohd Ashraf Siddiqui

Paltan Bazar, Guwahati

Indians’ remarkable triumph at the 2024 Grammy Awards

I write today with an overwhelming sense of pride and elation as I reflect on the extraordinary achievements of Indian musicians at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The global recognition garnered by Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, and the Shakti supergroup, who collectively secured five Grammy Awards, is a testament to the exceptional musical talent that abounds in India. The Grammys for their album ‘This Moment’ as ‘Best Global Music Album’ and "As We Speak" in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category, along with the individual accolades, has not only brought honour to the nation but has also showcased the profound impact of Indian music on the international stage. This remarkable feat is a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians and a moment of immense pride for the entire country. I urge the editorial team to dedicate ample space to celebrate this historic achievement. By sharing the stories of these accomplished musicians and their remarkable journey to success, we can inspire and encourage the next generation of musical talent in India. Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the triumphant Indian musicians and express my gratitude for bringing such immense pride to the nation.

Nandita Chakravarty,

Cotton University

Open defecation scenario

Of late, the villages of Assam have become comparatively clean in all ways. People need not have to go to the open for defecation. People now have sanitary latrines of their own. The primary need for having a sanitary latrine was once either beyond reach or ignored. Poor people in the villages could not afford to make a sanitary lavatory. Their privacy was also sometimes at stake, and they faced health-related hazards. The concept of a clean Assam was then a distant dream. The practice of open defecation in some places made the villages quite unhygienic and polluted. Foul odours used to waft very often with the blowing air. It was really a scar on the beauty of the rustic life in our country. But now, it is a matter of great solace that the governments at the centre and in the state are giving top priority to the eradication of rural poverty, emphasizing total sanitation in rural areas, due to which the scenario has improved. The motto of the flagship mission of the central government’s Clean India Mission, or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which started on October 2, 2014, had the tagline “Ek Kadam Swachhata Ki Aur," which exhorted all the citizens of the country to contribute in their own way towards the goal of a Swachh Bharat. The sole objective of the Abhiyan was to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management in a bid to create Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages. The success of such a national goal depends on the united efforts of people from all walks of life. As the guardian of the people, the government has to take the lead and play a major role.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Deadly explosion

At least 11 people died and 149 were injured in a massive blast, followed by a fire, in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Tuesday. There are no arrangements for the safety of the people working in hazardous firecracker factories. Firecrackers pose a challenge to the environment as well. There are many illegal firecracker factories. Therefore, it would be better if the government took strict legal action against the illegally operating firecracker factories, closed them down, and punished the people responsible.

Ibne Farooq

Guwahati

Maintain CCTV cameras

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera is important surveillance and security equipment. Protection of individuals and their property and detection of crimes are paramount for the CCTV camera. There are more than two million CCTV cameras across India, according to a report that includes those put in place by the authorities and the public. On average, there are 11 cameras for 1,000 people. Modern-day crimes do not come announced, and their associated intricacies have propelled the police and private players to plump more and more for CCTV technology. Nonetheless, it is extremely important for all stakeholders to maintain the utility and functionality of the video cameras. At least in India, there is no bar for the setting up of CCTV cameras, but keeping them up is a challenge as well.

The placement of CCTV cameras is well governed by the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules 2011. However, the right to privacy issues have been some impediments to the effective enforcement of the rules. Be that as it may, the police and the public have to be in the loop on the location of the CCTV cameras, and geo-tagging is a useful measure for the police. Artificial intelligence (AI) has tremendously boosted technology; CCTV cameras are no exception. AI will help in tracing the location of the criminals if they pass by the cameras once the cameras are fed with the image of the suspects. The police should ensure that the criminals don't hoodwink them, despite the presence of plenty of CCTVs.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com