Letters to the Editor: Super Thriller

Super Thriller

The T20 version of cricket is the latest thriller of cricket as of late. Test matches and also ODIs, to some extent, have started failing to draw crowds. The new version of cricket has been an instant hit, though true connoisseurs of cricket love to watch test cricket, which is a genuine test of a cricketer. But the effect of T20 cricket can also be felt in test matches, as in recent times the test matches have failed to carry on for a minimum of three days. The ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka produced a super thriller encounter between Afghanistan and the mighty Proteas, which ended in a nail-biting victory for the Proteas. We all know that AFGHANISTAN is a landlocked nation ruled by the Taliban where domestic cricket is like a dream. All the Afghan cricketers used to play abroad as a pastime. The guts shown by the Afghan players against the mighty Proteas deserve a standing ovation from all cricket lovers.

Indeed, the Proteas vs Afghanistan T20 encounter was a SUPER THRILLER.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.