Letters to The EDITOR: Strengthening Indian Football

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Strengthening Indian football

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and all authorities concerned to the performance of the Indian men’s football team in the international friendly match against Brazil, held on October 3, 2026, at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

I watched the match live from the opening whistle at 7.30 pm. The Indian players displayed determination and fought hard throughout the game. However, they struggled with basic aspects of the game, including accurate passing, ball control, coordination, and finishing. As a result, India suffered a disappointing 0-4 defeat against one of the world’s strongest footballing nations.

Winning and losing are integral parts of sports, and there is no shame in losing to a football powerhouse like Brazil, a five-time FIFA World Cup champion and one of the world’s highest-ranked teams. India, currently ranked much lower in international football, still has a long journey ahead to compete consistently with elite football nations.

India has a population of over 1.4 billion people, offering an enormous talent pool. With systematic talent identification, scientific training, modern coaching methods, and transparent player selection based solely on merit, India has the potential to become a much stronger footballing nation. Young footballers across the country should be given equal opportunities to develop through robust grassroots programmes and professional academies. I also believe that the AIFF should continue to engage highly qualified coaches with proven international experience and invest in long-term player development rather than seeking only short-term results. Improving fitness, tactical awareness, technical skills, and youth development should be the priority if India is to compete successfully at the highest level.

Football lovers across the country dream of seeing India emerge as a respected force in world football. I sincerely hope that the AIFF, the Sports Authority of India, and all stakeholders will take the necessary steps to strengthen the sport and build a brighter future for Indian football.

Khagen Lal Das

Kainadhara, Guwahati

Battling AI fake content

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the growing problem of AI-generated fake content.

Artificial Intelligence has made it very easy to create realistic-looking photos, videos, audio clips, and news-like content. While AI is useful in many fields, its misuse is becoming a serious concern. Fake images and videos can be created and shared within a few minutes, making it difficult for ordinary people to know what is real and what is fake.

Such content can spread false information, damage a person's reputation, and create unnecessary fear and confusion. Young people are especially exposed to this problem because social media platforms allow information to spread very quickly. Sometimes people share such content without checking its source.

Therefore, there is a need to create greater awareness about AI-generated content. People should check the source of a post before sharing it and avoid believing every viral photo, video, or audio clip. Schools and colleges should also promote digital and media literacy among students. Social media platforms should take stronger steps to identify and reduce harmful fake content.

Barasha Thakuria,

Gauhati University.

Children’s parks

in disrepair

One must recall the days when a holiday meant children stepping out of the house, meeting friends at the neighbourhood park, and spending hours running around until it was time to go home. No mobile phones, no reels, no scrolling, and no screens—just swings, slides, games, conversation, and laughter with other children. These activities are important for kids, as they provide a vital source of physical health, mental well-being, and social growth.

Sadly, today, when parents do decide to take their children to a nearby park—despite their busy routines and changing lifestyles—another crucial question awaits them: Is there enough space in the city where children can actually play safely and comfortably? Inside the parks, one can easily notice broken play equipment, poor maintenance, and changes in the overall environment. These drawbacks raise serious questions about safety, especially for the children, as well as the decency of the park.

There are concerns about Nehru Park and Shradhanjali Kannan, which used to be for children but have now become something else. Parents cannot take their children there, as these places no longer maintain the decency expected. While authorities are expected to maintain infrastructure and ensure that children’s facilities remain functional, adult visitors using public spaces also have a pivotal role in maintaining appropriate behaviour and respecting the surroundings, ensuring the park remains welcoming for families.

As childhood becomes increasingly digital, the ever-growing city needs more parks where both children and families feel comfortable visiting and the community can collectively take care of them. There is an urgent need for public awareness of these key issues. Today’s children expect that when they finally look up from their screens and step outside, the city will have a space waiting for them. This is imperative, because today’s children are the future builders of the nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.