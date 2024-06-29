Letters to The EDITOR: Sustain handloom and handicraft industries in NE 

Sustain handloom and handicraft industries in NE

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to express my thoughts on the crucial initiatives undertaken to improve the market access and sustainability of traditional handloom and handicraft industries in the North Eastern states, as highlighted in the article published on June 28, 2024, in your esteemed newspaper. The traditional handloom and handicraft sectors are not only vital to the economies of the North Eastern states but also hold immense cultural and heritage value. However, the rising costs of raw materials and labour have significantly impacted the profitability and viability of these industries. Addressing these challenges is imperative for preserving the rich cultural heritage and ensuring the commercial sustainability of these traditional livelihoods. One of the major initiatives by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) is the establishment of the Ashtalaxmi Haat and Experience Centre at Garchuk in Guwahati. This facility aims to improve the marketing linkage of handloom products by providing a dedicated space with 24 permanent stalls for artisans to exhibit and sell their products. Additionally, the centre will house an artisan residency to accommodate outstation artisans, thereby fostering greater interaction and exchange of skills. Furthermore, the digital registration of over 10,000 active weavers by NEHHDC and the establishment of an Eri silk spinning plant in Baksa district are commendable efforts. These interventions are expected to provide direct employment to 375 individuals and indirect livelihoods to 25,000 households, addressing the critical issue of unemployment and underemployment in the region. Despite these positive steps, several challenges remain. The non-availability of affordable raw materials and the required capital to increase production continue to hinder the growth of these industries. The influx of machine-made products and power looms, which are cheaper than traditional handloom items, further exacerbates the situation by reducing the market for handcrafted goods. To address these issues effectively, it is essential to focus on capacity building for artisans. Training programmes that introduce innovative designs and product diversification are crucial for enhancing the competitiveness of handloom and handicraft products. Additionally, ensuring the availability of raw materials at affordable prices and providing access to capital for artisans are critical measures that need immediate attention. While significant strides have been made to support the traditional handloom and handicraft industries in the North Eastern states, a concerted and sustained effort is required to overcome the existing challenges. Ensuring the affordability and availability of raw materials, providing comprehensive training to artisans, and expanding market-linkage initiatives are essential steps towards achieving this goal.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar

Speaker’s responsibilities

A parliamentarian becomes a good Speaker when he is able to bring all parties together. Every political party expects a Speaker of either House in parliament to be sober and impartial. Of course, a good communicator as Speaker can be a great asset to the parliament. Some exceptional Speakers have graced the Lower House of Parliament since 1956. Om Birla has the onerous distinction of being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term. Birla has promised “impartial” conduct towards all members. So far, so good, but he has to take sufficient care not to hurt any past leader of the country, even inadvertently. No parliamentary proceeding should be undertaken behind a veil of secrecy.

Transparency is the hallmark of a popular speaker; Om Birla still has some way to go in this regard. By all accounts, the 18th Lok Sabha is destined to be acrimonious due to the enhanced opposition strength. The Speaker needs to keep a cool demeanour and ensure that the House doesn’t consistently run into rough weather. Additionally, he has to reciprocate the just demands of the Opposition parties because reciprocity is always good for a robust democracy, and key Bills need to be passed. Parties may cooperate with a speaker who is attentive to their concerns. At any rate, maintaining the decorum of the Lok Sabha is not an optional extra for Om Birla, and his task is cut out.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com

Opposition’s role

In a democratic country like India, opposition political parties have to play a very significant part in the parliament. It is very good to know that in the last general election, we have got a reasonable strength of opposition parties for the government. The task of the opposition parties is to support all good works and to criticize or oppose all the harmful decisions taken by the government. Their role for the public and the country should always be positive in the parliament. But unfortunately, we are not able to see the expected atmosphere in the parliament. Simply making noises, creating pandemonium in the parliament, and frequent disruption of parliamentary proceedings will not serve any purpose. Let’s wait and see how these opposition parties play their part in parliament.

DR P C Sarmah

Jorhat

Rein in tomato and onion prices

The price of tomatoes and onions has skyrocketed and has risen to Rs 80 and Rs 60 per kg, surpassing the price of petrol. Tomatoes are an important dietary source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that is linked to several health benefits, such as a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Moreover, they are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions are vital ingredients in Indian cooking, and any significant price increase in these items can disrupt the monthly budget of households.

Onions are needed by us not only for daily cooking but also for making salads, poha, bhajiyas, and egg burji. It is also needed for garnishing raitas.

The government must look into the matter and take immediate steps to bring down the price of onions and tomatoes, as a relief to the common man.

Jubel D’Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com