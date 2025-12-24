Letters to The EDITOR: Suspension of visa services by B'desh

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Suspension of visa services by B'desh

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday suspended consular and visa services in a tit-for-tat move. The decision comes as tensions between the neighbouring countries have escalated in the aftermath of the killing of Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered massive protests. Just a day before, India had suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the country.

India's suspension of visa services had come after many people gathered outside the IVAC in Bangladesh's second-largest city. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," read a notice to that effect. Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest since Osman Hadi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. The youth activist had been shot at by multiple assailants on December 12 in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was lynched in the city of Mymensingh over allegations of insulting Islam. The Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned his brutal killing and promised action. But the incident has further deteriorated bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, which have been sour since a youth-led uprising led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina late last year.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Call for action on severe

traffic congestion

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw your attention to the severe and worsening traffic congestion plaguing our city, particularly in the Athgaon area. Day in and day out, critical routes like Zoo Road, Kahilipara, and G.S. Road are paralysed. This heavy traffic, especially on weekdays, has made daily commuting a hazardous and stressful experience for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. This issue is not new, but it has become significantly worse in recent years. The root causes are poor traffic management, inadequate infrastructure, illegal parking, and rapid vehicle growth. The consequence of this negligence includes frequent delays, several accidents, and vehicle breakdowns, causing both financial hardship and risking the safety of the community.

We have made numerous complaints to the local municipal authorities and the traffic department, but our pleas have been met with silence and inaction. I urge you to use the power of your esteemed publication to highlight this pressing civic issue and hold the relevant authorities accountable for their failure to act.

Swift, accountable action is not a luxury but a necessity for the safety and well-being of all citizens. I hope that by bringing this matter to the public's attention, the relevant authorities will finally take immediate and necessary measures to address this crisis.

Sanjukta Rudra

Gauhati University

Rising stress

of students

I would like to draw attention to the growing stress and safety concerns faced by students across various institutions in Assam. In recent times, academic pressure, limited counselling support, and unrest caused by administrative decisions have created an unhealthy environment on many campuses. Students are struggling with heavy workloads, frequent assessments, and a lack of mental-health support. Additionally, issues such as irregular transportation, hostel shortages, and delayed scholarships continue to affect learners, especially those from rural backgrounds.

It is essential that authorities improve counselling services, ensure transparent administration, and create a safe and supportive atmosphere for all students. I urge the concerned departments and institutions to take immediate steps to safeguard students' academic and emotional well-being.

Yuvraj Bhattacharjya

(yuvrajbhattacharjya@gmail.com)

Mobile phones distracting children

Through your esteemed column of your newspaper, I would like to bring attention to the important topic of mobile phones as a distraction for children. Instead of focusing on studies, outdoor games and creative activities, many children spend hours playing games or scrolling through social media. This con-stant screen time reduces their concentration, weakens their memory and affects their physical health. It also affects their real-life communication and family bonding. When children spend too much time on their mobile phones, they lose interest in reading, learning and exploring the world around them. Therefore, the parents and teachers must guide the children to use mobile phones wisely and encourage balance and healthy habits.

Dhrubajyoti Deka

(dhrubajyotideka1028@gmail.com)

The true meaning of Christmas

The birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem 2025 years ago ushered in an era of salvation. Only when every individual experiences this salvation does Christmas become a meaningful celebration. The love of God manifested in the coming of the Messiah is to make sure that no one is abandoned to the curse of death.

The two important figures in the manger, Mary and Joseph, reveal to us the true meaning of Christ-mas. Mary and Joseph had to pay a great price of total self-giving in order to be found in the manger with Jesus.

Christmas will be a celebration for us only when we are able to look back into our past and take into reckoning every bit of pain that we endure as an investment for the sake of the Messiah. It is in such moments of hardship that our commitment to Jesus manifests the power of love. As Mother Mary spread the pieces of cloth she managed to save up to wrap her baby in comfort, so shall we weave together our experiences of brokenness and offer them for Christ to be born in our lives. The bitter experiences of our failures and reverses will lose their sharp edges and exude a sweetness that makes our life so beautiful.

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ this month, we do not forget to show mercy to the poor, the helpless and the orphans. Celebrate Christmas fully within your financial limits. And at the same time, remember to give thanks to the Lord for the goodness He has shown in your life throughout this year. Specifically, at the end of the year, spend some days in prayer and fasting for the New Year's blessings and for God's guidance. The New Year will then certainly be a blessing for you.

As we celebrate this great festival of Christmas, we cannot but lift up our hearts to the Christ Child and thank Him for all the caring, sharing and giving of our generous hearts during the year gone by. And so we cherish these memories with gratitude during this holy season. May the Child Jesus, who is love incarnate, enfold you in His arms. May the gentle peace that He brings touch you softly from above and fill your hearts and home with peace and love. The activities of Christmastide, like parties, visits and hopefully even the sacraments, fill us with joy and contribute to making the season joyful and exciting.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

PM's historic Assam visit

PM Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Assam has once again proved that the state is at the centre of India's future growth vision. The dedication of the state-of-the-art new terminal building of LGBIA to the nation has laid a durable foundation for tourism, trade and investment for the overall transformation of Assam and other Northeast states. The PM's visit to Namrup to lay the foundation for the Rs 10,600-crore urea plant has been marked as a decisive step to ensure a stable fertilizer supply to farmers, generate employment, revive local economies and restore industrial confidence in the state, apart from meeting fertilizer demand across the Northeast. The PM's interactions with the state's selected meritorious students as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' while sailing in the mighty Brahmaputra in the MV Charaidew 2 vessel were a significant future human resource investment for the welfare of the state and the entire nation. No doubt, Assam is steadily emerging as a strong pillar capable of translating intent into action to transform the state's industry, connectivity and economy to a new scale in Viksit Bharat.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.