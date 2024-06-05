Letters to the Editor: Surge in divorce rates

Surge in divorce rates

The news regarding the surge in divorce rates published in your esteemed daily on June 3 has emerged as a disquieting concern. As per reports, the city's Family Court has reported an alarming increase in filing divorce cases, which now sees an average of over 300 divorce cases per month, a stark rise from the approximately 100 cases filed monthly a decade ago. At the root of such sordid cases lies a basic lack of trust and understanding between the husbands and wives, apart from domestic violence and extramarital affairs, combined with an overpowering greed for money. The growing craze for achieving materialistic prosperity without putting in hard work, the lure of easy money, and plummeting moral values are definitive factors behind the surge in marital discord and divorce. Society as a whole has some responsibility for checking this disturb-ing trend of divorce. Ours is a country grounded in values—morality, respect, faith, spirituality, curiosity for knowledge, and many more. Our scriptures and epics offer the entire spectrum of lessons we need to build our values and live a good life based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual understanding. As Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva penned in his first borgeet, 'Rama meri hridaya pankaja baise', it is imperative that we rediscover our roots and be one with the family and the Almighty to navigate the times to come and not allow the calculative mind to take over our souls and prevent damage to family peace and tranquilly and denigration to society. Other steps that we need to take are to check for alcoholism and adultery. There is a need for ef-fective counselling and a family member support system to bring the rising cases of divorce under control.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati