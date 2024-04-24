Letters to the Editor: Students failing HSLC: Whose concern is this?

Students failing HSLC: Whose concern is this?

Your esteemed daily’s new headlines, ‘Whose concern is this?’ (April 23) over the burning issue of lakhs of students failing the HSLC exams every year has drawn the attention of every intellectual member of society. This year's total of 101 lakh students failing in the just-declared HSLC results is a huge loss of useful human resources, as they are the potential and supreme national asset. We cannot deny the fact that they are the responsible citizens of tomorrow, as the development of a country in the future lies in their hands. The disparity in pass percentage needs to be brainstormed, and the gaps need to be plugged. It is unnecessary to mention here that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to fulfil a long-felt need to revamp the education sector. The State Education Department should not lag behind in catching up with it and bridging the systematic gaps. Today's education demands a broad-based, flexible, and multidisciplinary system that is suited to the 21st century. All students are living entities who are unique and hence different in abilities, aptitudes, intelligence, and grasping power. Today's teacher must observe, understand, analyse, and appreciate the uniqueness of each of the students and deal with them accordingly. What is needed is vocational exposure and trandisciplinary courses to improve the practical and vocational efficiency of students at the secondary level to check the increasing number of educated unemployed in the state, and what is not needed is thick textbooks with long pieces of facts coupled with sample question papers, which appear to be a big hurdle for students to prepare for any competitive examinations in the future. At the same time, an in-depth assessment of the results of the government schools is important to upgrade and update their standards.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Plant nursery business

One of the best business activities that needs to be appreciated is undoubtedly the plant nursery business, which has many positive aspects. This is the only business with which one can earn money and serve society. At a time when environmental pollution has posed a great threat to humanity, which has been a serious global issue, the role of nurserymen is important. The nurserymen should be encouraged to spread the business. If somebody can serve nature while running a profitable business, it is undoubtedly the plant nursery business. A businessman of this kind is genuinely a nature activist who always propagates the slogan “Save nature, save mankind." The business area of a plant nursery itself is an ideal spot for nature. From the very spot of nature, the message of tree plantations is spread to society. Nurserymen can contribute a lot to the rehabilitation of forests and the maintenance of forest cover and ecosystems. The business of plant nurseries has already become popular and successful in many parts of the state. Their role in the economy and beautification of places is also commendable. Fortunately enough, many youths are seen taking up the business with enthusiastic zeal. I have visited some of the plant nurseries in Darrang and Udalguri districts and found that they are being nicely maintained by the nurserymen. Most of them are mixed nurseries, although the nurseries have other kinds, such as fruit nurseries, vegetable nurseries, floriculture nurseries, forest nurseries, landscape nurseries, etc. Among the nurseries I visited, Tulika Nursery is the biggest, located on the outskirts of Udalguri town. Florica Nursery and BK Nursery are both well-maintained old nurseries in Sipajhar, while Brindaban Nursery and Tina Nursery are rather new in the Darrang district. Small nurseries, such as Greenland Nursery and Shivam Nursery in Udalguri district, are also selling well and making handsome business. What the nurserymen want at this point in time is people's cooperation and the departmental assistance of the government of Assam for the greater good of the state's ecology and economy.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Addressing climate change through community action

I am writing to express my concern about the urgent need to address climate change and the role that community action can play in this endeavour. As we witness the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters and their devastating impact on communities worldwide, it is evident that immediate action is necessary. While global agreements and governmental policies are crucial, it is equally important for local communities to take action. Community-led initiatives such as tree planting campaigns, renewable energy projects, and sustainable transportation efforts can significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and building resilience against climate impacts. It is time for us to come together as communities, regardless of political affiliations or socioeconomic status, to prioritise the health of our planet and future generations. By working collaboratively and implementing sustainable practices at the local level, we can make a tangible difference in combating climate change.

Darshana Nath,

Gauhati University