Letters to The EDITOR: Student well-being before marks

Student well-being before marks

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight the growing academic pressure faced by students and its impact on their mental health. The constant race for marks, ranks, and results has turned learning into a source of fear rather than growth.

Long school hours, excessive tuition, and unrealistic expectations leave students exhausted and anxious. Many young minds today struggle silently, afraid of failure and comparison. We must remember that behind every examination result is a human being still learning to understand life.

Education should shape confident, emotionally healthy individuals-not just high scorers. Schools and authorities must give equal importance to mental well-being through counselling support, balanced assessments, and a more compassionate approach to learning. I hope this issue receives the urgent attention it deserves.

Jyotisikhar Sharma

(sharmajyotisikhar@gmail.com)

‘All that glitters is not gold’

Plain and lightweight jewellery in 22, 18 and even 14-karat gold is in high demand this wedding season, say jewellers', as many young couples and their families prefer it because of the investment and resale value over the elegance and aesthetics of intricately designed and studded pieces. Gold prices are not immune to market volatility and are influenced by numerous factors, including global economic conditions, interest rates, currency fluctuations, and even geopolitical events. Investors in gold can also be exposed to risks like fraud, manipulation, and the potential for lower long-term returns, as compared to other assets. While gold is considered a safe haven asset during times of market stress, its price can still fluctuate significantly in response to economic news or shifts in investor sentiment. Speculation in the futures market, involving large-scale trading of "paper gold", can also create price movements that don't always align with the supply and demand for physical gold. Diversification is key to managing the risks associated with gold. A sound strategy is to allocate a small portion of a portfolio (typically 5-10%) to gold to act as a hedge against volatility in other asset classes, rather than relying on it for high long-term growth. Investors should also be aware of the different ways of investing in gold.

JAYANTHY SUBRAMANIAM

(jayantck1@hotmail.com)

Boxing Day

Boxing Day is celebrated on December 26, a day after Christmas. The festival is meant for giving gifts, money and donations to people in need. The name 'Boxing Day' has been derived from the word 'Christmas Box'. This is because on this day, the rich and well-to-do people gave Christmas box presents to their servants and the poor. This day is meant to be a holiday for the servants, and they go to visit their families with the gifts and presents that they receive from their employers.

Another theory tells us that a box was used to collect money and gifts for the poor, which was placed in the church. This box was opened, and the contents of the box were distributed among the poor on December 26, hence the name.

Boxing Day helps us in understanding the benefits of sharing and caring. It helps us to spread joy and happiness to the homes of others and enjoy it with everyone. Boxing Day also creates a sense of community and understanding. Festivals are more joyous when celebrated with everyone -- Boxing Day helps us to share the cheer and joy.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)