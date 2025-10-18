Letters to the EDITOR: SPF's update on Zubeen’s death probe

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

SPF's update on Zubeen’s death probe

In a fresh update on the death of acclaimed Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday, October 17, said that investigations into the case may take up to another three months before the findings are submitted to the State Coroner for further legal proceedings. Garg, 52, a beloved cultural icon from Assam, drowned while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore on September 19. The singer was visiting the city-state as a cultural brand ambassador for the Northeast India Festival, scheduled for September 20-21, when the tragedy occurred. Back in India, the investigation has also taken a legal turn. The Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested seven persons in connection with the case since October 1, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. Zubeen Garg's untimely death has sent shockwaves across India's cultural landscape, particularly in Assam, where he was cherished not just as a musician but as a symbol of regional pride and artistic excellence.

Bhagwan Thadani

Sweet success of

Cape Verde and Italy

Kudos to Cape Verde, the tiny nation of about 5,25,000 - actually an archipelago of volcanic islands off the west coast of Africa - for qualifying for the 2026 football World Cup, that too on the 50th anniversary of its independence from the Portuguese, thereby making the success taste sweeter and more special.

By beating Eswatini (3-0) at home in the national capital Praia, Cape Verde also emerges as the second smallest country to qualify in the World Cup after Iceland. Not a mean achievement for the country, ranked 70th by FIFA, which had hardly played the game even a quarter of a century ago! No wonder why a half-day holiday was announced across the nation so that the citizens can enjoy the highly crucial match!

In this context, special mention must be made of the Italian cricket team also for creating history by qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Though hardly an admirer of the shortest version of the game, still the feat brings joy to my heart as the dream of globalisation of cricket is slowly and steadily getting turned into practical reality.

Hope Cape Verde and Italy, under the captainship of former Aussie Test opener Joe Burns, will capture our hearts through stamina, courage and perseverance in the upcoming Football and T20 cricket World Cups, respectively, irrespective of the result!

The more diversity in the global platform, the more significance the World Cups attain!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE,

Big investment

by Google

American technology conglomerate Google's decision to establish a major artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam marks a milestone in India's technology landscape. It represents a moment of real opportunity for the people of Andhra Pradesh, who have long lacked a major growth driver like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and this huge investment in Visakhapatnam is set to further attract the other companies to invest in India.

Yash Pal Ralhan

Heartfelt appreciation

Every year October 15 is celebrated as Newspaper Vendors' Day. Thought e-papers are gaining popularity nowadays, yet, the benefits of reading a physical newspaper remains unmatched even today. Unlike digital screens, print causes no eye-strain.Holding a newspaper and flipping through its pages accompanied with a cup of tea in the morning provides great pleasure to newspaper readers. Breathing in fresh scent of ink in every page, which covers information on important aspects of life gives one not only mental happiness, but also helps stay updated.The vendors, who deliver newspapers to our doorsteps, even before the crack of dawn, braving rain, heat or winter chill, must be saluted for their commitment to service.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.