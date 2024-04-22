Letters to the EDITOR: Stricter laws are required

Stricter laws are required

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern about the government doctors doing private practice in different hospitals as well as clinics in the city.

If any government employee does private work and is caught, he will be suspended soon, but I fail to understand how government doctors are openly carrying on practice in private nursing homes and hospitals in the city.

They are doing everything openly, as though they are not afraid of any action.

Now patients are becoming the scapegoat for all these doctors and hospitals. It has also been observed that some doctors are giving directions for unnecessary investigations to make money, and they are referring to certain diagnostic centres as per their preference. Why is that being done?

Poor patients are selling all their valuables for the treatment of their near and dear ones, but some of the doctors do not understand the problems of the poor people. It is very unfortunate why the media is not highlighting this type of issue, which will be better for society. “Do doctors think they are gods?”

The Indian government is doing so many good things for the poor and needy, but why are their eyes not on the health care sector, which has become a money-making business in the present world?

In this case, the intervention of our honorable Chief Minister is required to stop these practices so that our needy brothers and sisters will get some good treatment.

Samar Deb

Guwahati

Lessons from Dubai

Dubai was pounded by thunderstorms and incessant rains last week. For a city receiving less than 100 mm of rainfall on average in a year, the extremely heavy downpour was unusual, to say the least. Drawing in warm and moist air due to cut-off low pressure is blamed for the Gulf city being battered by 256 mm of rain in 24 hours. Of course, experts are quick to blame global warming for the heavy downpour. They claim that the warmer the air, the greater its ability to hold moisture, resulting in heavier rain. Seen against the backdrop of increasing human activities leading to air pollution, this explanation seems just and rational. However, sceptics cannot rest without sowing seeds of suspicion about “cloud seeding,” which is nothing but injecting the clouds with chemicals like sodium iodide to condense the water vapour into rain.

Notwithstanding the fact that Dubai has a history of employing cloud seeding to effect rainfall to counter water shortages, experts are ruling out this possibility, citing a strong weather forecast that was made about the possibility of the Tuesday deluge. Be that as it may, parched countries like the UAE have to put in place a robust mechanism to prevent floods following torrential rains. These countries are paying heavily for ineffective drainage systems and little green space to help the rainwater seep into the ground. The think tank of the UAE would do well to burn midnight oil to plan strategies to redirect heavy rainwater in emergencies.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Akola

Addressing mental health in our schools

I am writing to draw attention to the pressing issue of mental health support in our schools. With the on-going challenges faced by students, teachers, and families, it is imperative that we prioritize mental wellness as a fundamental aspect of education.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing mental health concerns among students, including anxiety, depression, and social isolation. As schools navigate the complexities of remote learning, hybrid models, and transition back to in-person instruction, it is essential that adequate resources and support systems are in place to address the emotional well-being of students. Investing in mental health education and accessible counselling services within schools can help de-stigmatize mental illness, build resilience, and provide essential coping mechanisms for students facing academic and personal challenges. Furthermore, training teachers and staff to recognize the signs of distress and provide appropriate interventions can ensure that students receive timely support and intervention. By fostering a culture of compassion and understanding, we can create learning environments where students feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive academically and emotionally. It is time for our educational institutions to prioritize the mental health of our youth and invest in comprehensive strategies that promote resilience and well-being for all.

Darshana Nath

Gauhati University