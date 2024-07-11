Letters to the EDITOR: Subtle mainstreaming of slang words in Assamese cinema

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Subtle mainstreaming of slang words in Assamese cinema

Recently, I decided to watch an Assamese movie that was running successfully in movie theatres. The movie was categorized in the ‘Comedy’ genre. However, it was far from being a comedy movie, although an effort was made towards it. I was shocked by the frequent usage of slang words and expletives by the characters depicted. As if the depicted type of language and behaviour is common amongst present-day youth. Depictions of intimacy, be they premarital or conjugal, could have been more refined than the 'in your face' depiction in the movie. It appears that the slang language and the lurid depictions were in no way an indispensable part of the story being narrated. This recent trend of using slang words was perhaps started by earlier movies in the same ‘Comedy’ genre. However, this movie appeared to go a step ahead in normalizing them. Although the aim of the movie might have been to deliver a good message to the audience on the futility of adopting corrupt means to earn money by the protagonists, the narrative was not up to the mark. Gullible persons like us who wish for a revival of Assamese cinema and try to watch the new movies in theatres along with family were in a way ‘hoodwinked’ to bear a distasteful time on the premise of experiencing a comedy movie. Certifications like U/A seldom help in situations where hapless parents are caught unaware of the ensuing depictions in a movie to effectively guide their underage kids.

Movies from the South have been able to take Indian cinema to new heights because of their quality content and masterful storytelling. Commercial and even critical acclaim for widely popular movies from the South has, however, been achieved despite keeping the basics intact. These basics revolve around decent use of colloquial language and culture, amongst many others. Cinema, which is often regarded as a mirror of society and a powerful medium for shaping future citizens, needs to have some checks and balances. It is therefore felt that the downfall in content of some Assamese movies should be nipped at the bud by the authorities concerned (film certification bodies, etc.) and by the people in Assamese society that love quality cinema through their constructive and honest feedback.

Ranjan K Bhagobaty

Duliajan

First cricketer from

Assam to represent India

Recently, there has been a lot of euphoria in Assam about Riyan Parag Das’ debut as a cricketer in the Indian team on tour to Zimbabwe. Earlier, Uma Chetry was selected for the Indian women’s cricket team, though she made her debut much later.

However, if one recalls properly, Chandrakant Pandit should actually be considered the first cricketer from Assam to represent India in the late 1980s. Pandit used to play for the Bombay (now Mumbai) team. He shifted his affiliation to Assam in the 1980s, and thereafter, he was selected for the Indian men’s cricket team. He went on to play for India in many matches, quite successfully. In that sense, he is the first one from Assam to represent the Indian cricket team, though he was not a native Assamese.

D Bhutia,

Zoo Road, Guwahati

Population control

Population is a blessing when a government can effectively cater to a small population by involving them as active policy participants, and it's a curse when a voluminous population acts as a roadblock to sustainable development. Exponential increases in global population point to a doubling rate of population every 40 years. As of today, the global population is increasing at a rate of 1.1 percent per year. By the turn of 2030, the globe is expected to have approximately 8.5 billion people on it. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is collaborating with a number of governmental and non-governmental agencies to set priorities for population control.

"Right to family planning" is enshrined in the annals of the UN, which began marking "World Population Day" on July 11, 1990. Controlled population is an excellent method to stem population growth, but "non-discrimination" is the obvious and paramount challenge. Race, religion, economic status, marital status, and gender should not be obstacles to systematic family planning. No person should be deprived of planning his family due to the non-availability or paucity of tools. Besides, the commodities for planning should not only be accessible, but they should also be acceptable.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

