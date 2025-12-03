Letters to The EDITOR: Stop creating content at Zubeen Da’s memorial

Stop creating content at Zubeen Da’s memorial

I would like to express a concern that has been troubling many people in Assam. I genuinely have something to ask. Is it really necessary for people to make blogs at Zubeen Da’s cemetery? It feels deeply uncomfortable to watch his final resting place being used as a backdrop for content creation. Zubeen Da was a legend who gave his life to music and to the people of this region. He is not a source of income or a tool for gaining views and attention. It is painful to see individuals standing with cameras, adding sad background music and pretending to feel emotional only to attract sympathy clicks. Some people are treating grief like a trend that can be profited from. His cemetery is meant for silence, for respect and for personal memories. Turning it into a video set reduces the sanctity of the place and disrespects both his legacy and the emotions of those who truly loved him.

I sincerely request everyone to show sensitivity. Not everything needs to be turned into content and certainly not something as sacred as the resting place of an artist who meant so much to us. I hope the concerned authorities and the public will take note of this growing insensitivity and act responsibly.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati

Be on guard!

The much-talked-about Assam assembly election is knocking at the door. It is scheduled to be held in April next year. All the self-styled political leaders belonging to both the ruling and opposition parties, after hibernation, will wake up from their slumber and become overactive overnight. They, along with their so-called supporters, will act out the floor-crossing drama in front of the media, both electronic and print, for publicity, which they need badly. Some antinational leaders accused in many cases may put the interests of their parties above that of the nation, even up to the level of collaborating with illegal intruders with criminal records. Secularism will be their password to hoodwink the gullible Asomiya voters.

So, it is time for us to be on guard, otherwise the very fate of Kashmiri Pandits awaits us. Jai Ai Asom.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury.

Guwahati

Importance of

skill-based education

Skill-based education is becoming increasingly important in today’s world because it prepares students with practical abilities that they can directly use in real-life situations. Instead of focusing only on theoretical knowledge, skill-based learning helps students develop communication skills, problem-solving abilities, creativity, teamwork, digital literacy, and technical skills needed for various careers. As industries evolve and new job opportunities emerge, employers look for candidates who can work efficiently, adapt quickly, and apply their knowledge in practical ways. Skill-based education bridges the gap between classroom learning and workplace demands. It makes students more confident, independent, and job-ready.

Moreover, skill-based learning encourages hands-on experience, critical thinking, and innovation. It empowers students to explore their interests, start their own initiatives, and contribute meaningfully to society. In a rapidly changing world, skills are just as important as academic scores, sometimes even more so.

Anushuya Das,

Gauhati University

‘Bhumi Daan’

It is heartening to learn that the Assam Assembly has initiated the 'Bhumi Daan' process for tea workers in the state. The step is indeed historic, and one must appreciate the state's CM for his bold and visionary leadership. Under the new initiative, tea workers will get 'pattas' for the land where they are residing and enjoy trouble-free freedom in the tea garden areas in the state. The Act aims to improve the socio-economic condition of the tea workers. This highly laudable, much-needed step of the state government will not only improve the living conditions of the tea garden workers but also motivate them to increase tea productivity. This will definitely help the tea industry to increase resilience and gain competitiveness with countries like Kenya and Sri Lanka through reduced expenditure on the production cost and labour payment.

The amended Act will also enable the tea garden workers to derive maximum benefits from various state and central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, public health initiatives, social Security programme etc.,No doubt, the historic amendment Act is a mark of heartfelt gratitude to the state's tea garden workers in recognition for their invaluable contribution towards the 200-year-old state's tea industry, while making Assam proud of the world-famous brand of Assam Tea.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Bond between

teachers and students

In the past, the relationship between teacher and student was built on the basis of deep respect, sincerity, and dedication. Today, this bond seems to have weakened due to modern distractions, excessive use of technology, and a lack of proper guidance.

Earlier, students saw their teacher as a spiritual guide, and teachers considered character-building of their students as the foremost responsibility.

Even now, if teachers share knowledge with sincerity and students learn with respect, attention, and hard work, this relationship can regain its true strength. The journey of learning will always depend on a strong and meaningful connection between teacher and student.

Sofikul Islam,

Goalpara, Assam